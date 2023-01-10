ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Victims of multi-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa identified

By Kelly Maricle
 2 days ago

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of the two people who died in a 16-car pileup on I-80 over the weekend.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, when the interstate became ice-covered near Iowa City, according to a crash report from the ISP. They say a semi jack-knifed and blocked all the westbound lanes.

A car driven by 57-year-old David Mosinski of Fairfield hit the trailer of the semi. Mosinski was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The report also identified 37-year-old Junier Caballero-Venero of Texas as the other person killed in the crash. He was a passenger in the semi and died after getting out of the vehicle. The report did not say how he died.

A third vehicle was listed as part of that accident.

The initial crash caused a chain reaction involving 16 vehicles in total. All other injuries were minor.

The crashes remain under investigation.

Loretta Phillips
2d ago

if that semi jackknifed that means the road had to be slick???? semi's don't Jack knife unless roads are slippery or wet. I'd like to know why wasn't the DOT out there salting the interstate. it was foggy and cold and that means slippery roads. our roads were slippery here and our DOT was out salting..

