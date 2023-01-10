ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke County, WV

“Most advanced technology for communications in decades” coming to Ohio Valley

By Taylor Long
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dUT0T_0k9oMQzl00

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The West Virginia Siren Committee is looking to update the siren system in the Mountain State in order to enable WiFi connectivity for the radios that Brooke County first responders have.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

Commission President A. J. Thomas says this means that if a first responder were to enter a building where the signal would otherwise cut out, this new system will automatically pick on on WiFi and enable communications to dispatch and the outside units.

So that’s a big deal for our first responders, their safety and the safety of the people inside of those buildings. So, we very much look forward to that and very much appreciate the state, continuing to update its system and bring these safety measures to our first responders.”

A. J. Thomas – Commission President, Brooke County

He says this will be the most advanced the technology for communications has been in decades for Brooke County.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Two manufacturing facilities will be built south of Moundsville

MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) TCL Industries of India is about to invest $150 million in Marshall County. They plan to build two chemical manufacturing facilities along Route 2 north of New Martinsville in the Covestro Industrial Plant. County Commissioner John Gruzinskas says the best part of the announcement is the jobs. “The most exciting […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Hancock County SO to get much needed upgrades to technology

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Much needed technology upgrades are coming to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. They have been approved to receive a grant for new body and cruiser cameras. The grants were from the Congressionally Directed Spending Project and they total $565,000 Sheriff Scott Gittings says keeping up to date with their technology is […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
utilitydive.com

Form Energy to build first US battery plant in West Virginia

Battery manufacturer Form Energy will build its first commercial-scale manufacturing facility in Weirton, West Virginia, the company announced in December. The company will invest up to $760 million to make iron-air batteries, which Form says are longer-lasting, cheaper and more sustainably scalable than lithium-ion batteries. Construction is expected to start...
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

“Hey look…our water is safe,” says Martins Ferry mayor

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – Back in April of 2022, news over high radiation levels found near a facility in Martins Ferry struck heated debate and it was addressed at Wednesday night’s Martins Ferry council meeting.  Last year, an Ohio Valley group, Concerned Ohio River Residents, said they took soil samples with the help of […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Purple Heart parking spots reserved at more businesses

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – It started with a parking spot and an idea to honor veterans, but it’s grown much larger.  Last summer the Purple Heart Parking Project set a goal to reserve parking spaces for combat wounded veterans.  Now, 25 different spaces have been placed at businesses across the Ohio Valley.  Purple Heart parking […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

New daycare opens in Jefferson County

A new daycare has opened in Jefferson County. Stepping Stones Academy LLC is now open at 816 N. 4th Street in Steubenville. The daycare hopes to help all families with child care between the ages of 3-5. Stepping Stones offers care from 8:30-5:30 Monday-Friday all year round. Stepping Stone says throughout the day children will […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley welcomes new Executive Director

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley is welcoming a new executive director who brings 17 years of nonprofit experience in the Ohio Valley to this position.  Staci Stephen is stepping in as United Way executive director after being the director of development at both the Augusta Levy Center and Youth […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Several local students honored in Project on Racism Contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) will host an award ceremony to celebrate the student winners of the Project on Racism Contest and 39th Annual Poster Competition. The ceremony can be viewed Saturday, Jan. 14 at 12 p.m. on HHOMA’s Facebook page or on Monday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m. […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

CAPTURED! Pig was on the loose in Belmont County for 4 days

UPDATE: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 5:30 p.m. Miss Piggy was captured in Martins Ferry late Wednesday afternoon after four days on the run, according to Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured A micro-pig, black, very small, has been on the loose for four days, roaming […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Power outage planned in Marion County, will affect hundreds

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said there will be a planned power outage in Marion County on Thursday that will affect over 250 customers for about eight hours. The power outage on Thursday will affect 257 Mon Power customers in the vicinity of Lanham Lane, Sapps Run, Pepperbush Lane, Dean Drive and other nearby areas, according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling’s city flag checks all the boxes for an extraordinary design

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Wheeling’s city flag has been chosen as one of the top 25 flag designs in the nation by the North American Vexillology Association. The flag was created in 2019 for the friendly city’s 250th birthday. The three designers—Erin Rothenbuhler, Travis Henline and  Jay Frey–did their homework on what a good flag design […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Overnight fire beaks out in Martins Ferry

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials have confirmed a fire broke out early overnight in Martins Ferry. Officials say the fire happened at elm street. Details are very limited but we will continue to work to gather information. Stay with 7News for additional updates.
MARTINS FERRY, OH
weelunk.com

The Curious Life of the Spic & Span Dry Cleaners Building

The closure of Spic & Span Dry Cleaners at 841 National Road is truly the end of an era. The dry cleaning business and laundromat had a good 95-year run, and saw three generations of family leadership. While the cleaners had a few locations around town over the years, their location on National Road was the longest-running. Opening in 1959, Spic & Span Cleaners spent 63 years in Woodsdale in the two-story bricking building.1.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Billboards offer reward for information on double murder

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Billboards advertising a reward for information about the Strussion double murders are now posted on major roadways in the Ohio Valley. Tom and Angela Strussion of Belmont, Ohio, were murdered in their home on September 21, 2021. The billboards are a fresh reminder that this case was never solved, and that […]
BELMONT, OH
WTRF- 7News

WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital says learning CPR can save a life

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Just a matter of minutes could mean the difference between life and death for someone in cardiac arrest. Health officials all across the country are encouraging people to be familiar with at least basic CPR. This is following the collapse of NFL player Damar Hamilin just one week ago. The […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy