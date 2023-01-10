Read full article on original website
Kylie Masse Sets Pro Swim Series Record with 27.38 50 Back in Knoxville
TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Kylie Masse set a new Pro Swim Series record during her win in the women’s 50 backstroke on Thursday night in Knoxville, Tennessee. Masse reached the wall in 27.38, taking down Olivia Smoliga‘s previous Pro Swim record of 27.43 from 2018. Smoliga finished third in the A-final (28.07) behind Katharine Berkoff (27.80) and Masse in her first meet since last April’s U.S. International Team Trials. Regan Smith, who qualified second this morning in prelims, scratched the 50 back along with the 200 free final earlier in the session.
swimswam.com
2023 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Day 2 Finals Live Recap
TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. After the first night of swimming was only timed finals of the 800 freestyle, Day 2 features the first full finals session of the meet. It’s a packed schedule, with finals of the 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 50 backstroke, 100 butterfly, and 400 IM.
swimswam.com
Justin Ress Takes Down 50 Back Pro Swim Series Record With A 24.49
TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. World Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong, USA (2022) World Junior Record: 24.00 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018) American Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong (2022) U.S. Open Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong, USA (2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 24.66 –...
swimswam.com
Marwan El Kamash Among 800 Free Scratches On Day 1 of Knoxville Pro Swim
TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Live Stream (USA Swimming) A total of five swimmers have scratched out of the 800 freestyle on the opening day of the Pro Swim Series event in Knoxville, which will be the lone event contested on Wednesday afternoon. Two of those scratches come...
swimswam.com
Michael Brinegar Races LCM For First Time Since 2020 Olympics, Training at Ohio State
LCM (50 meters) 2020 Olympian in the 800/1500 free Michael Brinegar logged hist first LCM race since those Tokyo Games tonight in Knoxville. Swimming in the men’s 800 free, Brinegar clocked a 8:03.69, good for 5th place overall. Brinegar discusses how he feels about his first pool race in nearly a year (since 2022 NCAA Championships) as well as his new training home in Columbus with Ohio State.
swimswam.com
What Is Worlds Medalist Katie Grimes Trying Out in Her 800 Free?
TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. 2x World champs silver medalist Katie Grimes cruised to a win in the 800 tonight in Knoxville, besting her sandpiper teammates Claire Weinstein and Bella Sims (2nd and 3rd) with an 8:27.73. Grimes was trying a new breathing strategy in her 800 tonight, breathing every 2 strokes then every 3 strokes as opposed to just every 2 in order to breathe equally on both sides. Grimes said it’s hard for her to maintain her kick consistency while breathing this way but it’s something she’s trying to incorporate into her race technique.
swimswam.com
Knoxville Selected As Host of 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials
INDIANAPOLIS – The 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving will be held at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. USA Diving and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced Wednesday that Visit Knoxville has been awarded the elite competition, which will be held in June 2024.
swimswam.com
WATCH: Tennessee Gets in LCM, Crooks & Caribe Pace 25-Points for Back-End 100 Speed
The Vols just raced SCY this weekend at Mizzou and on Monday afternoon were getting a feel for LCM racing to prepare for the Pro Swim Series in Knoxville this weekend. They used turn work as a method to transition into descend work, ultimately ending with back-end 100-pace. Watch below...
swimswam.com
Jasmine Rumley Competing Again After 2nd Surgery to Correct Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Tennessee junior Jasmine Rumley underwent a second shoulder surgery in August to correct thoracic outlet syndrome in both shoulders. Current photo via Jasmine Rumley. Reported by Braden Keith. Tennessee junior Jasmine Rumley underwent a second shoulder surgery in August to correct thoracic outlet syndrome in both shoulders. She was cleared...
swimswam.com
Streaming Information + All the Links for the 2023 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville
TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Live Stream (USA Swimming) The first stop of the 2023 Pro Swim Series is set to kick-off Wednesday in Knoxville, Tennessee. Here’s how you can catch all of the action!. Important Links:. Event Page (USA Swimming) Streaming information:. USA Swimming will be...
