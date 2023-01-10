ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Man Revealed As War Hero When His Medals Are Discovered

We often hear about stories of valor, bravery and medal ceremonies for members of the armed forces. It’s an accepted fact that bravery must be rewarded and praised. Rightfully so, as the difficult actions of war heroes have carved the world we live in and the freedoms we enjoy, and that should be celebrated. However, not all heroes consider themselves one, nor do they want to be praised. That was the case with US Navy veteran, Donald Helfer.
HICKORY, NC
AOL Corp

Oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor marks 105th birthday

World War II veteran Joseph Eskenazi, who at 104 years and 11 months old is the oldest living veteran to survive the attack on Pearl Harbor, holds a photo of his younger self, at an event celebrating his upcoming 105th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
CALIFORNIA STATE
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

What Happened to the Jewish Soldiers Who Served with the German Army in World War I?

Prior to the Second World War, Jewish soldiers actively fought in the German Army. This included World War I and a number of conflicts fought by the Prussians throughout the 19th century. The following is a look at what happened to these veterans during World War II, and how their prior military service didn’t always protect them from the Führer’s anti-semitic beliefs and policies.
24/7 Wall St.

35 Horrifying Images of World War II

To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Sergeant Reckless: The Artillery Horse That Braved Enemy Fire In Korea

During the Korean War, there was one Marine who stood out from the rest. Not only for her skill and bravery, but because she was a horse. Sergeant Reckless served with the US Marine Corps for years, facing intense enemy fire while participating in one of the most storied engagements of the conflict. She became highly-decorated for her service, and lived a long and prosperous life following the close of the war.
ILLINOIS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

N.J. airman killed during infamous WWII mission identified using DNA

A 21-year-old airman who was killed during one of the darkest days for U.S. Army Air Forces in World War II will finally be laid to rest in his hometown of Metuchen after scientists used DNA to identify his remains nearly 80 years after his death. Sgt. Michael Uhrin was...
24/7 Wall St.

How Many Americans Died in Every Major War Since 1775

We’re told that freedom isn’t free, and for America, its cost has come not just in dollars but in the lives of our servicemen and -women. To compile a list of the deadliest wars fought by the U.S. between 1775 and 2022, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by the data site Statista, which drew statistics […]
COLORADO STATE
Military.com

The World's First Therapy Dog Was a World War II Pacific Veteran

Rocky River Reservation is a woodland park located just outside of Cleveland. Inside the park, visitors will find a statue of a small Yorkshire Terrier sitting inside a World War II-era GI helmet. This statue marks the final resting place of Smoky, a combat veteran and frequent visitor to military hospitals in the Pacific Theater of World War II.
CLEVELAND, OH
InsideHook

Library of Congress Acquires Complete Run of Civil War-Era Military Newspaper

When learning about the past, reading firsthand accounts from a specific moment in history can be invaluable. It’s one thing to read a description of an event or period; it’s another to discover the inner thoughts of the people living through it. It’s one of the reasons why Ken Burns used letters from Civil War soldiers to powerful effect in his documentary about the conflict, for instance.
Military.com

Future Destroyer Will Honor Vietnam War Hero

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced Wednesday that one of the service's new, as-yet-unbuilt destroyers will be named after Medal of Honor recipient Thomas Gunning Kelley. Del Toro, who was speaking to an audience at the annual Surface Navy Association conference held in Arlington, Virginia, paused at the...
VIRGINIA STATE

