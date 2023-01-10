Read full article on original website
Related
John Deere to allow farmers to fix their own equipment
It's a battle that's been fought for years.
KRQE News 13
Shoppers seek out local farmers as egg prices rise
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The cost of eggs continues to skyrocket as a result of supply chain issues and the avian flu. Now, people are getting creative to find the best purchase for less. Around 5% of egg-laying hens have been killed by the avian flu. As a result,...
KOAT 7
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham proposes $750 tax rebate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The governor's budget is $9.4 billion and she wants $1 billion to go right back to New Mexicans. This is something House Republicans are on board with. “This is the taxpayers' money. Right? And I think taxpayers have and families have a better idea of how to spend that money than the government,” Rep. Jason Harper from Sandoval County said.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Biennial Community Survey Closes Jan. 15
Los Alamos County, in partnership with its contractor National Research Center (NRC), began its biennial Community Survey in early December with a mailing to 2,500 randomly selected households throughout Los Alamos and White Rock. Jan. 2, the Open Participation survey began, allowing all Los Alamos County citizens to share their...
losalamosreporter.com
Small Business And Libertarians
James Wernicke wrote a letter (https://losalamosreporter.com/2023/01/10/in-response-to-small-businesses-are-a-big-deal/) outlining a few tenets of mainstream economic theory. As a starting point on this, in computer science, trying to solve a problem by always doing what seems best at the time is (perhaps ironically) called a “greedy algorithm.” There are vanishingly few problems that are solved well through the repeated application of local optimization. Indeed, greedy algorithms almost always produce disastrous results.
losalamosreporter.com
Final Arbolada Subdivision Plat Map On Planning & Zoning Commission Agenda This Evening
The proposed plat map for Arbolada subdivision on North Mesa. Courtesy Columbus Capital. A final subdivision plat map is on the agenda for Wednesday evening’s Los Alamos County Planning & Zoning Commission’s approval for 85 single family lots at 659 San Ildefonso Road on North Mesa. The property, called Arbolada, is owned by Jeff Branch and Greg Gonzales of Columbus Capital.
losalamosreporter.com
Governmental Silence Is Not Good Emergency Preparedness And Response
One month ago, Los Alamos faced a major outage of telephone and internet services. That outage raised a number of issues related to the health and well-being of the community, including:. How could community members reach 911 in an emergency?. Where was information about the outage being broadcast?. Were there...
FEMA looking for workers for Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Claims Office
We have a link to FEMA's website in this article.
PNM holding rapid hire event in Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a rapid hiring event Friday, January 13 in Albuquerque. The event is being held at the CNM Workforce Training Center (5600 Eagle Rock Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PNM will be filling open customer service advisor positions. People attending the event are asked to dress professionally and […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Presbyterian Health Will Outsource Santa Fe ER Starting Next Month
Presbyterian will outsource Santa Fe health services next month. The Albuquerque Journal reports Presbyterian Health Services’ emergency department and hospitalist staffing at its Santa Fe Medical Center will be run by a private equity-backed staffing company starting next month. New Mexico Health Resources Executive Director Jerry Harrison tells the Journal while such outsourcing is happening around the country—and at Presbyterian’s Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho—the decision to contract with the for-profit Sound Physicians for the Santa Fe facility carries weight and is “a reflection of the introduction of Wall Street into health care.” Reportedly, a dozen doctors at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center received notice months ago about the shift, with the option to sign contracts with the Tacoma, Washington-based Sound Physicians. That company paid $14.5 million in 2013 to settle allegations that it over-billed Medicare and other federal health care programs. Presbyterian Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Johnson tells the Journal in a statement the hospital “like many hospitals across our state and nation [uses] staffing agencies and external partners in our facilities to ensure that the community has access to care when they need it most.” Kaiser Health News reported last month on the rising concerns among emergency room doctors about hospitals contracting with private equity-backed companies, along with pending litigation about the practice’s legality.
lascrucesbulletin.com
State will have record $12 billion in revenues when legislature convenes Jan. 17
The Las Cruces Bulletin has published the 2023 Southwest New Mexico Legislative Guide this month. It’s a must have if you’re going to the legislative session that begins Jan. 17, as the guide includes information about Santa Fe, including where you can park near the state capitol during this very busy 60-day budget session.
newsfromthestates.com
NM train riders want to see investment in high-speed rail make it out of the station
The Rail Runner at the Santa Fe Depot Station on Jan. 10, 2023. It is the only commuter train for New Mexicans and it stretches from Belen to Santa Fe. (Photo by Megan Taros for Source NM) Alix Bliss wants to live in New Mexico without owning a car. The...
Rio Grande Sun
Authority Reverses Course on Liens
The North Central Solid Waste Authority has placed 992 liens on customers’ properties across Rio Arriba County for unpaid trash bills—a policy the utility’s general manager vows she is working to reverse. Janet Saucedo, appointed acting general manager of the waste authority in October 2021 before winning...
Albuquerque asks legislators for $50 million for housing in the city
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With a legislative session flush with funds on the horizon, Albuquerque is asking for $50 million to support housing in the state’s biggest city. In an announcement Wednesday, city leaders point to a “housing crisis” as evidence that the funds are needed. “We are facing a housing crisis that affects people from all […]
KOAT 7
FAA system issue grounds planes nationwide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There was frustration at the Albuquerque Sunport as the Federal Aviation Administration halted all domestic flight departures across the country early Wednesday morning, leaving passengers worried about missing their connecting flights. “Definitely nervous. I don't want to get stuck anywhere overnight or anything,” said Noelle Parisi,...
rrobserver.com
Governor fills vacancy on Sandoval County Commission
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the appointment of Joshua Jones to the Sandoval County Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Jones fills a vacancy created by the resignation of former Commissioner F. Kenneth Eichwald, who was elected in November 2022 as Sandoval County Magistrate Court Judge. According to the governor’s office,...
rrobserver.com
City of Rio Rancho is seeking input for updates to its five-year strategic plan
A public meeting is set for Tuesday at the Loma Colorado Library as the city of Rio Rancho seeks input on updating its five-year strategic plan. The meeting will be in the library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Those unable to attend are asked to provide input through an online survey. The...
Santa Fe City Council expected to vote about new senior center
If this grant is approved, it will give the city a better idea of how it can help the aging population.
Non-Profit helps homeless pets in northern New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –For people living on the streets, staying safe, warm, and fed is tough enough. One non-profit in Santa Fe is helping the homeless and their animals stay together. “We believe that no companion animal of a homeless person should be hungry or in pain just because their guardian doesn’t have a roof […]
newmexicomagazine.org
Poet Laureate Provides Safe Space for Writers
As New Mexico poet laureate, Lauren Camp aims to create connections with language. A DOZEN FACES CROWD THE FIRST ZOOM session of Lauren Camp’s writing workshop, From Wild Mind to Experience: Writing in All Directions. The newly appointed New Mexico poet laureate appears from her La Ciénega studio, south of Santa Fe, while most of her students, many over 60, are scattered across the United States.
Comments / 0