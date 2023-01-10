Read full article on original website
capecoddaily.com
Local Officials Undaunted by Bridge Replacement Project Being Denied Federal Funding
BOURNE – A close to $2 billion dollar federal grant application for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges was denied recently, but local transportation officials remain confident the project will move ahead undaunted. Cape Cod Commission Deputy Director Steven Tupper says the money was only part of the first year of grants through the Bridge Investment […] The post Local Officials Undaunted by Bridge Replacement Project Being Denied Federal Funding appeared first on CapeCod.com.
theweektoday.com
Town to study possible transportation improvements
The town of Wareham has received $37,900 in state grant money, which it will use to study ways that it can spend money from other grants. The town received the grant last month, courtesy of the MassDOT Complete Streets Plan. The Complete Streets Plan awards grant money to towns across the state, which then use the money to identify and address transportation needs in their communities.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Selectmen Considering Adjustments To Chatham Road/Route39 Intersection
HARWICH – The intersection of Chatham Road and Route 39, just east of Harwich Center, is often referred to as “Hope and Go” because of the 45-degree angle at which the two roads come together. It requires neck-straining of drivers on Chatham Road due to a tree and hedges that make it difficult to see traffic heading west on Route 39.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Our View: Roads And Bridges
Roads can have many different meanings and purposes. They are, first and foremost, ways to get from one place to another. A road can be an eight-lane superhighway or a narrow dirt path. A familiar road can provide comfort and assurance that home is nearby. A foreign road can be scary and intimidating. A road can bring people together or divide them. Roads can take us to new and exciting places or bring us where we don't want to go.
Cape Cod Chronicle
‘Pink Bridge’ Will Keep Its Color
BREWSTER — In November, conversation on the Facebook page "Orleans, Ma. Community Space" speculated about the future of what locals have colloquially come to call "the Pink Bridge." A post on the page, which also included video of a vehicle approaching the overpass along Freemans Way in Brewster running...
Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing
On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
capecod.com
Seven Roads Removed From Sandwich Plow List
SANDWICH – The Sandwich Department of Public Works has removed seven private roadways from the plowing list for this year. Forty-seven private roadways were removed from the list in May 2022 for pavement problems, road obstructions, or overgrown vegetation. Forty of those streets resolved the road issues and then...
NECN
Truck Crash Spills Rocks on I-93, Closing Southbound Side in Randolph
A truck carrying rocks crashed on Interstate 93 in Randolph, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, temporarily closing the highway. The crash took place near the interchange with Route 28, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Cleaning up the highway required all southbound lanes to be closed, officials said. It wasn't immediately...
abingtonnews.org
WEEK AHEAD: Train crossings being reviewed; plans for Factory Paint store; Green Wave athletics schedule; meetings
It’s January 9 and we still haven’t had a good snowfall. And it appears we won’t be getting one this week either. Abington News understands that snow isn’t everyone’s cup ‘o tea. It’s cold and icy and disruptive and can be a pain to clean up. But if we’re going to do this whole ”winter in New England” thing, I’d much rather look at some fresh snowfall than bare trees, dormant lawns, and dead leaves. Get it together, Mother Nature!
Valley Breeze
As new train station sets to open, new prospects for old one?
PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS– A number of area residents attempting to get a look at the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station on Pine Street of late have ended up at the old rail station behind CVS on Broad Street in Central Falls, renewing interest in a dilapidated old structure that hulks over the train tracks.
WCVB
'People are gonna die in the street': Heated exchange over warming shelter at Revere senior center
REVERE, Mass. — Blowback from Revere residents over a proposal to use the Massachusetts city's senior center as an overnight warming shelter has drawn a fiery response from a city councilor. A heated exchange between City Councilor Marc Silvestri and some in attendance at Monday's Revere City Council meeting...
NECN
Leaking Roofs, Rats, Raw Sewage: Firefighters Describe ‘Deplorable' Conditions
Bob Driscoll sat at a picnic table outside City Hall and said he loved his career with the Melrose Fire Department before recently retiring after more than 20 years on the job. But living and working at the city’s fire stations while waiting for the next emergency call? That’s another...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police respond to accident at I-93 split where car catches fire
“Earlier yesterday morning at approximately 05:00 Troopers from H-7 SP Milton responded to a two-car crash on Rt 24 NB at the I-93 split in Randolph. One of the vehicles caught on fire as a result of the crash. Thankfully there were no injuries. Our members were assisted on scene by MassDOT, Randolph FD and Canton FD.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Aquinnah takes over landfill solar array
In its effort to completely eliminate the town’s dependency on fossil fuels, and reduce electricity costs, Aquinnah has taken over ownership of a 10-year-old solar array located by the town’s landfill. A press release issued by Aquinnah officials over the weekend announced the transfer, which will aid the...
capecoddaily.com
Barnstable County Discusses Expanding Services for Homeless Population
HYANNIS – A housing official gave an update on a potential plan to use federal funds to relocate a local homeless shelter in order to expand services and offer a medical respite program. Housing Assistance Corporation CEO Alisa Magnotta spoke at a public hearing on 11.4 million of federal COVID relief funds received by the […] The post Barnstable County Discusses Expanding Services for Homeless Population appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WCVB
Car reservations open for travel to Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket on Steamship Authority ferries for summer season
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — The Steamship Authority opened reservations Tuesday for travel to and from Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket for the summer season for Headstart customers. Headstart customers who are in the Excursion and Preferred programs were able to book reservations for travel from May 18 through Oct. 23. Eligible...
One of New Bedford’s Cemeteries Is Defying the Laws of Nature
If you have yet to take a stroll through any of New Bedford's historic cemeteries, I highly recommend it. Every day when I get home, I take my dog Bella for a mile walk to keep her muscles strong. Unless of course the weather is inclement, but walks are her absolute favorite thing to do. She's getting old, so she doesn't get out much.
NECN
Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Route 1 at I-95 in Dedham
A car crash on U.S. Route 1 caused serious injuries, knocked down utility wires and closed more than one highway in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood on Monday, officials said. The crash took place at the intersection of Route 1, which was closed in both directions, and Interstate 95, which was...
capecod.com
Rollover crash reported on Bourne Bridge
BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. Two people were being evaluated for injuries. The off-Cape side of the bridge was closed and traffic coming onto the Cape was backed up. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
capeandislands.org
New guidelines set as COVID-19 reaches 'high' level on Cape, Coast and Islands
The prevalence of COVID-19 is now high in most of Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, the Islands, and the South Coast, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the “high” level, which the Cape reached last week, the CDC recommends that everyone — not just people at high...
