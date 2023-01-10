Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
100 Things to do in Sedona, ArizonaMomJunkySedona, AZ
Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across ArizonaArizona Weather ForceArizona State
Christine Brown Shares Final Video from 'Sister Wives' FilmingAMY KAPLANFlagstaff, AZ
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Flagstaff Named A Top Physically Fit City in the CountryGreyson FFlagstaff, AZ
Related
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closures
With Martin Luther King Jr. Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Cottonwood. City of Cottonwood. The City of Cottonwood administrative offices will be closed on January 16, 2023, in observance of...
SignalsAZ
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closures for Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley
With Martin Luther King Jr. Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. The Town of Prescott Valley offices will be closed in...
SignalsAZ
It’s Snow Time! MLK Closures, Blood Drive, Local Events – My Drive January 11th, 2023
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover MLK Day closures, places to go in the snow, local events, and more. Buckle up and hold on to this episode of...
SignalsAZ
Winter Wandering: Top 5 Winter Hikes
It may be the middle of winter but there’s something about a warmish day, an impossibly blue sky, and the sounds of nature all around that makes you want to do a little winter hiking in Arizona. Here are Talking Glass Media’s Top 5 Winter Hikes to take when you need to shake off some cabin fever and hit the open trail.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Library Card Design Contest
The Prescott Valley Public Library is looking to redesign the library card and you can submit your artwork to be the new look. Submit your artwork to the Prescott Valley Public Library Design Contest by January 31st to be considered. Four contest winners will be selected who will each receive a $50 gift card.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Offers Still Life Drawing Class
Come draw with Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation at the new Still Life Drawing Class. Prescott Valley Arts and Culuture invites you to practice your observation and drawing skills with this fun themed drawing class on Monday nights from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm on January 23, 30, February 6, 13. This...
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Jan 12 thru Jan 16
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. An active weather pattern is expected to move in starting January 15th! Will we see some snow? Check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
SignalsAZ
You’re Invited to the Prescott Valley Adult Prom
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production.
SignalsAZ
Arizona Women’s Forum in Prescott Highlights Power of Example
Aspiring women need role models; successful women want to share their expertise; and every woman appreciates a community of like minds to draw wisdom and strength. Ideas, insights, and stories will bond and inspire women of all ages this month, when the Yavapai College Foundation and the American Association of University Women’s Prescott Chapter present the Arizona Women’s Forum, Friday, January 27 & Saturday, January 28 at Yavapai College’s Prescott Campus.
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Ranger District to Conduct Pile Burns
The Flagstaff Ranger District plans to conduct pile burns in three different areas of the Coconino National Forest starting today and running through Friday. A1 burn project: 50-300 acres of machine piles. Horse Park burn project: Roughly 350 acres of machine piles. Dry Lake Hills burn project: Between 30 and...
SignalsAZ
Prescribe Burn Planned in Prescott Basin
Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to take advantage of the moisture received and hold a prescribe burn to burn piles of debris in and around the Prescott Basin. Ignitions are planned to start on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, and continue through Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, as favorable weather conditions allow.
knau.org
Man killed by train in Flagstaff Wednesday
A man was fatally struck by a westbound freight train in Flagstaff Wednesday night. Flagstaff police say the incident happened near Fanning Drive and East Route 66 around 6:30 p.m. The train was held at the intersection for more than two hours. Additional details weren’t immediately available this morning.
SignalsAZ
Basketball Battle, Cloud Seeding, Coffee Brewing | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai College Announces Bachelor of Science in Business Degree, The First Baccalaureate Degree Offered by a Rural Community College in Arizona
Prescott, Arizona, -- Yavapai College has announced the launch of a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. The announcement was made at a press conference held today at the YC Prescott Campus. The degree will begin enrolling this April for classes that start in the fall semester of 2023. It...
SignalsAZ
2023 Bulky Waste Collection Schedule
The City of Flagstaff Solid Waste Section has published the 2023 schedule for bulky waste collection, which is provided to all single-family households within Flagstaff city limits. Bulky waste collection will continue to be performed in five geographic sections throughout the City once every five weeks per the map and...
Sedona Red Rock News
Public Works department keeping quiet about Forest Road explosions
The city of Sedona has resolved to complete the Forest Road connection project even if it requires the use of high explosives. “Blasting is planned on some areas of the project site,” the city’s webpage for the project informs residents. “The contractor will generally employ mechanical methods using heavy equipment [bulldozers, and excavators with hydraulic rock hammers] to remove the weaker and less dense rock strata, and explosive [blasting] techniques to remove the harder and more dense rock strata.”
SignalsAZ
December Prescott Valley Community Development Report
The Prescott Valley Community Development Department released the December 2022 monthly staff report featuring 247 new permits across both commercial and residential. The following is a quick overview. TypeValuationAmount (Permits) Commercial Addition (6)$2,435,000$15,827.14. Commercial Electrical (2)$1,000$124.39. Commercial Plumbing (2)$4,750$8,550.54. Commercial Re-Roof (1)$9,169$130.70. Commercial Sign (3)$25,830$901.71. Commercial Zoning (3)$34,825$132.70. Commercial New...
SignalsAZ
Pruning Perennials: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talking about pruning perennials. Learn when is the best time to cut back your perennials, if it is normal for some plants to have yellow or brown color in winter, and if it’s too early to begin soil prep for spring.
knau.org
Former Prescott City Council member Billie Orr has died
Former Prescott Councilwoman Billie Orr has died. According to city officials, she served two terms on the council from 2015 to 2021 but resigned in January 2021 before moving out of the area for health-related reasons. Orr also served as council liaison to several committees and was selected by the...
AZFamily
Prescott Valley police see spike in abandoned dogs since start of new year
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police in Prescott Valley say multiple dogs have been abandoned since the start of the new year, and are warning residents that doing so is a crime. Police say that since Jan. 1, animal control officers have picked up 13 dogs and puppies...
Comments / 0