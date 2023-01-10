ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, CA

SFGate

Storm-weary Californians clean up, brace for another torrent

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Laurie Morse shoveled wet sand into bags in the pouring rain Wednesday, preparing to stack them along her garage in a last ditch effort to keep out a rising creek on California’s central coast, as the storm-ravaged state braced for another round of lashing rains and damaging winds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Daily 1-11-23 Gigantic mystery bone washes up on San Francisco beach

When San Francisco photographer Elke Teichmann and her roommate were walking their dogs along the shoreline of Fort Funston last weekend, neither of them expected to stumble across the skeletal remnants of a massive sea creature. But, according to paleontology experts, that’s exactly what happened.  “My roommate and I were walking our dogs on the beach, observing all the driftwood that had washed up from the storm, when I saw something that caught my eye,” Teichmann told Ariana Bindman in an email. After approaching the object and taking a few photos, she thought it was maybe part of a whale vertebra — and after reviewing the images, Bay Area researchers confirmed she wasn’t too far off the mark. • ‘Forest of driftwood’ washes up on Santa Cruz beaches
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON PST TODAY... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS. * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The 5 best assisted living communities in San Francisco

When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Page Mill Road To Close Thursday, Friday To Repair Sinkhole

PALO ALTO (BCN) Page Mill Road will be closed from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, while crews repair a sinkhole along a stretch of the road between Paseo del Roble Drive near Moon Lane and Arastradero Road in the town of Los Altos Hills, according to a news release from Palo Alto police that included a detour map.
PALO ALTO, CA
SFGate

In Santa Cruz, the deluge came from the skies and the sea

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The surfers were loving it. A set of waves was breaking Sunday just offshore from the main beach in this college town known for its mountain biking, laid-back atmosphere and famous surf spots. This wasn't one of them, though. A parade of rainstorms had swelled the San Lorenzo River, pushing heaps of sand out of its mouth and building up a sandbar that was kicking up near-perfect waves.
SANTA CRUZ, CA

