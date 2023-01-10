On the morning of 12 January, the markets patiently awaited U.S. CPI data for the month of December. Investors, across the board, expected inflation to go south of 7% – Well, for the very first time since November 2021. Keeping the U.S. Fed’s strong commitment to lowering inflation in focus, I asked ChatGPT “How would you name the biography of U.S. CPI data?” It answered, “The Price is Wacky: A Laugh-Out-Loud History of U.S CPI.”

