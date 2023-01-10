Applications are now open for the Reno Rodeo Foundation Scholarship program. The foundation's deadline for applications is Feb. 9, 2023. The scholarships are open to Northern Nevada high school graduates who intend to enroll in higher education at an accredited Nevada college or university, or at an out-of-state college or university if the declared major is not offered in Nevada.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO