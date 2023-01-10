Read full article on original website
School officials: Western Brown HS student dies after suffering cardiac arrest activity
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Western Brown High School is mourning the loss of one of its students, who died after suffering a medical emergency Monday, school officials said. Superintendent Raegan White said Blaze Jacobs, a junior at the school, suffered cardiac arrest activity and was taken to Children's Hospital, where he later died. Details surrounding the incident were not made available.
Report of a crash on Mulhauser Road in West Chester blocking traffic
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Report of a crash on Mulhauser Road at Union Centre Boulevard in West Chester blocking traffic. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
'Come on sweetie, you're okay': Ohio police release video of troopers rescuing missing 4-year-old Michigan girl, arresting father
A 4-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Port Huron area has been reunited with her mother after police in Ohio rescued her Tuesday night. Authorities shared video of the rescue during a traffic stop.
Suspect in custody following shots fired near Amazon facility in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police say a suspect is in custody following a shots fired incident near an Amazon facility in West Chester, Wednesday night. According to police, a suspect fired shots at a parked vehicle on Allen Road near Cincinnati Dayton Road at around 7:30 p.m. Police...
West Chester Police investigating after shots fired near Cincinnati Dayton Road
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — West Chester Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred Friday night. According to police, a suspect fired shots at a parked vehicle on Allen Road near Cincinnati Dayton Road at around 7:30 p.m. Police say so one was injured, and there is currently...
911 calls: West Chester Amazon center shooting involved 2 delivery drivers
West Chester Twp. police responded to Amazon on Cincinnati Dayton Road after 7 p.m. Wednesday upon reports the suspect fired a handgun at a victim, who was shot at while in a vehicle.
Crews respond to a reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Crews respond to a reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
Charges filed against officer who worked bar security while employed as Tri-State police chief
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man fired from two local police departments now faces charges in Hamilton County for acting as a security officer without a license. Darnell Pate, formerly the New Vienna chief of police, is charged with prohibited security services. Ohio Revised Code requires security guards to be licensed.
Ohio DWI suspect did a backflip to try to show he was sober
CLEVELAND, Ohio (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A man suspected of driving while under the influence attempted to backflip his way out of sobriety tests, after being pulled over by police. Tanner Watson, 26, reportedly told police he had three or four beers. When police asked him to complete standard sobriety tests,...
Two Oklahoma men flown to hospital after head-on crash
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Two men from Oklahoma were flown to the hospital on Monday afternoon after they were in a head-on collision. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Kyle Camp was driving eastbound on OK-53, while 66-year-old James Gray was driving westbound on the same road. Troopers said...
St. Joseph County Police find missing 12-year-old
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Police Department has found 12-year-old Iris Moran-Walton. According to SJCPD, she's safe and being reunited with family. Moran-Walton first went missing 10:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 51000 block of Lilac Road. The department announced she was safe at 8:05pm, Monday.
Indiana Teen charged as adult in August stabbing
A 17-year-old boy is now charged as an adult in a summer stabbing that left another juvenile in critical condition, according to Allen Superior Court records.
Woman dead, suspect found in North Carolina after Blendon Township shooting
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – One woman is dead and a suspect was found in North Carolina hours later after a shooting Tuesday outside a grocery store in Blendon Township. Blendon Township police arrived about 5:50 p.m. at the Sunbury Plaza shopping center in the 5900 block of Sunbury Road, where they found Amara Jones, 24, […]
Patrol locates missing Mich. girl in Ohio
A 4-year-old girl that was reported missing in Michigan was found safe in Ohio.
One dead after West Virginia crash
WINFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A motor vehicle crash Monday evening on U.S. Route 35 has resulted in the death of one woman and the hospitalization of one man. According to a statement from the Teays Valley Fire Department, firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash with entrapment on U.S. Route 35 in Teays Valley on Monday evening that involved a tractor-trailer and a sedan.
Local Safe Haven Baby Box forced to close due to vague Ohio Law
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - On Tuesday two Safe Haven Baby Boxes shut down in Ohio. One of them is in Union Township, Clermont County. Providers say these boxes are a safety net for moms who see no other options to safely surrender their newborns. "I'm not shocked because the...
Ohio man called plague on the community, sentenced after shipping drugs to Ohio via UPS
An Ohio man has been sentenced to jail after he tried to send drugs from California via UPS. Hakeem Cortez Herbert, 32, is labeled as a major drug offender by Jefferson County officials. Herbert was sentenced to a prison term of 11 to 16 1/2 years. After he is released, Herbert will be placed on […]
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Hamlin released from Ohio ICU, moved to Buffalo hospital
Damar Hamlin has been released from the ICU in Ohio and transferred to a Buffalo hospital to continue his recovery. NBC's Maura Barrett reports.Jan. 9, 2023.
Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
