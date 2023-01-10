ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Sheriff-elect Joseph J. Roybal to be sworn in as 29th Sheriff of El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Jan. 10, a new sheriff will be sworn in for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

During a private ceremony at 11 a.m. at New Life Church, Sheriff-elect Joseph J. Roybal will be sworn in as the 29th Sheriff of El Paso County.

KRDO has a crew at the ceremony. For full coverage of him being sworn in, watch KRDO NewsChannel 13 at noon.

The post Sheriff-elect Joseph J. Roybal to be sworn in as 29th Sheriff of El Paso County appeared first on KRDO .

