Love is in air, as the Wisconsin State Fair announced it's bringing back its strawberry and cocoa Valentine's Day cream puffs for the 2023 holiday weekend. The two special edition desserts – featuring the classic puff pastry shell but filled with a fluffy mound of either strawberry or chocolate cream – first made their delicious tandem debut in 2021. Since then, the treats have become a bit of a tradition, bringing a little Valentine's Day flavor to the traditional fluff – and, most importantly, giving us an excuse to gorge on bonus cream puffs several months before the State Fair even starts.

WEST ALLIS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO