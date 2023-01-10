During the week of January 2nd through January 8th, the Secaucus Police Department made multiple arrests in the town of Secaucus, New Jersey. On January 2nd, police transferred custody of 46-year-old Sennca Nesbit of Jersey City, who had several outstanding warrants issued in multiple jurisdictions. Nesbit was not able to post bail for the warrant issued out of Secaucus, and was subsequently transported to the Hudson County Jail.

