POLAND REFUSES TO LOSE
POLAND OH- It was only two days ago that Poland suffered their first conference loss to Girard. They were happy that they didn’t have to sit on a loss for long, but they also understood the United team coming to town was no pushover. The Eagles gained everyone’s attention as they led most of the way through three quarters. Although their biggest lead of the day was only 5, the Eagles never gave in to Poland throughout the day. That was until the final frame. Trailing 31-29 heading into the last 8 minutes, the Bulldogs outscored the Eagles 13-4 and walked away with a 42-35 win.
RAIDERS WIN STREAK CONTINUES
HUBBARD, Ohio – South Range (5-6) has four Raiders post double digits for their third straight conference road victory. Winless on the season, the Hubbard Eagles (0-12) road the back of Gavin Rybicki’s strong first three minutes to take an early 7-2 lead. South Range’s Landon Moore would respond with a strong finish to the period, finishing with all seven of the South Range points to close the gap to just three at the end of one.
OWENS OWNS THE NIGHT
AUSTINTOWN OH- The All-American Conference (AAC), despite just five teams as representatives, always has tough, hard-nosed and competitive matchups amongst the five member schools. Friday night’s meeting between The Howland Tigers and The Austintown-Fitch Falcons was no different! Dating back to 2018, Howland and Fitch were 5-5 against one another in their last ten matchups. Squaring-off with each other earlier this month at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse up in Cleveland, Fitch got out to an early run and capitalized through four quarters, claiming victory 50-29 against Howland at The Home of The Cavs. The second time around, the host site for this matchup was at the friendly confines of Austintown-Fitch High School!
SOUTH RANGE BACK TO WINNING WAYS
CANFIELD OH- After having back to back close battles with top tier conference opponents not go their way, South Range was chomping at the big to be back at home. They hoped that the friendly confines of the Raiders gym would get them back to winning. They welcomed in a Hubbard team they only beat by three points in their first meeting. This one was just as tough as the last as the Eagles and Raiders jockeyed for position all night. After a 10-8 first quarter, the Raiders got some space before halftime leading 20-14. Hubbard had one chance in the third where they made a run and took a 22-21 lead in the third quarter. Almost immediately Emma Cunningham buried a three to put the Raiders back ahead. The Raiders lead was pushed back to six, 28-22 by the end of the third. They’d win the final frame 10-7 and get away with a 38-29 win.
BADGER ABLE TO HANG ON
KINSMAN,OHIO- The Badger Braves returned to play tonight on throwback night as they were honoring the Vernon Bluestreaks by wearing their uniforms. The Braves took on the Mathews Mustangs, in what was a back and forth game all the way through. The Braves held a small 23-18 lead at the half.
Chaney runs away from KC in cross-state matchup
Chaney built up an early lead thanks to an 11-0 first quarter run.
VIKINGS USE BIG SECOND HALF TO ESCAPE LOWELLVILLE
Thursday night saw conference competition continue in The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC), with two solid programs on the Scarlet Division side of the conference in The Waterloo Vikings and The Lowellville Rockets, who were set to square-off in their second and final regular-season meeting. Despite losing some key pieces a year ago, Coach Modelski and company still brought forth a competitive squad that sported a respectable 7-7 record heading into Thursday night. On the other side, Waterloo would be fresh off their first conference loss of the season to The Springfield Tigers, leaving The Vikings looking for a bounce back game.
BLUE JAYS BENCH COMES THROUGH
NORTH JACKSON OH- The depth of Jackson Milton was put to the test Friday night. With Mineral Ridge in the house, the Blue Jays dealt with Aaren Romigh being unavailable and a couple of in game injuries. The bench of the Blue Jays came through for them though as they fought their way to a 59-49 win.
2 big names to play Youngstown this year
Two big-name music acts are coming to downtown Youngstown in the next few months.
Youth football coach sentenced on federal gun charge
A youth football coach in Youngstown who pleaded guilty in October to a federal gun charge was sentenced this week.
Customers line up for mega tattoo event in Salem
There was a long line Friday at a tattoo shop in Salem. It was the business' biggest event of the year.
One Tank Trip: Rhonda’s Emerald Diner
In this week's One Tank Trip, we head to Rhonda's Emerald Diner, a place that turns out all those old-time diner favorites.
Snow is back in the forecast for Northeast Ohio this week
Accumulating snow will return to Northern Ohio this week. A strong low pressure system moving out of California will slide east and over Ohio on Thursday.
Fire Destroys Vacant Home in Malvern
A late night for firefighters in the Malvern area. Great Trail Fire Chief Ralph Castelucci told Jordan Miller of Live and Local on WHBC that the fire happened around 11 p.m. The house in the 7000 block of Lardon Road NW in Malvern was burning from the basement up to the roof. He says there was a fire there some months back and no one is living there. All of the utilities are turned off. The fire was called in by a passerby.
Snow slides into Northeast Ohio
Rain turned to a rain-snow mix overnight with scattered snow showers continuing Friday morning. Road conditions are slick, you will want to give yourself extra time for your commute.
Alcohol suspected factor in fatal Canton crash
A 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Canton Township.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Man indicted in murder of East Liverpool man
Elvin Tisdale is in custody. Reports said he is waiting on extradition from West Virginia to Ohio.
Live camera shows Chardon getting hit with heavy snowfall early Friday morning
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Chardon was living up to its name as the “heart of the snow belt” early Friday morning. A web camera of Chardon Square provided by Geauga TV showed the Geauga County city was getting hit by an intense squall at about 3:15 a.m. and that roads were quickly getting a significant coating.
How much daylight gained since Winter Solstice?
(WKBN) – During the winter months, the days are short and the nights are long, and if you are tired of these long nights, there is some good news in sight. If you have been outside in the evenings lately, you may have noticed the sun has been setting later. This is because the area has been gaining daylight over the past few weeks.
