***A Tornado Watch has been issued until 1 p.m. for Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin counties in Tennessee***. A strong cold front is still expected to move through the Mid State today and bring us the chance for strong to severe storms through this morning before ending around mid-day. The main threat with any storm is going to be damaging wind gusts, but we could also see some rather large hail with any storm. An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out, but it’s looking like a very low-end threat. Temperatures ahead of the front will still make it into the lower and mid-60s.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO