Manchester, TN

AL.com

In-N-Out Burger opening first Tennessee location, others on the way

California-based burger chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee - establishing its first corporate presence east of Texas. The company announced today plans to establish an eastern corporate hub in Franklin, Tenn., to employ 277. In addition, the chain will open restaurants in the state, with locations in and around Nashville by 2026.
TENNESSEE STATE
Grundy County Herald

No Leads For Missing Tracy City Woman

Tracy City resident Edith Anderson has been missing since Saturday, Dec. 3. Anderson’s son Jessie Seymore is determined to find know what happened to his mother. According to family members, on Friday, Dec. 2 Anderson borrowed her mother’s car to go out. Her mother being Beatrice Nolan. When she had not returned home the next morning, Seymore and Nolan were immediately concerned. He and other family members were not able to get in touch with Anderson as she was not answering her cell phone or responding to text messages. Seymore called 911 and reported his mother as a missing person.
TRACY CITY, TN
thunder1320.com

SCHOOL CLOSING ALERT: Monday, Jan. 9

SCHOOL PATROL PRESENTED BY SPRING STREET MARKET, 801 S. SPRING STREET MANCHESTER, TN. Coffee County Raider Academy has been impacted from a water main break. The school is asking that students who have a ride to be picked up as soon as possible. Buses will still run at normal time...
MANCHESTER, TN
WAAY-TV

Rain moves out, Snow moves in

After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Deputies searching for remains in wooded area near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) — Williamson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for human remains in a wooded area near Franklin. Investigators are searching the same area where skeletal remains were found in November by a hunter tracking deer near Clovercroft Road. Those remains had appeared to be exposed to the outdoors for “some time,” investigators said.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible through mid-day

***A Tornado Watch has been issued until 1 p.m. for Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin counties in Tennessee***. A strong cold front is still expected to move through the Mid State today and bring us the chance for strong to severe storms through this morning before ending around mid-day. The main threat with any storm is going to be damaging wind gusts, but we could also see some rather large hail with any storm. An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out, but it’s looking like a very low-end threat. Temperatures ahead of the front will still make it into the lower and mid-60s.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Deadly crash closes interstate in Williamson County

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was killed and another man was injured in a crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 840 in Williamson County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. THP troopers said David Hudson, 45, was driving west on I-840 near mile marker 37 when the Lincoln MKX he...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

