Vitalant in critical need of blood donations

PITTSBURGH — Vitalant, the exclusive blood supplier to UPMC and Allegheny Health Network hospitals, is sounding the alarm about a critical need for life-saving blood donations.

“Right now, the Pittsburgh blood supply, and the blood supply throughout Southwestern PA, is at its lowest point in a year,” said Vitalant Northeast Division Communications Manager, Kristen Lane.

Over the last three years, Vitalant says it’s seen a 20% decrease in blood donations.

According to Lane, the winter months are especially tough.

“The holiday season compounded by the tripledemic of illnesses: COVID, RSV, and flu, along with the bad weather kept so many people away and now we’re really feeling the effects of that,” she said.

But Lane is encouraging people to donate through Vitalant, because when you do, that blood goes to hospitals in our area and helps to save multiple lives.

“One whole blood donation helps save the lives of three separate patients,” she explained. “Your platelets go to help a cancer patient, your plasma helps maybe a burn patient, and your red cells help a trauma patient or someone undergoing surgery.”

Vitalant has 10 donation locations across the region.

You can schedule an appointment by clicking here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group