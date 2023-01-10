ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSA reveals ‘Top 10 Catches’ at airports in 2022

By Chelsea Simeon
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A gun inside a raw chicken and a grenade are among the items that the Transportation Security Administration seized from airports in 2022.

The TSA released its annual list of “ Top 10 catches ,” detailing some of the more unusual finds over the year:

  • Soiled money inside crutches at the El Paso International Airport
  • An inert grenade from the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
  • Electric cattle prods inside a guitar case at the Washington Dulles International Airport
  • A gun inside a PlayStation at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
  • Drug hidden in hair scrunchies at the Boise Airport
  • A knife hidden in a laptop at the Richmond International Airport
  • A gun in an arm sling at the Greater Rochester International Airport
  • A gun hidden inside jars of peanut butter
  • A gun inside a raw chicken at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
  • Fentanyl inside candy wrappers at the Los Angeles International Airport
This year, the TSA also reported seizing a record number of firearms at security checkpoints, surpassing 6,000 in a year for the first time. More than 88 percent of the guns were loaded, according to a news release from TSA issued Dec. 16.

Passengers who want to transport a firearm must do so in checked baggage and declare the firearms to their airline upon checking in. Airlines might also have additional requirements.

Community Policy