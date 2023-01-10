Read full article on original website
Effective: 2023-01-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area The following message is transmitted at the request of the U.S. Forest Service Sierra Avalanche Center. BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WATCH The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WATCH for the following areas: NWS Reno NV - NVZ002 (Greater Lake Tahoe)...CAZ072 (Greater Lake Tahoe (CA)) * WHAT...A period of HIGH avalanche danger may occur Saturday morning to Sunday morning. * WHERE...Central Sierra Nevada Mountains between Yuba Pass (Hwy 49) on the north and Ebbetts Pass (Hwy 4) on the south, including the greater Lake Tahoe area. * WHEN...In effect from Sat 07:00 PST to Sun 07:00 PST. * IMPACTS...A winter storm with gale force winds, high intensity snowfall, and feet of new snow accumulation may result in widespread avalanche activity in the mountains. Large avalanches could occur in a variety of areas. * PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions may occur. Travel in and near avalanche terrain is not recommended during HIGH avalanche danger. Consult https://www.sierraavalanchecenter.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
Effective: 2023-01-12 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County, Southern Sacramento Valley, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada and Western Plumas County/Lassen Park. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
