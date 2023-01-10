Read full article on original website
Cal OES Prepositions Swift Water Resources, Firefighting Personnel Ahead of Another Significant Storm
The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning swift water resources and firefighting personnel statewide as a series of severe winter storms continue to impact California. Resources are currently deployed to 19 counties across the state, along with additional personnel stationed at eight fire departments.
Large-Scale Prepositioned Event Covers Dozens of Counties Statewide in Response to Ongoing Winter Storms
In one of the largest prepositioned events for a winter storm in state history, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically deploying swift water resources and firefighting personnel to dozens of counties across the state. In addition, Cal OES also has prepositioned resources at eight fire departments statewide in advance of potential major flooding or debris flow.
Floodwater Safety Tips
The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) would like to remind California communities that the state is anticipating another round of storms, with potential for additional floods and mudslides. It may look just like muddy rainwater but BEWARE! Floodwaters could be harmful. Floodwater may contain:. Toilet waste.
Judicial Branch Procurement
As required by state law, my office conducted an audit of judicial branch entities’ compliance with the requirements of the California Judicial Branch Contract Law (judicial contract law), Public Contract Code sections 19201 through 19210. The judicial contract law requires the Judicial Council of California (Judicial Council) to publish a Judicial Branch Contracting Manual (judicial contracting manual) that is consistent with the Public Contract Code and that establishes the policies and procedures for procurement and contracting that all judicial branch entities, including superior courts, must follow. For this audit, we reviewed the superior courts in the counties of Glenn, Kern, San Francisco, Tulare, and Ventura.
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 1.11.23
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Jenn Eckerle, 49, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary for Oceans and Coastal Policy at the California Natural Resources Agency. Eckerle has been Deputy Director at the California Ocean Protection Council since 2016. She was an Ocean Policy Analyst at the Natural Resources Defense Council from 2008 to 2016, Coastal Program Analyst at the California Coastal Commission from 2007 to 2008 and Coastal Program Analyst at the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission from 2000 to 2007. She is a member of the 30X30 partnership Coordinating Committee, California State Co-Lead for the West Coast Ocean Alliance and Program Advisor of the UC Davis Graduate Program of Environmental Policy and Management. She is a member of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, California Sea Grant and the California Ocean Science Trust. Eckerle earned a Master of Science degree in Marine Biology from the Florida Institute of Technology. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $180,696. Eckerle is a Democrat.
Attorney General Bonta Secures Preliminary Injunction Against Chain of Skilled Nursing Facilities for Violations of Federal and State Staffing and Discharge Laws
Understaffing at the facilities resulted in unnecessary amputations, the spread of diseases, and a high number of unreported sexual assault cases. OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced securing a preliminary injunction against 19 California skilled nursing facilities operated under the Mariner chain (Mariner Health) for violating federal and state laws and regulations over a five-year period. The Attorney General and District Attorneys of Alameda, Los Angeles, Marin, and Santa Cruz counties allege that Mariner Health violated California’s Unfair Competition Law and False Advertising Law by understaffing its facilities and subjecting its patients to negligent care while inflating their skilled nursing facilities advertised ratings to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The injunction was granted by the Alameda County Superior Court on Friday, January 6, and allows for oversight of five of Mariner Health’s skilled nursing facilities to ensure compliance with state staffing laws. The injunction also allows for the oversight of 19 of Mariner Health’s facilities to ensure compliance with federal and state discharge regulations.
Statement from California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on the Proposed 2023-2024 State Budget
“The Governor’s proposed budget continues to advance the health and well-being of all Californians and maintains critical investments made in recent years to support the state’s most vulnerable communities, while delivering on our vision of a Healthy California for All. This includes unprecedented investments in the last two budgets to advance health care and prescription drug affordability, implement the Master Plan for Aging, expand access to health care through Medi-Cal regardless of immigration status; support the whole-person needs of our unsheltered neighbors, strengthen the building blocks of our behavioral health system, improve behavioral health care and access for children and youth through the Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health, build the health and human services workforce, and fortify public health infrastructure.
Tips to Stay Safe During Winter Storms, Flooding
A series of severe winter storms has hit communities across the State, with more heavy rain and strong winds expected in the forecast. The Department of Water Resources (DWR) urges Californians to stay safe and vigilant as we continue to experience the impacts from storms and flooding. Here are some...
