Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau Goes Boho-Chic in Ba&sh Dress With Blue Pumps at North American Leaders’ Summit

By Aaron Royce
 2 days ago
Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau was elegantly dressed with husband Justin Trudeau in Mexico City yesterday for the 2023 North American Leaders’ Summit. The occasion finds a range of speakers, including Trudeau, President Joe Biden and president of Mexico Lopez Obrador speaking on immigration, trade, climate change and security with global leaders.

The wife of the Canadian Prime Minister arrived to Mexico, touching down in the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) in Zumpango de Ocampo to meet Obrador and his wife Beatriz Gutierrez Muller. For the occasion, Sophie wore a white midi-length dress by Ba&sh in a lightweight fabric, featuring long sleeves and a light blue swirling print. Giving the bohemian piece an elegant finish were small gold earrings and two gold pendant necklaces.

When it came to shoes, Sophie stayed sharply outfitted in a set of pointed-toe pumps. Her style included soft azure blue suede uppers with closed counters and triangular toes. Thin 4-inch stiletto heels finished the set with a height-boosting finish, while remaining formal for the occasion. The pair also smoothly complemented the lighter tones of her dress pattern, providing added synchronicity through color.

For footwear, Sophie keeps her rotation versatile and classic. Her shoes for public events often incorporate pointed-toe pumps in tonal colors and neutrals, both from independent brands like Ron White and Zvelle. However, she can also be seen in numerous affordable pairs by Aldo and Hudson’s Bay.

PHOTOS: Discover Sophie Trudeau’s Ron White pumps, which feature cushioning designed by NASA, in the gallery.

