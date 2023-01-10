Read full article on original website
How to quickly delete or archive thousands of unread emails in Gmail
If you’re not an inbox zero person, you probably have hundreds or even thousands of unread emails piling up in your Gmail account. Those are emails you’re never going to open or look for. But they will eat away from your Gmail account storage, so you might consider deleting all the unread emails you’ll probably never look at. And you might want to rip off the Band-Aid and do it all at once. Otherwise, you’ll probably never get around to this chore.
How to Solve Race Conditions in a Booking System
ACID property - Isolation. Database isolation refers to the level of isolation between concurrent transactions in a database. Isolation levels control the visibility and accessibility of data to concurrent transactions and can affect the occurrence of race conditions in a database. If your isolation level is not “serializable” - there is a possibility of race conditions.
Bugged: A Thrilling Tale of Tech Troubles and Triumph
It was a hot summer day, and I was working on the latest update for my mobile app. Everything seemed to be going smoothly until I stumbled upon a strange bug. No matter how many times I tried to fix it, the bug just wouldn't go away. I spent hours...
My Phone Goes Straight to Voicemail – How to Fix it?
If your phone is on Do Not Disturb (DND) mode or has the Silence unknown callers feature enabled, it is possible for incoming calls to be sent straight to voicemail. This can be inconvenient, as you may miss important calls until you check your voicemail inbox. However, you can make...
Spotting and Preventing Formatting Errors in Your Code
This is part two in a three-part series on setting up a uniform formatting standard in your code editor. In this post I'll show how to use Roslyn Analyzers with C# to enforce some standards of code quality and code style on your code, throwing errors at compile time if any rules are not being respected and not allowing the code to be pushed to protected branches of the repository.
Update to Waze ends a "horror story" that gave some Waze users the creeps
Earlier this month we told you that Google had started to combine the Google Maps and Waze teams. Google bought Waze in 2013 and continues to offer both Google Maps and Waze, each with a different user experience. Google Maps has spread its wings and no longer simply gives you turn-by-turn directions showing you how to safely get from point "A" to point "B." Maps will now tell you where to go when you get to "B, where to dine, where to stay, and what to see.
A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year
The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
What’s The Difference Between Artificial Intelligence In Film and its Limitations in Real Life?
Artificial Intelligence is one of the most misunderstood technological innovations to ever be presented to the general public. Movies like The Terminator represent AI as monstrous killing machines that take pleasure in wiping out all of humanity because it’s the “logical” thing to do. Star Trek Nemesis represents the Borg as a sentient species of AI that hijacks the human body and bends its victims to its will. Ultron was presented in the Avengers as nothing more than a destructive force that saw humanity as evil.
Quora Tests Its Own Chatbot, Which Will Be Connected to More AI Agents
Question-and-answer website Quora launched this month its own AI chatbot called Poe (“Platform for Open Exploration”), following the explosion of text-generating AI systems like ChatGPT that are taking the Internet by storm at the end of this year. Poe is invite-only and currently only available on iOS. It...
How to Create a Start Menu and Game Over Screen With PyGame
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. PyGame is a popular library for creating projects with Python, and it provides a powerful set of tools for game development. In this article, you will learn how to create a start menu and game over screen for a simple game using PyGame.
Google's accessibility enhancing Switch Access app is the latest breakout ready for smoother updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the bigger debates with smartphone obsessives has been about size — should they be big, like Google's Pixel 7 Pro, or small, like the Asus Zenfone 9? Left out of the discourse are people living with physical or mental impairments, but when it comes to solutions for interacting with a 21st-century necessity, the answer: to each their own. Google is now ensuring it can actually adapt Android to these users' accessibility needs.
How to use Bionic Reading in Firefox on Windows 11/10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to use Bionic Reading in Firefox on Windows 11/10. Bionic Reading (invented by Renato Casutt) is an interesting method in which the most concise parts of words (called artificial fixation points) are highlighted that help to guide your eyes over the text. In simple words, the first few letters (say 2,3, etc.) or different parts of the words available in a text or paragraph are made bold (like The Windows Club) to focus on reading. So, instead of reading an entire word, your mind can remember the whole word quickly which can also be a bit helpful in speed reading.
The Early Internet Was Just a 'Long Tail' of Uselessness
Paul Phillips created a list of websites common only in how useless their premise was. The list continued to grow, and spread, across the web. By some estimates, there are over a billion Websites (maybe close to two billion) There are hundreds of thousands of websites with far less attention serving some small, niche purpose. Some serve barely any purpose at all.
Planning to buy an iPhone 14 Pro Max? I'd wait for an iPhone 15 Ultra
iPhone 14 Pro Max stock is finally available – but is it too late to be worthwhile?
How to Automatically Improve the Performance of Your Samsung Phone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you own a Samsung phone, it's likely you've experienced some issues during its lifetime. Perhaps the battery was draining too quickly, apps were crashing, fast charging wasn't working, or something similar.
How Generics Differ in Java and C#
Java and C# implement Generics support very differently. Type Erasure method used in Java results in limitations on Generics usage compared to C#. C# compiler as well as the Runtime (CLR) understands Generics. That’s why C# is able to provide performance benefits and better support for run time operations.
How to print text messages from your Android phone
Getting a hard copy of your text messages might be easier than you think. While so much of life is paperless nowadays, there are still good reasons for many to print text messages from an Android phone. Professionals will often need paper evidence of conversations for files, or you may just want to preserve a meaningful message for posterity.
Gmail Notifications Not Working on iPhone? 9 Ways to Fix It
Gmail notifications are extremely useful to catch up on any incoming emails quickly. But, if you see flooded emails only when you launch the app, your Gmail notification is not working. In most cases, it won’t work unless you allow Notifications from the app and device settings. You may also...
4 Main Problems with Application-Layer Detection Rules
By Adam Koblentz @revealsecurity.RevealSecurity, protecting organizations against malicious activities executed by insiders in enterprise applications.
A Guide to Creating Fun User Polls and Surveys With QuickBlox in Your Flutter App
We already know how amazing SDK is with all the handy features it already provides like sending text and attachment messages, typing status, message read status, push notifications, private/public/group chats support, and many more. In this article, We are going to see how we can extend the existing functionalities to...
