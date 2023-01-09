Read full article on original website
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Artificial Intelligence now allows to speak to dead ones
Did you ever imagine that you can speak to your deceased near and dear one day? If nott, here’s a way to do so- all thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence(AI). According to a development made by California based company HereAfterAI, people can now chat, talk or video chat with the dead loves ones and know their life beyond the grave.
thepennyhoarder.com
Hims & Hers, a Telehealth Platform, Is Hiring a Customer Experience Agent
Hims & Hers, a telehealth platform, is hiring a customer experience agent. This is a full-time remote position. You must live in the United States to be considered. You’ll be required to respond to customer questions via email, phone, chat and messaging systems. Questions must be resolved quickly and accurately. You also should be knowledgeable about Hims & Hers products.
ffnews.com
Viktoria Ruubel joins Veriff as Managing Director of Digital Identity
Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced that Viktoria Ruubel has joined the company as Managing Director of Digital Identity. Ruubel will be responsible for leading the business strategy and expansion of Veriff’s core product towards a reusable digital identity platform. Ruubel brings more than twenty years of...
BigCommerce Buy With Prime Integration Targets ‘High-Intent’ Shoppers
BigCommerce says it has made it easier for merchants to use Amazon’s Buy With Prime tool. The eCommerce Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company said Tuesday (Jan. 10) it had launched an app that lets U.S. merchants put Buy with Prime on their BigCommerce storefront with no coding required. The roll-out comes...
How closing the digital divide can improve the global economic outlook for 2023 and beyond
Research shows that access to communication technology improves economic prospects and helps bridge the gender pay gap. At the last B20 Summit (the business arm of the G20 Summit) in Bali, I had the privilege of leading a panel to discuss growth, innovation, and inclusivity with CEOs and other leaders from around the world. I was pleased to see the leaders I met didn’t share the gloomy outlook that’s prevalent in the media. Instead, they were focused on growth opportunities, partnerships and alliances, sustainability, and the role of technology in driving reinvention.
hospitalitytech.com
Amadeus and Key Data Announce Business Intelligence Partnership
As travel trends continue to evolve, so have the lodging options available to travelers. From hotels to short-term rentals, travelers have more choices than ever. For hoteliers, property managers, and tourism organizations trying to understand what’s happening in their market and how they are performing against their competitive set, a full picture of accommodation bookings and air traffic is necessary to make accurate, data-driven revenue decisions.
Experts from Okta, Deloitte, and Verizon share how technology enables the future of work in a safe and collaborative way
Okta's CIO Alvina Antar says that retention issues stem from employees not feeling connected to their company. Collaborating with coworkers can help.
Quartz
Kenyan banks are battling for a share of the mobile money market
“If you can’t beat them, join them” is the approach traditional banks in Kenya are adopting as they seek a greater slice of the mobile money market dominated by Safaricom’s M-Pesa service. Because of its widespread adoption by small businesses and individuals in Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, DR...
makeuseof.com
How to Protect Yourself After the Deezer Data Breach
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Personal details of more than 200 million Deezer users were stolen by hackers and have recently been released on the open internet. But what exactly happened,...
TechCrunch
Veteran enterprise VC Peter Wagner on the opportunities for AI startups
We recently caught up with Wagner, who, along with fellow veteran investor Gaurav Garg, launched Wing Venture Capital. Combined, they have upward of 25 years of experience at storied investment firms: Wagner joined Accel as an associate in 1996 and stayed more than 14 years before leaving as a managing director to co-found Wing, and Garg spent 11 years as a partner at Sequoia Capital.
hospitalitytech.com
Nexii and PEG Companies Complete New Courtyard by Marriott Hotel
Green construction company Nexii Building Solutions announced the completion of a new Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island, built in partnership with PEG Companies (PEG). PEG Companies, which planned and developed the hotel, partnered with Nexii to construct the building’s exterior envelope. PEG selected Nexii due to...
hospitalitytech.com
IDeaS Expands European Presence
IDeaS, the world’s leading provider of revenue management software and services, announced today that it closed 2022 with a host of new clients. From luxury resorts to unique family-friendly campsites, IDeaS’ client wins encompass the breadth of accommodation offerings across Europe. Over 70 new accommodation clients across 12...
hospitalitytech.com
With Pace of Progress in Hospitality Slated to Move Onward and Upward, Maestro Presents its PMS Roadmap for 2023
"The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” When it comes to hotel property management system technology, this quote by Socrates is apropos. Last year, Maestro made five industry predictions for the evolution of PMS. While contactless technology did become more prevalent within the PMS in 2022 and many hotels added two-factor authentication at login to improve data security, neither reached mass adoption. While some PMSs are supporting additional payment products and adding integrations to OTA channels and the major customer-relationship management platforms, many still lack the functionality. But there is some good news . . .
salestechstar.com
Roots Deploys NewStore Omnichannel Platform Online and Across More than 100 Retail Stores in North America
The premium outdoor-lifestyle brand selected NewStore as part of a larger effort to digitally transform its omnichannel operations. NewStore, a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, today announced Roots (TSX: ROOT) has launched the NewStore Omnichannel Platform across its digital properties and network of more than 100 retail stores throughout Canada and the U.S. The premium outdoor-lifestyle brand is now using the NewStore order management and store fulfillment solutions to reduce shipping times, improve inventory accuracy, and maximize inventory sell-through across the enterprise.
Empty ‘Ghost Banks’ Are Costly Side Effect Digital Transformation
Empty bank branches dotting Argentina are visually underscoring the nation’s transition to digital banking. The world is currently undergoing an unprecedented transformation driven by changing consumer preferences and technological advances that has seen a rise in automated chatbots and future-fit digital engagements taking the place of once critical in-person interactions across industries.
hospitalitytech.com
Mobile Tech Adoption in 2023 and Beyond
In this exclusive interview, Remington Hotels’ Chris Green shares his thoughts on how the pandemic drove hospitality to adopt mobile tech and the influence it will continue to have on the industry’s future. Chris Green, President at Remington Hotels, has been working within the hospitality industry (both for...
hubpages.com
Top 10 Legitimate and Profitable Online Businesses
Every type of business or commercial transaction involving the transmission of information through the internet is referred to as an "online business" in this context. E-commerce, online marketing, online banking, online trading, and other online exchanges of products and services are included in this category. It can be a terrific approach to reaching clients and boosting income in a sector of business that is continually expanding.
US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Node Air and JetX are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft that combines the best of their respective technologies. This collaboration will connect Node Air's modular transportation system with JetX 's Vector Thrust Propulsion. The concept of modular aircraft is relatively new and has yet to be...
hospitalitytech.com
Knowland Closes Recovery Data Reporting as Monthly Meeting Volume Exceeds 2019 for Second Month in a Row with December Reaching 103.1 Percent of Pre-Pandemic Events
Knowland, the world’s leading provider of data-as-a-service insights on meetings and events for hospitality, released its final U.S. monthly meetings and events data benchmarked against 2019, reporting December 2022 achieved 103.1 percent of December 2019 volume, exceeding monthly pre-pandemic levels for the second month in a row. Knowland began...
ffnews.com
Ashurst Fintech Legal Labs partners with six new industry leaders for 2023 accelerator programme
Fintech Legal Labs, a business accelerator programme provided by law firm Ashurst, is collaborating with six new industry leaders to enhance the cutting-edge advice delivered to the third cohort of its programme, which supports Fintechs who are advancing to the next stage of their business journeys. Members of the 2023...
