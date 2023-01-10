ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clanton, AL

wvtm13.com

City of Fultondale looking to grow

FULTONDALE, Ala. — The city of Fultondale was hit hard by a deadly EF3 tornado almost two years ago. They're now working to rebuild new developments for the future. Fultondale High School is one of the major projects they're working on right now. City officials are working on a...
FULTONDALE, AL
Bham Now

John Cassimus announces return of Zoës Kitchen in Crestline

In a surprise announcement, the Cassimus family, the founders of Zoës Kitchen, posted on social media their intention to reopen the popular Mountain Brook Crestline location ( 225 Country Club Park) which closed last month. It’s Back!. Declaring on the @zoeskitchenbham Instagram page:. Original Zoës. Same owners.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic

About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Glovis Alabama LLC looks to fill 65 positions ahead of expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- Glovis Alabama, one of the Montgomery Hyundai plants’ biggest parts suppliers, is looking to fill upwards of 65 positions in anticipation of its 2023 plant expansion. According to Glovis, there are about 55 hourly team member positions and 10 salary positions ranging from specialists to managers....
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham approves plan to offer tiny shelters to those experiencing homelessness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is moving forward with its plan to address its homelessness population. On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved its “Home for All” pilot program, where it will be partnering with the Washington-based company Pallet Shelter to provide microshelters for those who are experiencing homeless. Sleeping units will […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Humane Society closes second location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society has closed its recently-opened second location. The shelter on Bell Road was only open for nearly 17 weeks. Lea Turbert, spokesperson for the humane society, says they were able to open that location with grant funds. “So, the grant money is what...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie looks to 2023 for his community

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville is kicking off a new year with a look ahead at what’s in store for 2023. The Fountain City has some exciting events ahead for the new year, as it celebrates several successes from the year before. The opening of the town’s second Chick-fil-a location, for instance, on Fairview Avenue in September provided new jobs for 125 people.
PRATTVILLE, AL
CBS 42

LIST: Central Alabama schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several schools across the Central Alabama area are dismissing early Thursday due to the possibility of severe weather. CBS 42 has compiled a list of those schools and their early dismissal times: Talladega City Schools: Elementary schools dismissing at 11:30 a.m. Pre-K, Junior High, and Talladega High School dismissing at 11:45 […]
TALLADEGA, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Commission looking into possible road blockage

The Chilton County Commission listened to public comments regarding a blockage on County Road 161 at its meeting on Jan. 10. Amanda Bittinger, a resident with property on CR 161, presented the commission with multiple documents and maps showing the road was a county road being illegally blocked, denying her access to her property.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Clanton moving forward with park grant project

The Clanton City Council approved moving forward with a preliminary engineering and construction agreement for putting bridges at City Park during its Jan. 9 meeting. A Transportation Alternatives Program grant will give the city $594,400 for the project with the city providing $148,000. The funding is a state grant through the Alabama Department of Transportation.
CLANTON, AL
wbrc.com

LIST: Several school systems closing early due to severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several school systems are closing early Thursday, January 12, 2022 due to the severe weather threat. Sylacauga City Schools: Early dismissal at 11:00 a.m. All After School Activities Cancelled. Talladega City Schools: Early dismissal at 11:30 a.m. Talladega County Schools: Early dismissal at 11:00 a.m. Walker...
SYLACAUGA, AL
Clanton Advertiser

CCA cancels in-person classes ahead of potential inclement weather

Chilton Christian Academy has announced that the school will be closed on Jan. 12 as strong winds and potential storms are predicted. “These weather fronts that bring with it high winds and storms are difficult in their timing as we do not know how quickly they will move through the state,” according to a statement posted on the school system’s social media page. “Based upon the information shared here, we have chosen not to put our families on the roads, especially those who drive 30 minutes or more, nor take a chance that with the winds we lose power to the buildings.”
JEMISON, AL

