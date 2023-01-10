Effective: 2023-01-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area The following message is transmitted at the request of the U.S. Forest Service Sierra Avalanche Center. BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WATCH The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WATCH for the following areas: NWS Reno NV - NVZ002 (Greater Lake Tahoe)...CAZ072 (Greater Lake Tahoe (CA)) * WHAT...A period of HIGH avalanche danger may occur Saturday morning to Sunday morning. * WHERE...Central Sierra Nevada Mountains between Yuba Pass (Hwy 49) on the north and Ebbetts Pass (Hwy 4) on the south, including the greater Lake Tahoe area. * WHEN...In effect from Sat 07:00 PST to Sun 07:00 PST. * IMPACTS...A winter storm with gale force winds, high intensity snowfall, and feet of new snow accumulation may result in widespread avalanche activity in the mountains. Large avalanches could occur in a variety of areas. * PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions may occur. Travel in and near avalanche terrain is not recommended during HIGH avalanche danger. Consult https://www.sierraavalanchecenter.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.

ALPINE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO