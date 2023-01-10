MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Western Brown High School is mourning the loss of one of its students, who died after suffering a medical emergency Monday, school officials said. Superintendent Raegan White said Blaze Jacobs, a junior at the school, suffered cardiac arrest activity and was taken to Children's Hospital, where he later died. Details surrounding the incident were not made available.

MOUNT ORAB, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO