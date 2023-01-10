ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
KRQE News 13

Shoppers seek out local farmers as egg prices rise

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The cost of eggs continues to skyrocket as a result of supply chain issues and the avian flu. Now, people are getting creative to find the best purchase for less. Around 5% of egg-laying hens have been killed by the avian flu. As a result,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham proposes $750 tax rebate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The governor's budget is $9.4 billion and she wants $1 billion to go right back to New Mexicans. This is something House Republicans are on board with. “This is the taxpayers' money. Right? And I think taxpayers have and families have a better idea of how to spend that money than the government,” Rep. Jason Harper from Sandoval County said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

County: Biennial Community Survey Closes Jan. 15

Los Alamos County, in partnership with its contractor National Research Center (NRC), began its biennial Community Survey in early December with a mailing to 2,500 randomly selected households throughout Los Alamos and White Rock. Jan. 2, the Open Participation survey began, allowing all Los Alamos County citizens to share their...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Small Business And Libertarians

James Wernicke wrote a letter (https://losalamosreporter.com/2023/01/10/in-response-to-small-businesses-are-a-big-deal/) outlining a few tenets of mainstream economic theory. As a starting point on this, in computer science, trying to solve a problem by always doing what seems best at the time is (perhaps ironically) called a “greedy algorithm.” There are vanishingly few problems that are solved well through the repeated application of local optimization. Indeed, greedy algorithms almost always produce disastrous results.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Final Arbolada Subdivision Plat Map On Planning & Zoning Commission Agenda This Evening

The proposed plat map for Arbolada subdivision on North Mesa. Courtesy Columbus Capital. A final subdivision plat map is on the agenda for Wednesday evening’s Los Alamos County Planning & Zoning Commission’s approval for 85 single family lots at 659 San Ildefonso Road on North Mesa. The property, called Arbolada, is owned by Jeff Branch and Greg Gonzales of Columbus Capital.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Governmental Silence Is Not Good Emergency Preparedness And Response

One month ago, Los Alamos faced a major outage of telephone and internet services. That outage raised a number of issues related to the health and well-being of the community, including:. How could community members reach 911 in an emergency?. Where was information about the outage being broadcast?. Were there...
WHITE ROCK, NM
KRQE News 13

PNM holding rapid hire event in Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a rapid hiring event Friday, January 13 in Albuquerque. The event is being held at the CNM Workforce Training Center (5600 Eagle Rock Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PNM will be filling open customer service advisor positions. People attending the event are asked to dress professionally and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Presbyterian Health Will Outsource Santa Fe ER Starting Next Month

Presbyterian will outsource Santa Fe health services next month. The Albuquerque Journal reports Presbyterian Health Services’ emergency department and hospitalist staffing at its Santa Fe Medical Center will be run by a private equity-backed staffing company starting next month. New Mexico Health Resources Executive Director Jerry Harrison tells the Journal while such outsourcing is happening around the country—and at Presbyterian’s Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho—the decision to contract with the for-profit Sound Physicians for the Santa Fe facility carries weight and is “a reflection of the introduction of Wall Street into health care.” Reportedly, a dozen doctors at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center received notice months ago about the shift, with the option to sign contracts with the Tacoma, Washington-based Sound Physicians. That company paid $14.5 million in 2013 to settle allegations that it over-billed Medicare and other federal health care programs. Presbyterian Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Johnson tells the Journal in a statement the hospital “like many hospitals across our state and nation [uses] staffing agencies and external partners in our facilities to ensure that the community has access to care when they need it most.” Kaiser Health News reported last month on the rising concerns among emergency room doctors about hospitals contracting with private equity-backed companies, along with pending litigation about the practice’s legality.
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Authority Reverses Course on Liens

The North Central Solid Waste Authority has placed 992 liens on customers’ properties across Rio Arriba County for unpaid trash bills—a policy the utility’s general manager vows she is working to reverse. Janet Saucedo, appointed acting general manager of the waste authority in October 2021 before winning...
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque asks legislators for $50 million for housing in the city

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With a legislative session flush with funds on the horizon, Albuquerque is asking for $50 million to support housing in the state’s biggest city. In an announcement Wednesday, city leaders point to a “housing crisis” as evidence that the funds are needed. “We are facing a housing crisis that affects people from all […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

FAA system issue grounds planes nationwide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There was frustration at the Albuquerque Sunport as the Federal Aviation Administration halted all domestic flight departures across the country early Wednesday morning, leaving passengers worried about missing their connecting flights. “Definitely nervous. I don't want to get stuck anywhere overnight or anything,” said Noelle Parisi,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Governor fills vacancy on Sandoval County Commission

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the appointment of Joshua Jones to the Sandoval County Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Jones fills a vacancy created by the resignation of former Commissioner F. Kenneth Eichwald, who was elected in November 2022 as Sandoval County Magistrate Court Judge. According to the governor’s office,...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Non-Profit helps homeless pets in northern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –For people living on the streets, staying safe, warm, and fed is tough enough. One non-profit in Santa Fe is helping the homeless and their animals stay together. “We believe that no companion animal of a homeless person should be hungry or in pain just because their guardian doesn’t have a roof […]
SANTA FE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Poet Laureate Provides Safe Space for Writers

As New Mexico poet laureate, Lauren Camp aims to create connections with language. A DOZEN FACES CROWD THE FIRST ZOOM session of Lauren Camp’s writing workshop, From Wild Mind to Experience: Writing in All Directions. The newly appointed New Mexico poet laureate appears from her La Ciénega studio, south of Santa Fe, while most of her students, many over 60, are scattered across the United States.
SANTA FE, NM

