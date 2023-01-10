Read full article on original website
I asked ChatGPT Bitcoin’s price prediction and it gave me a wonderful answer
On the morning of 12 January, the markets patiently awaited U.S. CPI data for the month of December. Investors, across the board, expected inflation to go south of 7% – Well, for the very first time since November 2021. Keeping the U.S. Fed’s strong commitment to lowering inflation in focus, I asked ChatGPT “How would you name the biography of U.S. CPI data?” It answered, “The Price is Wacky: A Laugh-Out-Loud History of U.S CPI.”
Is XRP an investor favorite this financial quarter? These updates state that…
Coinshares report showed that investors were accumulating XRP as they dumped BTC and ETH. Despite the increased accumulation, holders of XRP were still holding at a loss. A recent Coinshares report showed that investors’ confidence in Ripple [XRP] was on the rise even despite holders standing at a loss.
LDO bulls could have an upper hand only if a surge is observed in…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The LDO bear rally could be short-lived forcing LDO to rebound from $1.853. A break below $1.853 will give bears more leverage and invalidate the above bias. LDO,...
Monero has been on a solid bullish run, here is what buyers can look for
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Monero saw steady buying pressure in recent months, which has accelerated since December. The current rally could push toward $200 since a key resistance area was breached. Monero...
Cardano: Can ADA break past this level to give the bulls a much-needed leverage?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ADA, at the time of writing, was bullish despite being in the overbought zone. It could break above $0.3292 and retest $0.3457 resistance. Cardano [ADA] overcame the resistance...
MKR’s reversal may not be on the cards as burn trial takes center stage
The MVRV ratio status showed that MKR was not yet overbought. Maker began a demo burn operation as 55% of its community voted against the activity. According to an 11 January report covered by Santiment, the MakerDAO [MKR] price might not yet correct its trend despite being one of the year’s top performers. The governance token of the Maker Protocol began the year around $507.
APE’s momentum slows down and a pullback looked likely — but what can follow?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The momentum on the 12-hour and the daily timeframe was bullish but the lower timeframe momentum began to shift. A pullback to an area of interest can be...
Bitcoin [BTC] price breaks short resistance, drives 13% of supply into profit
Whales’ transaction count for BTC has been on the increase in recent days. 13% of BTC circulating supply is in profit due to a current price move. The price of Bitcoin [BTC] rose over the past five days from 8 January to 12 January. When the market closed on 12 January, the price had increased by over 5%.
BTC pushes toward the highs of a two-month range, will the bulls be repelled?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Bitcoin has crept upward to a two-month range high, and a reversal was more likely than a breakout. A move higher to $20k and above needs $17.8k flipped...
Litecoin is ready for strong adoption in 2023, thanks to these factors at play
Litecoin’s hash rate made a significant contribution to investor confidence since September. LTC may experience some selling pressure now that it is overbought. There are heavy expectations regarding Litecoin [LTC] this year, especially with the upcoming 2023 halving. It appears that the market has already been preparing for a robust 2023, something which was evident in LTC’s price action and hash rate.
‘Collectible NFTs’ fail to bolster SHIB utility: An exercise in futility?
Shiba Inu has announced the launch of its limited physical collectible NFTs to augment SHIB utility. The limited collectible will be for its genesis Shoboshi NFT holders. Shiba Inu [SHIB] has devised a unique strategy to pique the interest of its audience by announcing plans to create collectible NFTS and physical items for its genesis NFT holders.
Binance Coin bulls encountered resistance at $282, will a rejection follow?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The lower timeframe market structure of Binance Coin was strongly bullish. The coin saw a minor pullback from $280, and the price reaction over the next few hours...
Cosmos developer count sees unprecedented rise, but is ATOM rallying?
Developer activity increased on Cosmos network along with staking interest. Activity on the social front decreased along with the weighted sentiment. The Cosmos [ATOM] network saw a material increase in active developers over the last few months, according to a Token Terminal tweet on 10 January. While this may seem like a positive development, ATOM’s price continued to decline.
Tether [USDT] Canada plans go for a toss as exchange announces major news
Tether will be delisted from Crypto.com in Canada in adherence to the regulatory body’s directives in the country. Crypto.com will convert all USDT to USDC at the expiration of the announcement. There has never been a time when Tether [USDT] wasn’t being discussed, either positively or negatively. Being the...
Shiba Inu has gained 10% this week, but can meme coin rallies be trusted?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The near-term market structure remained firmly bullish. A breakout past an imminent resistance level could see Shiba Inu post further gains. Bitcoin [BTC] broke above the $17.6k-$17.8k resistance...
BTC could retest $19k mark, boosted by current U.S. inflation rates, details inside
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. BTC could retest the $19.00K mark. A break below 7-period EMA would invalidate the above bias. The U.S. CPI data confirmed that the country’s inflation rate had cooled...
Avalanche’s bull rally might come to a halt because of these factors
Avalanche’s RSI was in an overbought position. However, other metrics and market indicators were bearish. Avalanche [AVAX] investors had a good start to 2023 as the token registered massive gains on its chart. According to CoinMarketCap, AVAX’s price increased by over 30% in the last seven days, and at the time of writing, it was trading at $15.35.
Ripple developers get new grant but what part does XRP have to play
Ripple’s open-developer funding department announced a new grant for developers. XRP NFT traders opted against trading as retail investors were on the brink of losing recent gains. According to RippleX, the department of Ripple [XRP] that arms its developers with the tools and support for infrastructural development, announced a...
AVAX: Here’s why bulls could target or bypass the $14 supply zone
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. AVAX witnessed a 20% surge in price in the last 10 days. AVAX’s demand in the derivatives market remained positive. Avalanche [AVAX] surged by 20%, rising from...
Coinbase: Assessing the state of the exchange’s forgotten NFT marketplace
The sales volume of the Coinbase NFT marketplace has been underwhelming since it was launched. So far this year, there has been an increase in NFT trading activity. Since its debut in May 2022, Coinbase‘s NFT marketplace has struggled. This was partly due to a lingering decline in interest in profile picture NFTs from the start of the 2022 bear market and difficulty in gaining traction.
