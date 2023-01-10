ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

On Milwaukee

Chick this out: Entries wanted for International Peeps Art Exhibition

It’s nearly time for the Racine Art Museum’s (RAM) International Peeps Art Exhibition, a non-traditional showcase of art made from or inspired by the colorful – and often polarizing – marshmallow Peeps® candy. This year, the popular 14th “Peep show” will kick off on March...
RACINE, WI
On Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Best Bloody contest returns on Feb. 26

Put your bloody mary drinking pants on. The Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation has announced that it will be hosting its 11th annual Milwaukee’s Best Bloody contest on Feb. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago St. Tickets are on sale now...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Harley-Davidson Milwaukee headquarters; plans to transform campus

MILWAUKEE - Harley-Davidson is known for its roaring, Milwaukee-made engines, leather, and chrome. But on Wednesday, Jan. 11 the motorcycle maker revealed plans to transform a central element of its Juneau Avenue campus headquarters into a public park – something that would benefit H-D's employees and its hometown community. Officials hope the plans would also attract people to Milwaukee's near west side.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Former Los Paisa owner is serving modern Mexican fare at Contento in Delafield

After a series of soft opening events, Contento, a new contemporary Mexican concept, will officially open to the public today at 627 N. Genesee St. in Delafield. Behind the concept is industry veteran Manolo Torres who most recently operated Los Paisa in Bayside for over 14 years. When the building that housed his restaurant was sold due to redevelopment in the area, Torres closed Los Paisa and sought out a new location for a brand new concept.
DELAFIELD, WI
On Milwaukee

Dream Dance Steakhouse to reopen at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

It's been nearly three years since guests have crossed the threshhold of Dream Dance Steakhouse at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. In fact the steakhouse, which was beautifully transformed by a $1.8 million remodel in late 2019, was open for just over six months before the pandemic shut down eateries across the city. [Take a peek!]
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Giving Lake Country a taste of German cuisine

PEWAUKEE — What started as a fun idea at a Wisconsin summer camp for Mathaus Myga has now turned into a schnitzel-serving restaurant, giving Lake Country residents a chance to try German cuisine. Bo’s Schnitzelbunker, a German-style, window-serving restaurant owned by Myga, officially opened on Saturday. Located at 145...
PEWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Community rallies around beloved Waukesha Elk Lodge member

WAUKESHA — A loyal customer in Waukesha has the community’s support after a car accident. Billy “Shorty” Hunkins, 73, was struck by a car while he was walking on Wednesday, Jan. 4. He left a nearby business and was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on St. Paul Avenue. The driver remained at the accident site. Shorty suffered significant injuries such as a small brain bleed, broken bones and will need numerous surgeries. He is currently medically sedated.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park

MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Jackson Park Boathouse To Become Open-Air Pavilion » Urban Milwaukee

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. The Jackson Park Boathouse will be redeveloped as a pavilion as part of a larger flood mitigation project in the park being undertaken by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD). The overall project is focused on removing concrete from...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Window Select to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 spent months sharing complaints last year from customers unhappy with home improvement company Window Select. Now, there's word that after hundreds of complaints, the company could be headed for bankruptcy. Customers tell CBS 58 they received calls from a third-party representing Window Select, informing...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

The New Pornographers, Shemekia Copeland coming to town

A pair of artists that are staples of their respective genres announced upcoming shows in Milwaukee, giving us an opportunity to turn our thoughts to the spring concert season:. Shemekia Copeland | March 17 @ The Back Room. Yes, calendar sticklers, March 17 is technically still winter. But it’ll feel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Demand for steamfitters on the rise in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The demand for skilled trade workers in the U.S. is soaring. And the current shortage of workers is causing the building trades to increase their recruitment efforts. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that there are currently more than 1 million people working in the trades between...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Fall back in love with the State Fair's Valentine's Day cream puffs

Love is in air, as the Wisconsin State Fair announced it's bringing back its strawberry and cocoa Valentine's Day cream puffs for the 2023 holiday weekend. The two special edition desserts – featuring the classic puff pastry shell but filled with a fluffy mound of either strawberry or chocolate cream – first made their delicious tandem debut in 2021. Since then, the treats have become a bit of a tradition, bringing a little Valentine's Day flavor to the traditional fluff – and, most importantly, giving us an excuse to gorge on bonus cream puffs several months before the State Fair even starts.
WEST ALLIS, WI
WISN

Kristin Pierce to Co-Anchor WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m.

MILWAUKEE, WI (January 10, 2023) – WISN 12 is naming Kristin Pierce as the station’s new co-anchor of WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m., effective immediately. She will join long-time WISN 12 anchor Patrick Paolantonio and Milwaukee’s Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden. “Kristin has quickly become a fixture...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

5 Themed Brunches You Need to Know About

EGGS WITH A SIDE of bacon is boring. But what about drag queens performing while you bite into a burger? Or needing a password to be let in? Or what about sitting down to a brunch buffet surrounded by ice princesses? The Milwaukee area’s brunch scene is growing and now not only do you have more options, there’s built-in entertainment, too. Here are five brunches to book with friends or the family:
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego father seeks kidney donor, 'begging at this point'

MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego father is looking for a kidney donor and turning to the public for help. His disease has taken over his family's life. At 24 years old, all Andrew Bahr wants to do is provide for his family. In reality, his family is propping him up physically and mentally as they hope for the most generous of donations that could literally save his life.
MUSKEGO, WI

