ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Orab, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

School officials: Western Brown HS student dies after suffering cardiac arrest activity

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Western Brown High School is mourning the loss of one of its students, who died after suffering a medical emergency Monday, school officials said. Superintendent Raegan White said Blaze Jacobs, a junior at the school, suffered cardiac arrest activity and was taken to Children's Hospital, where he later died. Details surrounding the incident were not made available.
MOUNT ORAB, OH
WKRC

Ohio DWI suspect did a backflip to try to show he was sober

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A man suspected of driving while under the influence attempted to backflip his way out of sobriety tests, after being pulled over by police. Tanner Watson, 26, reportedly told police he had three or four beers. When police asked him to complete standard sobriety tests,...
OHIO STATE
KXII.com

Two Oklahoma men flown to hospital after head-on crash

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Two men from Oklahoma were flown to the hospital on Monday afternoon after they were in a head-on collision. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Kyle Camp was driving eastbound on OK-53, while 66-year-old James Gray was driving westbound on the same road. Troopers said...
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc57.com

St. Joseph County Police find missing 12-year-old

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Police Department has found 12-year-old Iris Moran-Walton. According to SJCPD, she's safe and being reunited with family. Moran-Walton first went missing 10:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 51000 block of Lilac Road. The department announced she was safe at 8:05pm, Monday.
Lootpress

One dead after West Virginia crash

WINFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A motor vehicle crash Monday evening on U.S. Route 35 has resulted in the death of one woman and the hospitalization of one man. According to a statement from the Teays Valley Fire Department, firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash with entrapment on U.S. Route 35 in Teays Valley on Monday evening that involved a tractor-trailer and a sedan.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WKRC

Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy