7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Murfreesboro.
In-N-Out Burger opening first Tennessee location, others on the way
California-based burger chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee - establishing its first corporate presence east of Texas. The company announced today plans to establish an eastern corporate hub in Franklin, Tenn., to employ 277. In addition, the chain will open restaurants in the state, with locations in and around Nashville by 2026.
Little Richard’s Gorgeous $1.3 Million Hilltop Tennessee Estate for Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]
A luxurious Tennessee estate that formerly belonged to rock music pioneer Little Richard has gone on the market for just under $1.3 million, and pictures show a residence that's just as one-of-a-kind as the flamboyant performer himself. Little Richard's 7-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 6,209-square-foot hilltop estate in Lynchburg, Tenn., is currently for...
Grundy County Herald
No Leads For Missing Tracy City Woman
Tracy City resident Edith Anderson has been missing since Saturday, Dec. 3. Anderson’s son Jessie Seymore is determined to find know what happened to his mother. According to family members, on Friday, Dec. 2 Anderson borrowed her mother’s car to go out. Her mother being Beatrice Nolan. When she had not returned home the next morning, Seymore and Nolan were immediately concerned. He and other family members were not able to get in touch with Anderson as she was not answering her cell phone or responding to text messages. Seymore called 911 and reported his mother as a missing person.
Tennessee Gets Cool One Of A Kind Restaurant & They Even Have A Menu Item For Dogs
The state of Tennessee has some of the most deliciously wonderful restaurants EVER! They have a restaurant in the state that is the only one of its kind and sounds amazing. One of the biggest food trends is Charcuterie boards. Columbia, Tennessee is fortunate enough to really be way ahead of its time.
wgnsradio.com
New Westlawn Hospital in Blackman Area is Scheduled to Open to Patients This March
A brand-new neighborhood hospital will soon open in the Blackman area of Murfreesboro. The hospital will be the very first of its kind to open in Tennessee, and it’s located in the area of Veterans Parkway and I-840... Gordon Ferguson, President & CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital,...
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Whether you’re tired of the crowds at supermarkets or are simply looking to stock up on farm-fresh, homemade goods, you’re bound to be pleased when you plan a visit to this Amish Market in Nolensville.
thunder1320.com
SCHOOL CLOSING ALERT: Monday, Jan. 9
SCHOOL PATROL PRESENTED BY SPRING STREET MARKET, 801 S. SPRING STREET MANCHESTER, TN. Coffee County Raider Academy has been impacted from a water main break. The school is asking that students who have a ride to be picked up as soon as possible. Buses will still run at normal time...
WAAY-TV
Rain moves out, Snow moves in
After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
WAAY-TV
Pleasant, beautiful Tuesday ahead of the next weather-maker headed our way
After a bitter cold morning in the Valley, we will welcome in much more pleasant temperatures this afternoon. Tuesday's high temperatures will reach to the low 60s with a slight breeze and a plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Tuesday's overnight low temperature will be much more mild and in the mid-40s.
Part of Chattanooga building collapses, destroys car
One car was destroyed by falling debris in abuilding collapse in Chattanooga Thursday morning.
5 injured in Murfreesboro crash involving Rover bus
Five people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro.
WSMV
Deputies searching for remains in wooded area near Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) — Williamson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for human remains in a wooded area near Franklin. Investigators are searching the same area where skeletal remains were found in November by a hunter tracking deer near Clovercroft Road. Those remains had appeared to be exposed to the outdoors for “some time,” investigators said.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible through mid-day
***A Tornado Watch has been issued until 1 p.m. for Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin counties in Tennessee***. A strong cold front is still expected to move through the Mid State today and bring us the chance for strong to severe storms through this morning before ending around mid-day. The main threat with any storm is going to be damaging wind gusts, but we could also see some rather large hail with any storm. An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out, but it’s looking like a very low-end threat. Temperatures ahead of the front will still make it into the lower and mid-60s.
wgnsradio.com
Trial Date Confirmed for Final Suspect in the Murder of 68-Year-Old Terry Barber of Christiana
(Christiana, TN) On June 26, 2019, Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home of Mr. Terry Barber in Christiana. Once on the scene, authorities found Barber deceased on the floor of his Walnut Grove Road residence with his hands and feet bound together. After the...
chattanoogacw.com
Video captures Chattanooga PD sergeant asleep on duty, I.A. investigation underway
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Internal Affairs investigation is now underway after a Chattanooga Police sergeant was caught on video sleeping in his patrol vehicle while on duty. The viewer took the video on December 17th of last year. The 18-second video shows the sergeant with his head down and...
WSMV
THP: Missing family of three found dead off I-840 in Williamson County
FAIRVIEW, TN (WSMV) - A missing Hickman County family of three was found deceased in a vehicle in Williamson County on Wednesday. Late Wednesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol identified those in the vehicle as 39-year-old Jeremy Cook, 28-year-old Johanna Manor, and an unidentified 8-year-old. “I am always down here on...
Wilson County Schools honor life of Green Hill High School student
Students and staff in Wilson County are honoring the life of a Green Hill High School student who passed away after a car crash in early December.
Suspect allegedly threatening Jack Daniel Bottling Facility arrested
A suspect who reportedly made a threat to the Jack Daniel's Bottling Facility in Lynchburg Monday morning was taken into custody in Maury County.
WSMV
Deadly crash closes interstate in Williamson County
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was killed and another man was injured in a crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 840 in Williamson County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. THP troopers said David Hudson, 45, was driving west on I-840 near mile marker 37 when the Lincoln MKX he...
