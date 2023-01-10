There is one troubling word that Freddie Mac’s chief economist Sam Khater uses to describe the winter 2023 housing market: weak. “The housing market remains in the doldrums with declining sales, inventory and prices,” Khater said in a December 2022 market report. “The declines in sales and deceleration in home prices began swiftly earlier in 2022 but have moderated more recently. While the intensity of weakness is moderating, the market continues to decline and forward leading indicators suggest housing will remain weak throughout the winter.”

