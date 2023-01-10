Read full article on original website
berkeleyside.org
More storms, flooding expected in Berkeley this weekend but clearer skies are finally on the horizon
More storms are expected this weekend in waterlogged Berkeley, but the end of the deluge may be around the corner. Expect some light rain Friday. That’ll be followed by a stronger storm Saturday through Sunday morning, which could dump up to 2 more inches of rain on Berkeley and bring wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect
(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
berkeleyside.org
West Berkeley maintenance hole overflowed with sewage on New Year’s Eve
Under normal conditions, flush your toilet and the bowl contents travel through a series of underground pipes to a water treatment facility for sanitizing. Same with dirty dishwater. But enter recent robust rainfalls and some unusual things are happening with sewage, including in Berkeley. A maintenance hole at Page and...
3 more rounds of rain to hit SF Bay Area: Get the weekend forecast
The Bay Area is forecast to see more rain over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.
Sinkhole shuts down SR-92 in San Mateo County
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — As of 3 a.m. Thursday, Highway 92 between Upper Skyline Boulevard and Pilarcitos Creek Road in San Mateo County was closed indefinitely morning in both directions due to emergency roadwork. The Pacifica Police has warned drivers that this closure may increase the amount of commuters coming through Pacifica during […]
berkeleyside.org
Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain
The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
San Francisco rainfall totals revealed from atmospheric rivers
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rainfall totals released by the National Weather Service Bay Area revealed that more than a foot of rain has drenched San Francisco and Oakland within the past 16 days. On Wednesday afternoon, the NWS posted updated numbers tallied from atmospheric rivers that poured over California between December 26 and January 10. […]
These 2 Bay Area cities have seen more than half of a year's worth of rain in past 16 days
In the last 16 days, officials say California averaged 8.61 inches of precipitation and the San Francisco-Oakland metropolitan statistical area averaged 13.34 inches.
Storm-damaged roadway in Castro Valley has neighborhood cut off
CASTRO VALLEY -- Storm damage has cut off a neighborhood in Castro Valley for days after part of a roadway collapsed into a swollen creek and repairs won't be happening anytime soon.Record amounts of rain have caused serious road damage across some 20 sites in Alameda County. One of the most significant areas is on A Street in Castro Valley, where a portion of the road collapsed into San Lorenzo Creek when a retaining wall failed during the heavy rain over New Year's weekend. It effectively closed a major thoroughfare from Hayward to Castro Valley. "You can see the whole street...
Bay Area storm updates: Heaviest rain to fall mid-morning
(KRON) — The storms dousing the Bay Area continue with cities scrambling to clean up Mother Nature’s mess. Saturated soil is causing fallen trees and landslides to impact roads, power outages are impacting thousands and flooding is still a risk, especially in the North Bay, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable. The heaviest and most […]
berkeleyside.org
First Person: 12 hours of chaos as Berkeley clears encampment
In early October, Berkeley police and city officials roused 53 unhoused residents — claiming they were harboring rodents — and seized and destroyed 29 tents and three self-made structures. People begged to retrieve personal items and work tools before the property was tossed into a phalanx of garbage trucks. Four vehicles in which people had been living were towed to impound lots. They would be crushed 15 days later, per the city’s request.
KTVU FOX 2
Tree falls on Foster City church, Jeep
As Thursday sees a break in the rain, cities across the Bay Area are dealing with the problem of falling trees. One such tree fell on top of a Foster City building, possibly a church, and a white Jeep. Allie Rasmus reports.
North Bay counties declare emergencies as price of storm damage soars
As we get a clearer picture of the extent of damage from the recent storms, both Sonoma and Marin counties have declared local emergencies.
North Bay wineries turn stormy weather into a positive
All this rain has been a boon for North Bay wineries who are looking to be more sustainable with their water use amid the California drought.
NBC Bay Area
Marin County's Reservoirs Are at Capacity With More Rain on the Way
All of Marin County's operated reservoirs were at capacity Wednesday, which could be both a blessing and a curse. For lots of locals, the nearly-continuous rain is mostly good news, especially after years of drought. Water was seen rushing down the Nicasio Reservoir spillway Wednesday, a welcome sight for some...
Storm cells batter Bay Area with lightning strikes, hailstorms and intense downpours
SAN FRANCISCO -- Cold, unstable air flowing in the wake of the latest atmospheric river Tuesday spawned lightning strikes, pounding hailstorms and intense downpours across the Bay Area.The wintry maelstrom rolled into the region mid-morning and immediately began creating havoc. San Francisco firefighters rescued two people who were trapped in their vehicle after a tree toppled on it at Fulton and 19th Ave. in the Richmond District.A tree also toppled onto a San Francisco Muni bus near Stockton and Sutter streets and pulled down an overhead wire.Dozens also took to social media to post images and videos and to comment...
Santa Rosa Whole Foods evacuated due to fire
(KRON) — A Whole Foods store in Santa Rosa has been evacuated due to a fire, according to a tweet from the Santa Rosa Fire Department. Santa Rosa firefighters are on the scene of the fire at the store in Coddingtown Center. The fire involved the store’s HVAC unit and roofing materials. This is a […]
3,000 gallons of ‘toilet mixture' and human waste flood Highway 4 after spill
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Highway 4 in Antioch was flooded with toilet mixture and human waste Wednesday after a spill near the Somersville Road exit, Contra Costa Health Services said. A HazMat team responded to clean up the spill, but it does not pose a threat to the public, county health services said. The waste […]
Remote failure risks lurk as Lake Hennessey fills to capacity
Lake Hennessey inundation map courtesy California Division of the Safety of Dams photo credit: Large areas of downtown Napa, along with much of the valley would be submerged in a dam failure There's something of a rare sight to see right now in the hills north of Napa. Thanks to a string of atmospheric river storms, Lake Hennessey has risen high enough to reach the dam's spillway, something celebrated by more than a few locals. Joy Eldredge is deputy utilities director for the City of Napa, which owns the reservoir. "First of all, it hasn't spilled for four years, so we're...
NBC Bay Area
Map: Tracking Bay Area Rainfall Totals in 2023
Powerful storms in the new year have delivered much-needed rain to the Bay Area and beyond. To see how much rain has fallen in the Bay Area and other parts of California in 2023, check out the interactive map below. Observed Precipitation Totals. Jan. 1-9, 2023. Click or tap on...
