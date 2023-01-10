Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
On Milwaukee
Chick this out: Entries wanted for International Peeps Art Exhibition
It’s nearly time for the Racine Art Museum’s (RAM) International Peeps Art Exhibition, a non-traditional showcase of art made from or inspired by the colorful – and often polarizing – marshmallow Peeps® candy. This year, the popular 14th “Peep show” will kick off on March...
On Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Best Bloody contest returns on Feb. 26
Put your bloody mary drinking pants on. The Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation has announced that it will be hosting its 11th annual Milwaukee’s Best Bloody contest on Feb. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago St. Tickets are on sale now...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Harley-Davidson Milwaukee headquarters; plans to transform campus
MILWAUKEE - Harley-Davidson is known for its roaring, Milwaukee-made engines, leather, and chrome. But on Wednesday, Jan. 11 the motorcycle maker revealed plans to transform a central element of its Juneau Avenue campus headquarters into a public park – something that would benefit H-D's employees and its hometown community. Officials hope the plans would also attract people to Milwaukee's near west side.
On Milwaukee
Former Los Paisa owner is serving modern Mexican fare at Contento in Delafield
After a series of soft opening events, Contento, a new contemporary Mexican concept, will officially open to the public today at 627 N. Genesee St. in Delafield. Behind the concept is industry veteran Manolo Torres who most recently operated Los Paisa in Bayside for over 14 years. When the building that housed his restaurant was sold due to redevelopment in the area, Torres closed Los Paisa and sought out a new location for a brand new concept.
On Milwaukee
Dream Dance Steakhouse to reopen at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
It's been nearly three years since guests have crossed the threshhold of Dream Dance Steakhouse at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. In fact the steakhouse, which was beautifully transformed by a $1.8 million remodel in late 2019, was open for just over six months before the pandemic shut down eateries across the city. [Take a peek!]
Greater Milwaukee Today
Giving Lake Country a taste of German cuisine
PEWAUKEE — What started as a fun idea at a Wisconsin summer camp for Mathaus Myga has now turned into a schnitzel-serving restaurant, giving Lake Country residents a chance to try German cuisine. Bo’s Schnitzelbunker, a German-style, window-serving restaurant owned by Myga, officially opened on Saturday. Located at 145...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Community rallies around beloved Waukesha Elk Lodge member
WAUKESHA — A loyal customer in Waukesha has the community’s support after a car accident. Billy “Shorty” Hunkins, 73, was struck by a car while he was walking on Wednesday, Jan. 4. He left a nearby business and was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on St. Paul Avenue. The driver remained at the accident site. Shorty suffered significant injuries such as a small brain bleed, broken bones and will need numerous surgeries. He is currently medically sedated.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park
MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jackson Park Boathouse To Become Open-Air Pavilion » Urban Milwaukee
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. The Jackson Park Boathouse will be redeveloped as a pavilion as part of a larger flood mitigation project in the park being undertaken by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD). The overall project is focused on removing concrete from...
CBS 58
Window Select to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 spent months sharing complaints last year from customers unhappy with home improvement company Window Select. Now, there's word that after hundreds of complaints, the company could be headed for bankruptcy. Customers tell CBS 58 they received calls from a third-party representing Window Select, informing...
radiomilwaukee.org
The New Pornographers, Shemekia Copeland coming to town
A pair of artists that are staples of their respective genres announced upcoming shows in Milwaukee, giving us an opportunity to turn our thoughts to the spring concert season:. Shemekia Copeland | March 17 @ The Back Room. Yes, calendar sticklers, March 17 is technically still winter. But it’ll feel...
spectrumnews1.com
Demand for steamfitters on the rise in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The demand for skilled trade workers in the U.S. is soaring. And the current shortage of workers is causing the building trades to increase their recruitment efforts. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that there are currently more than 1 million people working in the trades between...
On Milwaukee
Fall back in love with the State Fair's Valentine's Day cream puffs
Love is in air, as the Wisconsin State Fair announced it's bringing back its strawberry and cocoa Valentine's Day cream puffs for the 2023 holiday weekend. The two special edition desserts – featuring the classic puff pastry shell but filled with a fluffy mound of either strawberry or chocolate cream – first made their delicious tandem debut in 2021. Since then, the treats have become a bit of a tradition, bringing a little Valentine's Day flavor to the traditional fluff – and, most importantly, giving us an excuse to gorge on bonus cream puffs several months before the State Fair even starts.
Shoppers with tight budgets are turning to liquidation stores
You might have noticed new liquidation stores popping up in the Milwaukee area. It appears to be an emerging trend as people are navigating inflation and shopping with tighter budgets.
Woman in wheelchair violently robbed outside bank
Theresa Humsfeld, 66, had to have emergency surgery after she was targeted and injured in a robbery outside the U.S. Bank at 26th and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.
WISN
Kristin Pierce to Co-Anchor WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI (January 10, 2023) – WISN 12 is naming Kristin Pierce as the station’s new co-anchor of WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m., effective immediately. She will join long-time WISN 12 anchor Patrick Paolantonio and Milwaukee’s Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden. “Kristin has quickly become a fixture...
milwaukeemag.com
5 Themed Brunches You Need to Know About
EGGS WITH A SIDE of bacon is boring. But what about drag queens performing while you bite into a burger? Or needing a password to be let in? Or what about sitting down to a brunch buffet surrounded by ice princesses? The Milwaukee area’s brunch scene is growing and now not only do you have more options, there’s built-in entertainment, too. Here are five brunches to book with friends or the family:
wpr.org
'We want to be a part of this conversation': Green Bay, Fox Valley interested in passenger rail expansion
Municipal leaders in seven northeast Wisconsin cities are asking federal authorities to consider creating an Amtrak passenger rail line from Milwaukee to Green Bay. Officials in Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, Kaukauna, Menasha and Neenah signed a letter to the Federal Railroad Administration on Dec. 9. Municipal leaders...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego father seeks kidney donor, 'begging at this point'
MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego father is looking for a kidney donor and turning to the public for help. His disease has taken over his family's life. At 24 years old, all Andrew Bahr wants to do is provide for his family. In reality, his family is propping him up physically and mentally as they hope for the most generous of donations that could literally save his life.
Comments / 0