Buffalo, NY

Bulls Soar Past Eagles, 78-59 on Saturday

BUFFALO, NY – The University at Buffalo women's basketball team (8-5, 3-1 MAC) dominated from start to finish as they cruised to a 78-59 win over Eastern Michigan at Alumni Arena on Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Bulls improve to 3-1 in league play for the third straight year.
BUFFALO, NY
Bulls Comeback Falls Short in Overtime

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (8-9, 2-2 MAC) lost to the Central Michigan Chippewas (7-10, 2-2 MAC) on Saturday afternoon in overtime, 87-78. In the loss, Curtis Jones led the team with 20 points while securing seven rebounds. Also finishing in double figures were Zid Powell (16), Jonnivius Smith (13), and Isaiah Adams (12). Adams finished the game with his first double-double of the season adding 11 rebounds.
BUFFALO, NY
Bulls Travel to Mount Pleasant in Search of Third MAC Victory

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (8-8, 2-1 MAC) will travel to Mount Pleasant, Mich. to face the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-10, 1-2 MAC) on Saturday afternoon. The game will tip-off at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN3 with Josh Whetzel on the radio call. You can listen to the game on 1520 AM (Buffalo)/1280 AM (Rochester) or online with the Varsity App.
BUFFALO, NY
Bulls Fall on the Road to #24 Pitt

PITTSBURGH, PA – For the sixth time this season, the University at Buffalo wrestling team faced a ranked program, this time traveling to No. 24 Pittsburgh on Friday night. The Bulls dropped the contest, 37-0. The Panthers had six ranked wrestlers in their lineup and that talent and experience proved to be too much for the young UB lineup.
BUFFALO, NY

