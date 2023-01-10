SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Jenn Eckerle, 49, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary for Oceans and Coastal Policy at the California Natural Resources Agency. Eckerle has been Deputy Director at the California Ocean Protection Council since 2016. She was an Ocean Policy Analyst at the Natural Resources Defense Council from 2008 to 2016, Coastal Program Analyst at the California Coastal Commission from 2007 to 2008 and Coastal Program Analyst at the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission from 2000 to 2007. She is a member of the 30X30 partnership Coordinating Committee, California State Co-Lead for the West Coast Ocean Alliance and Program Advisor of the UC Davis Graduate Program of Environmental Policy and Management. She is a member of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, California Sea Grant and the California Ocean Science Trust. Eckerle earned a Master of Science degree in Marine Biology from the Florida Institute of Technology. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $180,696. Eckerle is a Democrat.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO