ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
People

Embattled Rep. George Santos Reportedly Called a Liar on House Floor During Rough First Day in Congress

Inside the House chamber, Santos was seen "sitting alone toward the back" and "busying himself on his phone," Fox News reports Incoming Rep. George Santos faced a rocky first day in Congress on Tuesday, with reports surfacing that he dodged reporters outside his office and was called a liar by at least one of his colleagues on the House floor. Various outlets report that the embattled newcomer approached his Capitol Hill office early Tuesday and turned in the opposite direction when he spotted reporters waiting for him. Though...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Here’s How Liar George Santos’ First Day in Congress Is Going

George Santos has already hit a dead end on his first day in Congress.While the admitted liar—who’s now under federal and local investigation—squeaked out a 10-point win in New York’s third congressional district in November, the Republican’s first day of work suggests the next two years might be an uphill battle for him.Santos arrived at the U.S. Capitol without his husband—and his wedding band—despite many members bringing along their spouses as they’re sworn in for the 118th Congress.Speed walking ahead of the press corps, Santos dodged questions about his plethora of lies—which spanned from where he worked, his religion, and...
NEW YORK STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

George Santos shares press release about being sworn in to Congress – when no one has been

George Santos can add another false statement to the long list of fictions he has spun about his life.The freshman New York congressman-elect was among the new class of lawmakers who arrived on Capitol Hill on Tuesday eager to be sworn in and commence their duties as elected representatives for their various districts.But that didn’t happen. Instead, the House of Representatives adjourned by voice vote before 6pm, with no speaker having been elected after a day of Republican infighting and anger resulting in Kevin McCarthy failing to secure enough votes to take on the role.The House of Representatives therefore...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Outgoing Democratic congressman calls successor George Santos a ‘con man’

Outgoing Congressman Tom Suozzi had harsh words for his successor, Rep-elect George Santos, in an op-ed published on Tuesday coinciding with Mr Santos’s swearing-in ceremony.Mr Santos is set to take his seat on Tuesday despite admitting to largely making up his background while running for Congress. He has admitted to lies about his work history, education, religious background and more.Federal and local authorities are now thought to be looking in to his wide array of very public falsehoods.Writing in The New York Times, Mr Suozzi ripped the embattled Republican congressman-elect as a “con man”.“I’ve lost track of how many...
Washington Examiner

Buyer beware: House Republicans hint at early headaches for McCarthy speakership

A prominent McCarthy loyalist is foreshadowing early headaches for the aspiring speaker, publicly opposing the House rules package negotiated ahead of the 10 p.m. vote Friday. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who has stood by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) throughout the long-winded speakership row, balked at the package, which has been paramount to McCarthy's efforts to court Republican holdouts.
CBS Sacramento

Rep. George Santos rebuffs calls for resignation by Long Island Republicans

Washington — Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos of New York said he won't resign from Congress on Wednesday, rebuffing calls from a growing number of fellow Republicans who have denounced him for lying about his background."I will not," Santos responded when reporters on Capitol Hill asked if he'll step down. He reiterated his stance on Twitter, where he wrote: "I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS New York

Santos sworn into Congress as some call for his resignation

NEW YORK -- Congressman George Santos is newly sworn in and in the hot seat as his constituents say he's hiding from them.Some are calling for him to resign, and investigations to sort out his admitted lies and alleged crimes are ramping up.A rally was held Saturday in front of the office for Congressional District 3 with Democrats and some Republicans united in what they call their disgust that admitted fibber George Santos is officially a member of Congress now that he took the oath of office.RELATED STORY: Voters protest outside Congressman-elect George Santos' vacant district office in DouglastonThe Republican starts...
DOUGLASTON, NY
NBC Washington

How Will a GOP-Controlled House Impact DC? Del. Norton Concerned

The Republican-led House and the speaker drama could mean new efforts by lawmakers to get involved in D.C. affairs. One of the concessions Speaker Kevin McCarthy reportedly made to far-right GOP conservatives was to allow unlimited amendments on the House floor. News4's Pat Lawson Muse spoke with Axios reporter Cuneyt...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Denver

GOP Rep. George Santos faces FEC complaint in first full week in office

Washington — Newly sworn-in Congressman George Santos will begin his first week in office facing a formal ethics complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). In a civil complaint filed Monday with the agency and reviewed by CBS News, the nonprofit Campaign Legal Center accused Santos, a Republican from New York, of illegally using campaign funds for personal expenses, including for an apartment rental, and for submitting false information about both the source of his campaign donations and his campaign's expenses. The D.C.-based Campaign Legal Center questioned how Santos was able to make a sizeable donation to his own campaign in...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy