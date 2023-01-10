ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Storm-weary Californians clean up, brace for another torrent

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Laurie Morse shoveled wet sand into bags in the pouring rain Wednesday, preparing to stack them along her garage in a last ditch effort to keep out a rising creek on California’s central coast, as the storm-ravaged state braced for another round of lashing rains and damaging winds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DETR's Contribution Rate Notices Available Online Only

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation would like to announce that starting this year, Nevada employers should expect to view their Notice of Employer’s Contributions Rates online only. The department will no longer mail out notices. The Notice of Employer’s Contribution Rate statement provides employers with their...
NEVADA STATE
Tahoe Pyramid Trail Celebrates 20 Years, Honors Late Founder

20 years ago, Janet Phillips had a vision to build a hiking and biking trail from Lake Tahoe to Pyramid Lake. Sadly, Janet passed last month after a battle with cancer. The Tahoe Pyramid Trail tonight, along with the community, celebrated 20 years of the trail while they honored Janet.
Former Governor Sisolak Named Political Fellow for University of Chicago

Former Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has been named a Fellow with the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. The announcement was made on Wednesday, for the institute's 2023 winter-spring session. "Each quarter, the Pritzker Fellows Program welcomes a cohort of domestic and international practitioners – elected officials, journalists, activists, policymakers,...
NEVADA STATE
Reno Rodeo Foundation Scholarships Available for Northern Nevadans

Applications are now open for the Reno Rodeo Foundation Scholarship program. The foundation's deadline for applications is Feb. 9, 2023. The scholarships are open to Northern Nevada high school graduates who intend to enroll in higher education at an accredited Nevada college or university, or at an out-of-state college or university if the declared major is not offered in Nevada.
RENO, NV

