ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecoddaily.com

Local Officials Undaunted by Bridge Replacement Project Being Denied Federal Funding

BOURNE – A close to $2 billion dollar federal grant application for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges was denied recently, but local transportation officials remain confident the project will move ahead undaunted. Cape Cod Commission Deputy Director Steven Tupper says the money was only part of the first year of grants through the Bridge Investment […] The post Local Officials Undaunted by Bridge Replacement Project Being Denied Federal Funding appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
theweektoday.com

Town to study possible transportation improvements

The town of Wareham has received $37,900 in state grant money, which it will use to study ways that it can spend money from other grants. The town received the grant last month, courtesy of the MassDOT Complete Streets Plan. The Complete Streets Plan awards grant money to towns across the state, which then use the money to identify and address transportation needs in their communities.
WAREHAM, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Selectmen Considering Adjustments To Chatham Road/Route39 Intersection

HARWICH – The intersection of Chatham Road and Route 39, just east of Harwich Center, is often referred to as “Hope and Go” because of the 45-degree angle at which the two roads come together. It requires neck-straining of drivers on Chatham Road due to a tree and hedges that make it difficult to see traffic heading west on Route 39.
HARWICH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Our View: Roads And Bridges

Roads can have many different meanings and purposes. They are, first and foremost, ways to get from one place to another. A road can be an eight-lane superhighway or a narrow dirt path. A familiar road can provide comfort and assurance that home is nearby. A foreign road can be scary and intimidating. A road can bring people together or divide them. Roads can take us to new and exciting places or bring us where we don't want to go.
HARWICH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

‘Pink Bridge’ Will Keep Its Color

BREWSTER — In November, conversation on the Facebook page "Orleans, Ma. Community Space" speculated about the future of what locals have colloquially come to call "the Pink Bridge." A post on the page, which also included video of a vehicle approaching the overpass along Freemans Way in Brewster running...
BREWSTER, MA
FUN 107

Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing

On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
CARVER, MA
capecod.com

Seven Roads Removed From Sandwich Plow List

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Department of Public Works has removed seven private roadways from the plowing list for this year. Forty-seven private roadways were removed from the list in May 2022 for pavement problems, road obstructions, or overgrown vegetation. Forty of those streets resolved the road issues and then...
SANDWICH, MA
NECN

Truck Crash Spills Rocks on I-93, Closing Southbound Side in Randolph

A truck carrying rocks crashed on Interstate 93 in Randolph, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, temporarily closing the highway. The crash took place near the interchange with Route 28, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Cleaning up the highway required all southbound lanes to be closed, officials said. It wasn't immediately...
RANDOLPH, MA
abingtonnews.org

WEEK AHEAD: Train crossings being reviewed; plans for Factory Paint store; Green Wave athletics schedule; meetings

It’s January 9 and we still haven’t had a good snowfall. And it appears we won’t be getting one this week either. Abington News understands that snow isn’t everyone’s cup ‘o tea. It’s cold and icy and disruptive and can be a pain to clean up. But if we’re going to do this whole ”winter in New England” thing, I’d much rather look at some fresh snowfall than bare trees, dormant lawns, and dead leaves. Get it together, Mother Nature!
ABINGTON, MA
Valley Breeze

As new train station sets to open, new prospects for old one?

PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS– A number of area residents attempting to get a look at the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station on Pine Street of late have ended up at the old rail station behind CVS on Broad Street in Central Falls, renewing interest in a dilapidated old structure that hulks over the train tracks.
PAWTUCKET, RI
NECN

Leaking Roofs, Rats, Raw Sewage: Firefighters Describe ‘Deplorable' Conditions

Bob Driscoll sat at a picnic table outside City Hall and said he loved his career with the Melrose Fire Department before recently retiring after more than 20 years on the job. But living and working at the city’s fire stations while waiting for the next emergency call? That’s another...
Martha's Vineyard Times

Aquinnah takes over landfill solar array

In its effort to completely eliminate the town’s dependency on fossil fuels, and reduce electricity costs, Aquinnah has taken over ownership of a 10-year-old solar array located by the town’s landfill. A press release issued by Aquinnah officials over the weekend announced the transfer, which will aid the...
AQUINNAH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Barnstable County Discusses Expanding Services for Homeless Population

HYANNIS – A housing official gave an update on a potential plan to use federal funds to relocate a local homeless shelter in order to expand services and offer a medical respite program. Housing Assistance Corporation CEO Alisa Magnotta spoke at a public hearing on 11.4 million of federal COVID relief funds received by the […] The post Barnstable County Discusses Expanding Services for Homeless Population appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
FUN 107

One of New Bedford’s Cemeteries Is Defying the Laws of Nature

If you have yet to take a stroll through any of New Bedford's historic cemeteries, I highly recommend it. Every day when I get home, I take my dog Bella for a mile walk to keep her muscles strong. Unless of course the weather is inclement, but walks are her absolute favorite thing to do. She's getting old, so she doesn't get out much.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Route 1 at I-95 in Dedham

A car crash on U.S. Route 1 caused serious injuries, knocked down utility wires and closed more than one highway in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood on Monday, officials said. The crash took place at the intersection of Route 1, which was closed in both directions, and Interstate 95, which was...
DEDHAM, MA
capecod.com

Rollover crash reported on Bourne Bridge

BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. Two people were being evaluated for injuries. The off-Cape side of the bridge was closed and traffic coming onto the Cape was backed up. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy