'I was shocked': A Minnesota Twin again, Carlos Correa couldn't believe Giants, Mets deals fell through
Carlos Correa's $200 million deal with the Twins came after agreements with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets came apart.
Dodgers Reportedly In Line To Acquire Potential Red Sox Target
The Red Sox are in the hunt for more depth at the middle infield position, and Boston can cross at least one name off its potential list. Trevor Story underwent a right elbow procedure that will sideline him for several months into the 2023 Major League Baseball season. Xander Bogaerts signed with the San Diego Padres this offseason, which leaves the Red Sox without their starting second baseman and shortstop from 2022.
How Red Sox Owner Felt About Boston Losing Xander Bogaerts
Wednesday was an exciting day for the Red Sox, who signed franchise cornerstone Rafael Devers to a 10-year contract extension. The deal for Devers was finalized just over a month after Boston reached a vastly different conclusion with another homegrown talent. Xander Bogaerts, who joined the Red Sox organization all the way back in 2009, ended his lengthy Boston tenure by signing an 11-year free-agent contract with the San Diego Padres.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Rejected Request From Bucs Before Playoffs
Tom Brady completed another full regular season without missing a start this past Sunday when Tampa Bay visited Atlanta. But if the Buccaneers had it their way, the 45-year-old quarterback wouldn’t have played at all in Week 18. According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, Tampa Bay wanted Brady to...
How This Act By Red Sox Management Convinced Rafael Devers To Sign Deal
Rafael Devers officially is a long-term member of the Red Sox. Boston made his 10-year deal official and held a news conference at Fenway Park on Wednesday. The Red Sox have a number of questions heading into the 2023 Major League Baseball season, but fans know they’ll have Devers on the team for the long run.
Mets could sign former NL MVP?
After their deal for Carlos Correa collapsed like a Jenga tower, the New York Mets appear to be moving on to other priorities. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that the Mets are interested in five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen as a potential fourth outfielder. The report notes that the Mets are already set... The post Mets could sign former NL MVP? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
San Diego Padres Sign 7x All-Star to One Year Deal
The San Diego Padres have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with designated hitter Nelson Cruz, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. Cruz, 42, slashed .234/.314/.651 in 124 games for the Washington Nationals in 2022.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Correa goes back to Minnesota, signs with Twins
The Carlos Correa saga is over, as he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year contract. Jon Heyman detailed the Mets’ two-week attempt to save the Correa contract, and also writes the team shouldn’t be down after not landing him. Steve Cohen needed Carlos Correa, even...
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins
The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
Longtime Journalist Suggests Shortstop For Red Sox To Target
Following the Trevor Story injury on Tuesday, should the Boston Red Sox pursue a short-term replacement to hold it down in the middle infield?. With several options left on the table, both in free agency and the trade market, longtime sports journalist Peter Gammons proposed an interesting trade target for the Red Sox. And while this would require Boston’s front office to call the Arizona Diamondbacks, the middle infielder already has previous ties to the Red Sox.
Red Sox Reportedly Agree To Minor-League Deal With MLB Veteran
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made it clear the team was looking to add players of all sorts following Trevor Story’s injury. On Wednesday, he reportedly made his first move. According to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, the Red Sox agreed to terms with veteran outfielder Greg...
FOX Sports
Persistence led Twins back to Correa: 'His heart was here'
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn't create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again. The Twins truly felt they were Correa's favorite all along, even if they were initially outbid. “The...
Yardbarker
Mets Fans Are Already Thinking About Plan B
The New York Mets ultimately missed out on star shortstop Carlos Correa. Just as it had been with the San Francisco Giants, the deal fell through as a result of the two-time All-Star’s physical. The 2017 World Series champion is now headed back to the Minnesota Twins, to the...
Report: Carlos Correa, Twins in Talks As Mets Contract Stalls
Talks between the star shortstop and Minnesota have reportedly accelerated.
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Joining This Team ‘Definitely On The Table’
The Dolphins made a run at Tom Brady a few years ago and they were punished for not taking the proper channels in their recruitment of the star quarterback. In a few months, Miami will have the chance to pursue the seven-time Super Bowl champion with no strings attached. Will the Dolphins take advantage of the opportunity?
Red Sox’s Chaim Bloom Weighs In On Injury Timeline For Trevor Story
In the same breath, Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom provided encouraging and alarming news regarding the potential injury timeline for Trevor Story. Story in all likelihood will miss at minimum a portion of the upcoming season after the Red Sox announced Tuesday that the second baseman underwent an internal bracing procedure on the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.
Red Sox DFA Right-Handed Pitcher To Make Room For Corey Kluber
The Red Sox made their signing of Corey Kluber official Thursday. Right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. The two-time Cy Young award winner signed a one-year deal with Boston that also includes a club option for 2024. Kluber brings a veteran...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Alex Anthopoulos on Atlanta’s offseason, Carlos Correa saga, more
News from the Atlanta Braves was slow on Tuesday, but the hot stove did warm up for the remainder of Major League Baseball. The Carlos Correa saga appears to have *finally* come to an end, Trevor Story underwent surgery, and a couple trades were announced. In terms of Braves news,...
Red Sox Rumors: Boston Looked Into Talented Veteran Shortstop
The Red Sox might have a middle-infield problem. A significant void was created in Boston last month when longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts left the organization to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Some expected Trevor Story would move over to shortstop upon Bogaerts’ departure, but the former is set to miss extended time after undergoing an elbow procedure. The possibility of Story missing the entire 2023 Major League Baseball season is not off the table.
