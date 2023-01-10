ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

swimswam.com

Kylie Masse Sets Pro Swim Series Record with 27.38 50 Back in Knoxville

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Kylie Masse set a new Pro Swim Series record during her win in the women’s 50 backstroke on Thursday night in Knoxville, Tennessee. Masse reached the wall in 27.38, taking down Olivia Smoliga‘s previous Pro Swim record of 27.43 from 2018. Smoliga finished third in the A-final (28.07) behind Katharine Berkoff (27.80) and Masse in her first meet since last April’s U.S. International Team Trials. Regan Smith, who qualified second this morning in prelims, scratched the 50 back along with the 200 free final earlier in the session.
KNOXVILLE, TN
swimswam.com

2023 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. After the first night of swimming was only timed finals of the 800 freestyle, Day 2 features the first full finals session of the meet. It’s a packed schedule, with finals of the 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 50 backstroke, 100 butterfly, and 400 IM.
KNOXVILLE, TN
swimswam.com

Justin Ress Takes Down 50 Back Pro Swim Series Record With A 24.49

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. World Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong, USA (2022) World Junior Record: 24.00 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018) American Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong (2022) U.S. Open Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong, USA (2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 24.66 –...
KNOXVILLE, TN
swimswam.com

Michael Brinegar Races LCM For First Time Since 2020 Olympics, Training at Ohio State

LCM (50 meters) 2020 Olympian in the 800/1500 free Michael Brinegar logged hist first LCM race since those Tokyo Games tonight in Knoxville. Swimming in the men’s 800 free, Brinegar clocked a 8:03.69, good for 5th place overall. Brinegar discusses how he feels about his first pool race in nearly a year (since 2022 NCAA Championships) as well as his new training home in Columbus with Ohio State.
KNOXVILLE, TN
swimswam.com

What Is Worlds Medalist Katie Grimes Trying Out in Her 800 Free?

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. 2x World champs silver medalist Katie Grimes cruised to a win in the 800 tonight in Knoxville, besting her sandpiper teammates Claire Weinstein and Bella Sims (2nd and 3rd) with an 8:27.73. Grimes was trying a new breathing strategy in her 800 tonight, breathing every 2 strokes then every 3 strokes as opposed to just every 2 in order to breathe equally on both sides. Grimes said it’s hard for her to maintain her kick consistency while breathing this way but it’s something she’s trying to incorporate into her race technique.
KNOXVILLE, TN
swimswam.com

Knoxville Selected As Host of 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials

INDIANAPOLIS – The 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving will be held at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. USA Diving and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced Wednesday that Visit Knoxville has been awarded the elite competition, which will be held in June 2024.
