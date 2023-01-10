ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwyneth Paltrow Sparkles in Embellished Two-piece Skirt Set, Talks App for Divorced Singles on ‘Late Late Show With James Corden’

By Ayana Herndon
 5 days ago
Gwyneth Paltrow made a sparkling arrival to her appearance on Monday’s episode of “ The Late Late Show With James Corden .” On the episode, Paltrow gave her spin to a monochromatic look by wearing a two-piece glittery skirt set.

Gwyneth Paltrow on Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Jan. 9.

Paltrow’s top had a v-neckline and was cropped, coming right above her ribs. Her high-waisted skirt came right under her knees and had a cinched fit. To coordinate her all-black ensemble , she slipped into a pair of square-toed black heels with straps throughout her toe.

(L-R) James Corden, Gwyneth Paltrow and Hilary Swank on Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Jan. 9.

The “Goop” founder wore her hair in a middle part with her wavy blonde tresses left out to frame her face. For accessories, Paltrow donned all gold-colored jewelry, which included a chain-link choker necklace, a few rings and some stacked bracelets.

For makeup, she opted for a simple TV-ready look, with highlighter, shimmering eye shadow and a pigmented pink lip. She also wore a burgundy manicure, which added a nice contrast to her black outfit.

While on the show, Paltrow complimented fellow actress Hilary Swank, who is pregnant with twins, on how well she looked. She also gave out dating advice to the audience. One woman asked her how to get back out into the dating scene and if Paltrow’s husband, Brad Falchuk, had any single friends.

“He doesn’t have any single friends actually,” Paltrow joked. “What happens around our age is that unfortunately, some first marriages end, so there does become an opportunity,” she continued, comedically suggesting that the woman creates an app called “I just got divorced.”

Gwyneth Paltrow on Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Jan. 9.

Paltrow continues to stay busy. To ring in the 2022 holiday season, in December, she attended the G. Label by Goop holiday party in a similar all black look. She embraced a winter-ready ensemble, wearing a black faux fur coat and a black strappy dress with platform black boots. In October 2022, to the 250th anniversary celebration of Veuve Clicquot, the actress and entrepreneur wore a cutout chevron-printed Carolina Herrera gown. The gown was one-shouldered, with a dramatic puffed sleeve adorned with a rose-like attachment.

Paltrow also stars in the Netflix comedy drama “The Politician,” which includes Zoey Deutch , Ben Platt and Theo Germaine.

PHOTOS: See more of Gwyneth Paltrow’s style through the years.

