ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Dodgers Reportedly In Line To Acquire Potential Red Sox Target

The Red Sox are in the hunt for more depth at the middle infield position, and Boston can cross at least one name off its potential list. Trevor Story underwent a right elbow procedure that will sideline him for several months into the 2023 Major League Baseball season. Xander Bogaerts signed with the San Diego Padres this offseason, which leaves the Red Sox without their starting second baseman and shortstop from 2022.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How Red Sox Owner Felt About Boston Losing Xander Bogaerts

Wednesday was an exciting day for the Red Sox, who signed franchise cornerstone Rafael Devers to a 10-year contract extension. The deal for Devers was finalized just over a month after Boston reached a vastly different conclusion with another homegrown talent. Xander Bogaerts, who joined the Red Sox organization all the way back in 2009, ended his lengthy Boston tenure by signing an 11-year free-agent contract with the San Diego Padres.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Rejected Request From Bucs Before Playoffs

Tom Brady completed another full regular season without missing a start this past Sunday when Tampa Bay visited Atlanta. But if the Buccaneers had it their way, the 45-year-old quarterback wouldn’t have played at all in Week 18. According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, Tampa Bay wanted Brady to...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

How This Act By Red Sox Management Convinced Rafael Devers To Sign Deal

Rafael Devers officially is a long-term member of the Red Sox. Boston made his 10-year deal official and held a news conference at Fenway Park on Wednesday. The Red Sox have a number of questions heading into the 2023 Major League Baseball season, but fans know they’ll have Devers on the team for the long run.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Mets could sign former NL MVP?

After their deal for Carlos Correa collapsed like a Jenga tower, the New York Mets appear to be moving on to other priorities. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that the Mets are interested in five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen as a potential fourth outfielder. The report notes that the Mets are already set... The post Mets could sign former NL MVP? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Correa goes back to Minnesota, signs with Twins

The Carlos Correa saga is over, as he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year contract. Jon Heyman detailed the Mets’ two-week attempt to save the Correa contract, and also writes the team shouldn’t be down after not landing him. Steve Cohen needed Carlos Correa, even...
Yardbarker

Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins

The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

Longtime Journalist Suggests Shortstop For Red Sox To Target

Following the Trevor Story injury on Tuesday, should the Boston Red Sox pursue a short-term replacement to hold it down in the middle infield?. With several options left on the table, both in free agency and the trade market, longtime sports journalist Peter Gammons proposed an interesting trade target for the Red Sox. And while this would require Boston’s front office to call the Arizona Diamondbacks, the middle infielder already has previous ties to the Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Reportedly Agree To Minor-League Deal With MLB Veteran

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made it clear the team was looking to add players of all sorts following Trevor Story’s injury. On Wednesday, he reportedly made his first move. According to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, the Red Sox agreed to terms with veteran outfielder Greg...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Persistence led Twins back to Correa: 'His heart was here'

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn't create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again. The Twins truly felt they were Correa's favorite all along, even if they were initially outbid. “The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Mets Fans Are Already Thinking About Plan B

The New York Mets ultimately missed out on star shortstop Carlos Correa. Just as it had been with the San Francisco Giants, the deal fell through as a result of the two-time All-Star’s physical. The 2017 World Series champion is now headed back to the Minnesota Twins, to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Joining This Team ‘Definitely On The Table’

The Dolphins made a run at Tom Brady a few years ago and they were punished for not taking the proper channels in their recruitment of the star quarterback. In a few months, Miami will have the chance to pursue the seven-time Super Bowl champion with no strings attached. Will the Dolphins take advantage of the opportunity?
NESN

Red Sox’s Chaim Bloom Weighs In On Injury Timeline For Trevor Story

In the same breath, Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom provided encouraging and alarming news regarding the potential injury timeline for Trevor Story. Story in all likelihood will miss at minimum a portion of the upcoming season after the Red Sox announced Tuesday that the second baseman underwent an internal bracing procedure on the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox DFA Right-Handed Pitcher To Make Room For Corey Kluber

The Red Sox made their signing of Corey Kluber official Thursday. Right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. The two-time Cy Young award winner signed a one-year deal with Boston that also includes a club option for 2024. Kluber brings a veteran...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Rumors: Boston Looked Into Talented Veteran Shortstop

The Red Sox might have a middle-infield problem. A significant void was created in Boston last month when longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts left the organization to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Some expected Trevor Story would move over to shortstop upon Bogaerts’ departure, but the former is set to miss extended time after undergoing an elbow procedure. The possibility of Story missing the entire 2023 Major League Baseball season is not off the table.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
51K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy