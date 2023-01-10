Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
City of Fultondale looking to grow
FULTONDALE, Ala. — The city of Fultondale was hit hard by a deadly EF3 tornado almost two years ago. They're now working to rebuild new developments for the future. Fultondale High School is one of the major projects they're working on right now. City officials are working on a...
Bham Now
John Cassimus announces return of Zoës Kitchen in Crestline
In a surprise announcement, the Cassimus family, the founders of Zoës Kitchen, posted on social media their intention to reopen the popular Mountain Brook Crestline location ( 225 Country Club Park) which closed last month. It’s Back!. Declaring on the @zoeskitchenbham Instagram page:. Original Zoës. Same owners.
$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic
About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
WSFA
Glovis Alabama LLC looks to fill 65 positions ahead of expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- Glovis Alabama, one of the Montgomery Hyundai plants’ biggest parts suppliers, is looking to fill upwards of 65 positions in anticipation of its 2023 plant expansion. According to Glovis, there are about 55 hourly team member positions and 10 salary positions ranging from specialists to managers....
Tornado strikes Selma, Alabama; ‘Significant damage’ reported, mayor’s office says
A tornado hit Selma, Alabama on Thursday afternoon, but the extent of potential damage was not immediately known. Social media and storm chasers posted video of the funnel cloud from various angles. The Selma Mayor’s office issued a statement about the storm’s impact. “Selma has received significant damage...
Birmingham approves plan to offer tiny shelters to those experiencing homelessness
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is moving forward with its plan to address its homelessness population. On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved its “Home for All” pilot program, where it will be partnering with the Washington-based company Pallet Shelter to provide microshelters for those who are experiencing homeless. Sleeping units will […]
wvtm13.com
Vestavia Hills mom pulls son out of Louis Pizitz Middle School for racist bullying
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Mary Beth Ford, a mother of two, is upset after learning last school year her son was being called a racial slur and "a monkey" by two classmates at Louis Pizitz Middle School. "And that's been going on for 16 weeks every single day,” Ford...
Vestavia Hills parent plans to withdraw student after ‘persistent’ bullying, racist abuse
For 83 days, Mary Beth Ford noticed a change in her son. She thought he had “found his tribe” at Pizitz Middle School in Vestavia Hills, where he had a good group of friends and was active in sports. But since his first day of eighth grade in August, he started to act more withdrawn.
WSFA
Montgomery Humane Society closes second location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society has closed its recently-opened second location. The shelter on Bell Road was only open for nearly 17 weeks. Lea Turbert, spokesperson for the humane society, says they were able to open that location with grant funds. “So, the grant money is what...
WSFA
Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie looks to 2023 for his community
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville is kicking off a new year with a look ahead at what’s in store for 2023. The Fountain City has some exciting events ahead for the new year, as it celebrates several successes from the year before. The opening of the town’s second Chick-fil-a location, for instance, on Fairview Avenue in September provided new jobs for 125 people.
wvtm13.com
New cardiovascular unit opened at Shelby Baptist Medical Center
ALABASTER, Ala. — A new addition was opened at the Shelby Baptist Medical Center. Folks gathered today for a ribbon cutting of the new cardiovascular unit at the hospital located in Alabaster. The new unit is located on the second flood of the medical center.
LIST: Central Alabama schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several schools across the Central Alabama area are dismissing early Thursday due to the possibility of severe weather. CBS 42 has compiled a list of those schools and their early dismissal times: Talladega City Schools: Elementary schools dismissing at 11:30 a.m. Pre-K, Junior High, and Talladega High School dismissing at 11:45 […]
Clanton Advertiser
Commission looking into possible road blockage
The Chilton County Commission listened to public comments regarding a blockage on County Road 161 at its meeting on Jan. 10. Amanda Bittinger, a resident with property on CR 161, presented the commission with multiple documents and maps showing the road was a county road being illegally blocked, denying her access to her property.
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton moving forward with park grant project
The Clanton City Council approved moving forward with a preliminary engineering and construction agreement for putting bridges at City Park during its Jan. 9 meeting. A Transportation Alternatives Program grant will give the city $594,400 for the project with the city providing $148,000. The funding is a state grant through the Alabama Department of Transportation.
wvtm13.com
'It's already been too slow': St. Clair County addresses efforts to put out Moody landfill fire
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — The Saint Clair County Commission addressed efforts to put out the landfill fire in Moody that has been burning since November on Tuesday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
wbrc.com
LIST: Several school systems closing early due to severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several school systems are closing early Thursday, January 12, 2022 due to the severe weather threat. Sylacauga City Schools: Early dismissal at 11:00 a.m. All After School Activities Cancelled. Talladega City Schools: Early dismissal at 11:30 a.m. Talladega County Schools: Early dismissal at 11:00 a.m. Walker...
Residents wanted ‘democracy.’ Instead, Birmingham Water Works got a restraining order.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For 18 years, Fred Randal went from house to house in Birmingham reading water meters. A self-described “grassroots citizen,” Randal, now retired, has lived in Belview Heights for over 35 years. Randal said he’s ready for change at Birmingham Water Works, but now there’s a restraining order in the way. Randal […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham mayor wants city employees to have cost of living adjustment increase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has proposed giving city employees a little extra for 2023. A news release from the city stated Woodfin presented resolutions of intent for a 5% cost of living adjustment for all city employees. The resolutions were presented during a meeting of Birmingham's...
Moody landfill fire likely ‘a crime scene,’ top county official says
The Alabama county commission that’s inherited much of the responsibility for a 25-acre underground landfill fire, says the site of the blaze is likely to become a crime scene once the fire is out. “In all likelihood I think that site will end up being a crime scene,” St....
Clanton Advertiser
CCA cancels in-person classes ahead of potential inclement weather
Chilton Christian Academy has announced that the school will be closed on Jan. 12 as strong winds and potential storms are predicted. “These weather fronts that bring with it high winds and storms are difficult in their timing as we do not know how quickly they will move through the state,” according to a statement posted on the school system’s social media page. “Based upon the information shared here, we have chosen not to put our families on the roads, especially those who drive 30 minutes or more, nor take a chance that with the winds we lose power to the buildings.”
