The Red Sox are in the hunt for more depth at the middle infield position, and Boston can cross at least one name off its potential list. Trevor Story underwent a right elbow procedure that will sideline him for several months into the 2023 Major League Baseball season. Xander Bogaerts signed with the San Diego Padres this offseason, which leaves the Red Sox without their starting second baseman and shortstop from 2022.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO