Why Gas Prices Are Rising Again in the U.S.
After falling from a record high in 2022, retail gas prices are on the rise again. What is driving this increase, and how long is it likely to last?
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
NASDAQ
Large U.S. refineries shut, fuel prices soar as storm outages surpass 1.5 million
By early afternoon, more than 1.5 million U.S. homes and businesses were without power, largely in the Southeast and Midwest; North Carolina counted more than 187,000 without power. "Crews are restoring power but high winds are making repairs challenging at most of the 4,600 outage locations," Duke Energy spokesman Jeff...
At $3.28, U.S. retail gas prices are on the rise
A dip in activity at the nation's refinery may in part be to blame for the increase in prices at the pump.
Florida Gas Prices Decline After 32-Cent Spike
Florida gas prices are declining again after surging during the past two weeks. The state average declined almost 2 cents per gallon over the weekend, but more discounts are likely on the way, according to AAA. “Gas prices soared in recent weeks, after winter storms caused temporary
Gas Prices Head Lower After Holiday Spike, But Have They Already Hit Bottom?
Gas prices have begun to tick lower in the United States following a brief spike caused by heavy holiday travel and frigid weather, but the trend might be short-lived. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best...
These states are raising their minimum wages in 2023
More than half of the states in the U.S. will raise their minimum wages next year. Will yours?
Summit Daily News
Rebound in international immigration helped keep Colorado’s population growing last year
Stronger international immigration after the easing of pandemic restrictions helped boost population gains in the U.S. and Colorado during the past year, but growth overall remains subdued, according to newly released population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. “There was a sizeable uptick in population growth last year compared to...
Centre Daily
‘Housing will remain weak throughout the winter,’ economist says
There is one troubling word that Freddie Mac’s chief economist Sam Khater uses to describe the winter 2023 housing market: weak. “The housing market remains in the doldrums with declining sales, inventory and prices,” Khater said in a December 2022 market report. “The declines in sales and deceleration in home prices began swiftly earlier in 2022 but have moderated more recently. While the intensity of weakness is moderating, the market continues to decline and forward leading indicators suggest housing will remain weak throughout the winter.”
Egg prices rise more than 64% in some states
The cost of eggs in November more than doubled what it was a year ago, according to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Egg prices have gone up in part because of bird flu.
