Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes Closures
Downtown Miami was recently rocked by a gas leak on Flagler Street between NE 1st and 2nd Ave. The leak, which was caused by a ruptured gas line, forced the closure of several blocks in the heart of the city.
NBC Miami
Reported Gas Leak Causes Evacuation of Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines
A reported gas leak caused the evacuation of a high school in Pembroke Pines Thursday morning. Pembroke Pines Police said Flanagan High School, located near Taft Street and Northwest 129th Avenue, was evacuated while Fire Rescue crews investigated reports of a "smell of gas" coming from the school's cafeteria. No...
WSVN-TV
Sinkhole forms in Wynwood, closing street
MIAMI (WSVN) - A sinkhole has formed in Wynwood, shutting down a street. The sinkhole shut down the southbound lanes of Northwest 2nd Avenue, between 24th and 25th streets in Miami, Monday night. Work crews were already making repairs when the ground gave away. The road remains closed. Please check...
NBC Miami
Video Shows Driver Swimming to Safety After Car Goes Into Canal in Aventura
Footage showed a driver swimming to safety after she ended up in a canal in Aventura. Aventura Police said the woman had put her vehicle in drive instead of reverse, sending her into the canal. The woman was able to roll down her electric windows before the vehicle became submerged,...
WSVN-TV
Tractor trailer rolls over in westbound lanes on I-95, causes closures
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor trailer that rolled over has caused a traffic block. The incident happened on the westbound lanes of Broward Boulevard on Interstate 95, Tuesday afternoon. The roadway is now closed. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene as the tractor trailer laid on its side, blocking...
NBC Miami
2 Workers Hospitalized After Fall at Hialeah Construction Site
Two workers were hospitalized after falling from a lift at a construction site in Hialeah Thursday. The incident happened at a building in the 3800 block of W. 18th Avenue. Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said the workers, who are 18 and 30, fell about 25 feet from the lift. They...
Miami-Dade police officers injured in crash on Quail Roost Drive
MIAMI - Two Miami-Dade police officers were taken to the hospital after they were injured in a crash. It happened late Wednesday night where Quail Roost Drive meets the Turnpike. According to police, the officers were responding to a "priority call with emergency equipment activated" when they collided with another vehicle. The two officers were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable.
NBC Miami
Large Police Presence in Miramar Neighborhood for Armed Barricaded Man
There was a large police presence in a Miramar neighborhood after an armed man barricaded himself at a home Thursday. Miramar Police officials said the incident began when officers responded to a home in the area of Miramar Parkway and Island Drive for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they...
WSVN-TV
2 MDPD officers hospitalized after crash off Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade brings down FDOT pole
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade Police officers have been taken to the hospital after they were involved in a car crash near the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade. MDPD and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-vehicle crash under a Turnpike overpass along Quail...
WSVN-TV
Man involved in fiery crash in Miami bonds out
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have an update on a man involved in a fiery crash in Miami. According to an arrest report from Dec. 11, Miami Police officers responded to an area near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 17th Street, around midnight, following a high-speed crash. Police did not know how...
NBC Miami
Man in Custody After Barricading Himself in SW Miami-Dade Home Following Argument
A large number of police officers were outside of a southwest Miami-Dade home Thursday morning due to an armed man barricaded inside who was later taken into custody. Miami-Dade Police officers arrived at the home in the 11800 block of Southwest 186th Street just before 6 a.m. after reports of the man with a gun inside the home.
CBS News
Reported shooting leads to lockdown of 2 Fort Lauderdale schools
MIAMI - Two Fort Lauderdale schools were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a reported shooting. Here is what Fort Lauderdale police says led to the lockdown of Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary School:. "At approximately 12:10 pm, FLPD responded to the 2500 block of NW 11th Street...
Driver killed during crash after running red light in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A driver who allegedly ran a red light in Pembroke Park was killed during an overnight crash early Wednesday, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.Joseph Junior Dorleans, 47, of Hollywood, was killed during the collision at the northbound exit of Interstate 95 and the eastbound lanes of Pembroke Road, according to a written statement.The other driver was identified as Andrew Harvey, 33, of Miami. Officials did not say he was hurt during the crash.According to the statement, Dorleans was driving eastbound in a 2015 Nissan Altima when he ran a red light and struck the 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Harvey as he was making a left turn to go west on Pembroke Road. Harvey had just exited I-95 when his vehicle was struck by Dorleans, authorities said.The impact of the crash spun Harvey's car around before it came to a stop while the vehicle driven by Dorleans struck a tree after hitting Harvey.Dorleans died at the scene. Sheriff's detectives said speeding was believed to have been a factor in the crash.
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian killed after being struck by Brightline train
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A pedestrian lost their life after being struck by a Brightline train. The victim was killed Monday night in the area of Northeast 179th Street in Aventura. It remains unknown why that victim was on the tracks. “We don’t know at this point, but it...
Click10.com
Body discovered on bus bench in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A person appears to have died from natural causes after being found dead on a bus bench in Oakland Park Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The body was discovered in the area of 1800 W. Oakland Park Blvd. A Local 10 News photojournalist was at the...
WSVN-TV
2 people rescued after being tossed out of airboat in West Broward
WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble on the water for two women who were on an airboat. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene in the area of mile marker 38 south of Alligator Alley, Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, two people were tossed out of...
NBC Miami
Police Search for Hit-and-Run Suspect Who Fled North Miami Crash on Foot
Police were searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver who fled the scene of a crash in North Miami on foot Wednesday. The crash happened in the area of Northeast 141st Street and Northeast 12th Avenue and involved a BMW 3-Series and a Toyota Corolla. Police said the driver of the...
NBC Miami
Armed Battery Suspect in Custody After SWAT Standoff in Miramar Neighborhood: Police
An armed battery suspect who hid out in a Miramar neighborhood was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff Thursday, officials said. Miramar Police officials said the incident began shortly before 1 p.m. when officers responded to a call of a domestic battery in the parking lot of an IHOP in the 7900 block of Miramar Parkway.
NBC Miami
‘She's at Peace': Children Remember Mom Who Died in Motorcycle Crash in Fort Lauderdale
A South Florida family is remembering their mother who died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend on a major interchange in Fort Lauderdale. Family members said Caridad Alicea Patrice was riding on the back of a motorcycle early Saturday morning when the driver of the motorcycle rear-ended a car.
Miami ranks among the Worst Cities in the World for traffic congestion
A new study by transportation data and analytics company INRIX found that Miami is one of the worst cities in the world for traffic congestion.
