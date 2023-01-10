ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gas Prices Decline After 32-Cent Spike

Florida gas prices are declining again after surging during the past two weeks. The state average declined almost 2 cents per gallon over the weekend, but more discounts are likely on the way, according to AAA. “Gas prices soared in recent weeks, after winter storms caused temporary
FLORIDA STATE
Centre Daily

‘Housing will remain weak throughout the winter,’ economist says

There is one troubling word that Freddie Mac’s chief economist Sam Khater uses to describe the winter 2023 housing market: weak. “The housing market remains in the doldrums with declining sales, inventory and prices,” Khater said in a December 2022 market report. “The declines in sales and deceleration in home prices began swiftly earlier in 2022 but have moderated more recently. While the intensity of weakness is moderating, the market continues to decline and forward leading indicators suggest housing will remain weak throughout the winter.”
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy