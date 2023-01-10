Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
Dallas school district receives $5 million from Foundation that has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Man Revealed As War Hero When His Medals Are Discovered
We often hear about stories of valor, bravery and medal ceremonies for members of the armed forces. It’s an accepted fact that bravery must be rewarded and praised. Rightfully so, as the difficult actions of war heroes have carved the world we live in and the freedoms we enjoy, and that should be celebrated. However, not all heroes consider themselves one, nor do they want to be praised. That was the case with US Navy veteran, Donald Helfer.
NBC Washington
‘Unacceptable': At Least 1,000 Names Misspelled, Missing From New Korean War Memorial
Two Dallas brothers who have dedicated their lives to preserving Korean War history say at least 1,000 names are misspelled and at least 500 service members' names are missing on the new Korean War Veterans Memorial Wall of Remembrance in Washington, D.C. “All of a sudden I started getting emails...
AOL Corp
Oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor marks 105th birthday
World War II veteran Joseph Eskenazi, who at 104 years and 11 months old is the oldest living veteran to survive the attack on Pearl Harbor, holds a photo of his younger self, at an event celebrating his upcoming 105th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
What Happened to the Jewish Soldiers Who Served with the German Army in World War I?
Prior to the Second World War, Jewish soldiers actively fought in the German Army. This included World War I and a number of conflicts fought by the Prussians throughout the 19th century. The following is a look at what happened to these veterans during World War II, and how their prior military service didn’t always protect them from the Führer’s anti-semitic beliefs and policies.
35 Horrifying Images of World War II
To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
The latest JFK document release: A smoking gun, or did Oswald act alone?
The reticence of successive presidents to release classified JFK-assassination documents has fed conspiracy theories.
On this day in history, Dec. 26, 1972, President Harry S. Truman dies after suffering from pneumonia
Harry S. Truman, the 33rd president of the United States, died at age 88 in Kansas City after coming down with pneumonia on this day in history, Dec. 26, 1972. His legacy has grown in recent decades.
The 10 most bizarre weapons of World War II
From exploding rats to paper balloon bombs, see the most bizarre weapons ever used in battle during World War 2.
Army Pfc. Green accounted for from the Vietnam War
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Pfc. Thomas F. Green, 19, of Ramona, California, killed during the Vietnam War, was accounted for.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Sergeant Reckless: The Artillery Horse That Braved Enemy Fire In Korea
During the Korean War, there was one Marine who stood out from the rest. Not only for her skill and bravery, but because she was a horse. Sergeant Reckless served with the US Marine Corps for years, facing intense enemy fire while participating in one of the most storied engagements of the conflict. She became highly-decorated for her service, and lived a long and prosperous life following the close of the war.
Killed in WWII, B-24 Liberator bombardier 2nd Lt. Scarborough accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced recently that U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Theodore F. Scarborough, 21, of Brooklyn, Mississippi, killed during World War II, was accounted for.
WWII B-24 Liberator pilot 1st Lt. Harms has been accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Roy C. Harms, 26, of Grafton, Wisconsin, killed during World War II, was accounted for.
Bataan survivor, 101, remembers enduring POW camps because ‘God sustained me’
Bataan survivor Lloyd Ponder, 101, remembers enduring malaria and hunger in POW camps because ‘God sustained me.’ He came home and married his sweetheart.
B-24 Liberator radio operator accounted for from World War II
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced recently that U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. John M. Carroll, 32, of New York, New York, killed during World War II, was accounted for.
americanmilitarynews.com
N.J. airman killed during infamous WWII mission identified using DNA
A 21-year-old airman who was killed during one of the darkest days for U.S. Army Air Forces in World War II will finally be laid to rest in his hometown of Metuchen after scientists used DNA to identify his remains nearly 80 years after his death. Sgt. Michael Uhrin was...
How Many Americans Died in Every Major War Since 1775
We’re told that freedom isn’t free, and for America, its cost has come not just in dollars but in the lives of our servicemen and -women. To compile a list of the deadliest wars fought by the U.S. between 1775 and 2022, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by the data site Statista, which drew statistics […]
Military.com
The World's First Therapy Dog Was a World War II Pacific Veteran
Rocky River Reservation is a woodland park located just outside of Cleveland. Inside the park, visitors will find a statue of a small Yorkshire Terrier sitting inside a World War II-era GI helmet. This statue marks the final resting place of Smoky, a combat veteran and frequent visitor to military hospitals in the Pacific Theater of World War II.
Library of Congress Acquires Complete Run of Civil War-Era Military Newspaper
When learning about the past, reading firsthand accounts from a specific moment in history can be invaluable. It’s one thing to read a description of an event or period; it’s another to discover the inner thoughts of the people living through it. It’s one of the reasons why Ken Burns used letters from Civil War soldiers to powerful effect in his documentary about the conflict, for instance.
Military.com
Future Destroyer Will Honor Vietnam War Hero
Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced Wednesday that one of the service's new, as-yet-unbuilt destroyers will be named after Medal of Honor recipient Thomas Gunning Kelley. Del Toro, who was speaking to an audience at the annual Surface Navy Association conference held in Arlington, Virginia, paused at the...
Army veteran firefighter retires and replaces American flag scorched at Navy veteran's Texas home
Colby McFadden found the remains of an American flag when he responded to a fire at Larry Hickson's home. The two veterans then bonded over their shared respect for Old Glory.
Comments / 0