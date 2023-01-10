ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Two Springfield EMS workers charged with first-degree murder

By Theodora Koulouvaris, Danny Connolly
WCIA
 2 days ago

This story has been updated with information from Springfield Police about the 911 call.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Springfield emergency workers have been charged with first degree murder for improperly restraining a patient.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced in a news conference Tuesday first-degree murder charges for Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan in connection to the death of 35-year-old Earl Moore Jr. Both Finley and work for Lifestar, a private ambulance company with an office in Springfield.

Springfield Police said in December 2022, Earl Moore Jr. called 911 because he saw multiple people inside with guns. Officers then met someone outside who claimed Moore Jr. was experiencing a hallucinatory episode and needed medical assistance.

Finley and Cadigan were called by Springfield Police to transport Moore Jr. to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where the EMS workers put him on a paramedic stretcher face-down.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon classified his death as a ‘homicide’ from asphyxiation because he was restrained face-down by Finley and Cadigan.

“Knowing based upon their training, experience, and the surrounding circumstances that such acts would create bodily harm and/or death, in violation of the Criminal Code of the state of Illinois, potential penalties faced by both defendants include a range of 20 to 60 years in the Department of Corrections,” Wright said.

The body camera footage of the EMS workers is expected to be released later Tuesday. Both Cadigan and Finley were arrested Monday.

Dorrie Poulson
2d ago

I would like to see their body cam first. My son committed Suicide and when he was not wanting to do what the hospital said it was hard to control him. He was 6 foot tall weighed 200 pounds and in great shape. I am sad He lost his life. But it not their fault he chose to do what ever made him out of his mind. With all the crazy drugs out their giving people crazy strength and crazy mind set its hard to blame until u see all the info

Tracye Klassen
2d ago

first of all why was he on his stomach n restraint on his belly. people who are on drugs detoxing should be placed on there backs not belly strap down firmly not tight so messed up this city is. the EMS who were arrested could of been threatened by the patient no one knows the truth of this story detox people are coming down off some type of drugs can be very violant they maybe we're trying to protect themselves from the man who died

Andre Bradley
1d ago

I just viewed the video prior to making a response, so at least, my response would be informed. I see so many comments on taking accountability when it's the victim, but this is clearly a matter where trained professionals failed this man. He was as cooperative as he could have been given his situation, no fighting, no resistance simply just in a state of needing help. There is absolutely no reason at all that anyone should be strapped face down, so please stop with the nonsense of maybe "he was on drugs," and it gave him super strength nonsense. It is such a shame that we fail to hold the individuals that are trained, skilled, and experienced accountable, but their salaries are paid for by the citizens. Hopefully, the charge of murder will send a clear and distinct message that this will not be tolerated!

wlds.com

South Jacksonville PD Becomes First Law Enforcement Agency in Morgan Co. To Digitally Transfer Body Cam Footage

The South Jacksonville Police Department is now on the cutting edge of digital evidence technology. Chief of Police Eric Hansell told the South Jacksonville Village Board of Trustees last Thursday that they are the first department in Morgan County that can now transmit digital footage from police-worn body cameras to the State’s Attorney’s Office and to a defendant’s counsel in a criminal case.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
