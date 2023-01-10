ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Women’s Exclusive Air Jordan 5 Low ‘Festival Lights’ Gets a First Look

By Victor Deng
 2 days ago
A new iteration of the Air Jordan 5 is releasing soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the forthcoming Air Jordan 5 Low “Festival Lights,” a new women’s exclusive iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that’s reportedly hitting stores in June.

According to the account, the Air Jordan 5 Low “Festival Lights” will don a “Indigo Haze/Metallic Silver/Alabaster-Flint Grey-Fire Red” color combination, with the shoe featuring a purple suede upper. The look is offset with sail accents including on the heel’s Jumpman logo as well as on the sockliner. Breaking up the predominantly purple makeup is a dark gray midsole, with sail-colored accents at the midfoot, along with a semi-translucent outsole underneath. According to the account, the shoe is expected to feature a reflective upper but that detail is not confirmed through the images shared by the leaker account.

The Air Jordan 5 was designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield and was introduced in 1990. The silhouette itself was modeled after American fighter planes from the World War 2 era. The shoe was released in four colorways during its inaugural run and has received numerous lifestyle makeups since then.

While images of the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 5 “Festival Lights” colorway were shared by @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the release details of the shoe have not yet been announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, an Air Jordan 3-inspired “True Blue” colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High is hitting retail this weekend. The shoe will be available in sizes for the entire family.

