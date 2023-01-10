ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

In-N-Out coming to Tennessee

By Brittney Baird
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday morning California burger chain In-N-Out Burgers is coming to Tennessee.

Williamson County will be the home of the burger chain’s eastern corporate hub.

The company plans to invest $125.5 million to establish an office in Franklin, which represents In-N-Out’s first expansion east of Texas. The project will create 277 new jobs in Williamson County.

In-N-Out primarily keeps its Double Doubles and Animal Style fries to the West of the country. The farthest East In-N-Out was established is Texas, with locations in the Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas/Fort Worth areas. The chain also has locations in Utah, Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado.

In-N-Out will begin construction on its 100,000-square-foot office building off Interstate 65 in Franklin by late 2024, with construction slated to be complete by 2026. The eastern territory office will house positions that support various business functions, from operations management to HR and IT, according to a release.

“I’m proud to welcome In-N-Out Burger, an iconic American brand, to the Volunteer State. Tennessee’s unmatched business climate, skilled workforce and central location make our state the ideal place for this family-run company to establish its first eastern United States hub. We thank In-N-Out for planting roots in Williamson County and creating new jobs for Tennesseans,” explained Gov. Lee.

In addition to the eastern territory office, In-N-Out plans to open future restaurants in the region, beginning with locations in and around Nashville by 2026. The Tennessee restaurants will be In-N-Out’s first establishments east of Texas.

In-N-Out Burger was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder in 1948. California’s first “drive-thru” hamburger stand, the Snyders were committed to ensuring every meal measured up to their simple business philosophy: “Give Customers the freshest, highest quality foods and provide them with friendly service in a sparkling-clean environment.”

Tennessee is quickly gaining more national chain restaurants and businesses. Though there are some places that haven’t announced plans to expand into the Volunteer State, including other gas station chains, fast food restaurants and pizza places…yet.

WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

