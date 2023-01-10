Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
penbaypilot.com
Frederick E. Peabody, notice
UNION — Frederick E. Peabody, 91, beloved husband of the late Margie Blake Peabody, died peacefully, Monday, January 9, 2023 at Togus VA Hospital, following a brief period of declining health. Family and friends will be invited to visit and attend a Masonic Service this summer, Thursday, July 6,...
penbaypilot.com
Jamie Clark Cole, obituary
LINCOLNVILLE — Jamie Clark Cole, 58, died of cardiac arrest December 22, 2022. He was born May 13,1964, in Annapolis, Maryland, the son of Katherine (Davidson) and John Owen Cole. Jamie, who most recently resided in Lincolnville, is survived by his two sons, Stuart and James; his mother, Kate;...
penbaypilot.com
Mario ‘Butch’ J. Nardone, obituary
BELFAST — Mario “Butch” J. Nardone passed away at 95 on January 6, 2023 at Tall Pines, Belfast, Maine after a brief illness. He was born on June 4, 1927 in Lynn, Massachusetts to the late Mario and Clara (Laurino) Nardone and is survived by his loving wife, Lauretta, of Belfast, Maine with whom he shared more than 71 years of marriage.
penbaypilot.com
Owls Head recognizes longtime Treasurer Pam Curtis
Long time Owls Head town treasurer, Pam Curtis, was presented with a plaque of appreciation by Select Board Chair Gordon Page. Curtis, who has worked for the town for more than a decade, retired December 31.
penbaypilot.com
Barbara Anne Emery, obituary
BELMONT — Barbara Anne Emery, 84, of Belmont, passed away of natural causes at Harbor Hill Center in Belfast on January 2, 2023. She was born in Searsmont on July 22, 1938, the daughter of Everett and Shirley Norwood. She attended Hall-Dale High School and later obtained her GED.
penbaypilot.com
Wayne P. Nelson, obituary
ROCKLAND – Wayne P. Nelson, 81, died peacefully after a brief illness surrounded by the love of his family, Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Sussman Hospice house in Rockport. Born in Rockland, March 25, 1941, he was the son of Lyndon and Gertrude Phillips Nelson. He was educated...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Area Chamber strengthens its Board of Directors
The Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce Board Members Susan Beemer, of Cornerspring Montessori School, and Erin Merrifield, of RE/MAX Jaret & Cohn Real Estate, have been promoted from within the Board to take on the roles of President and Vice President, respectively. Additionally, Terri Tower, of Camden National Bank, and...
Maine’s Famous, Mr. Drew is Looking To Expand Exotic Animal Rescue Center
The man we all know and love is looking to expand his exotic animal empire! Mr. Drew has exploded onto the scene with his love of exotic animals and reptiles. He has educated so many members of the community and invited thousands of Maine children and families to learn his passion for the exotic animals he has rescued and rehabilitated.
wabi.tv
UPDATE: 2 people deceased after incident in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?
You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County divorces
BELFAST — The following divorces were recently recorded in Belfast District Court. Brandi A. Kazarian, of Jackson, and Christopher A. Springer, of Montville, were married April 6, in Belfast and divorced Dec. 9. Lisa J. Southard, of Orono, and David A. Southard, of Frankfort, were married July 15, 1995,...
penbaypilot.com
Penobscot Marine Museum exhibits two shows at the UMaine Hutchinson Center
Belfast, Maine — Two Penobscot Marine Museum photography exhibits — “Up River: Selections From The Captain Bill Abbott Collection” and “20 Best” — are on display at the H. Allen and Sally Fernald Art Gallery at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast through May 31. The show is free and open to the public, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Monday–Friday.
Former Bucksport Principal Named New HCTC Director
At the Tuesday, January 10th Ellsworth School Board meeting the School Board approved the hiring of Bill Tracy as the new Director of the Hancock County Technical Center. Tracy replaces Amy Boles, who was the Director and who is now the Superintendent of Schools in Ellsworth. Since 2017 Tracy has...
WMTW
New search finds no sign of missing Maine man
BOOTHBAY, Maine — There were new searches Wednesday for a Boothbay man who hasn't been seen in more than a week, but there were still no signs of him. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says Thomas Harris, 60, was last seen on the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, working in his yard outside his home on Butler Road.
This Central Maine Rental Home is Perfect For Those Who Want to Experience Maine Life
There is a reason they call Maine Vacationland. Because people like to vacation here, obviously. But, it's even more than that. We're Vacationland not just because people like to be here, but for WHY people like to be here. Maine is one of the most..scratch that.. Maine IS the most...
penbaypilot.com
It takes a village. Thank you, local businesses
I want to thank five local businesses for their generosity in supporting Adas Yoshuron Synagogue’s 31st annual Christmas Day Community Dinner (takeout style), served at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Rockland. Thank you, Belfast Hannaford, for donating reusable grocery bags. Thank you, Fred Ribeck of Ribeck Design Company,...
penbaypilot.com
Community kitchen is in the works for Union
UNION—The community organization Knox County Gleaners is getting closer to its goal of building a community kitchen in Union. Nancy Wood, SNAP Ed Nutrition Educator for Knox County, and Lorain Francis, the former Program Director of AmeriCorps Seniors, founded the initiative that very few people have heard about. It’s...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Jan. 2-6. Appleton. Randy McKee and Morgan McKee to Richard A. Davis and Glenda L. Davis. Martin Zalud to Austin C. Davis. Camden. One Harbor Square LLC to Our Maine Squeeze LLC. Two Harbor...
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s Daily
Chase's Daily, a beloved farm-to-table restaurant and market located in Belfast, Maine, closed its doors permanently on December 31st. The closure of Chase's Daily is a significant loss to the local community, as the restaurant had grown to become a staple of Belfast's Main Street, known for its delicious vegetarian fare, and sourcing of products from the family's farm in Freedom.
Togus VA Fisher House closed since October without timeline to reopen, reps say
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Fisher House at the Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta hasn't hosted families since October, officials with the VA and Fisher House confirmed Tuesday. Since October, 98 families have had to stay at hotels paid for by Fisher House's national chapter, according to Vice President of Communications at Fisher House Michelle Horn.
Comments / 0