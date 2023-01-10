ST. PAUL, Minn.—MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace, encourages consumers to be aware of scams targeting Minnesotans who need health insurance during the open enrollment period that runs through January 15, 2023. Scammers may use high-pressure phone calls or misleading websites to obtain personal information or try to fool Minnesotans into purchasing products that do not provide comprehensive coverage.

