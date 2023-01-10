Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Gas Stoves Are Major Cause of Childhood Asthma in the U.S., Study Finds
New research points to an under-appreciated cause of childhood asthma: gas stoves. The study estimates that about one in every eight cases in the U.S. can be attributed to the indoor pollution emitted by gas stoves. The findings are only the latest to highlight the harmful effects of this ubiquitous way of cooking.
natureworldnews.com
Increasing Levels of Man-made Compounds in Marine Plankton Could Be Used to Track the Influence of Human Activities on Ecosystem Health
Researchers propose that increased levels of man-made chemicals in marine plankton might be used to monitor the influence of human activities on ecosystem health and perhaps explore linkages between ocean pollution and land-based rates of childhood and adult chronic disease. Marine plankton tell the long story of ocean health. "This...
American Gas Association fires back on potential gas stove ban: 'Not substantiated by sound science'
The American Gas Association pushed back against a potential gas ban calling the removal of the appliance "reckless" and "not substantiated by sound science."
Gas stove possible cause of asthma in 12.7% American children
A recent study has linked cooking with gas indoors to 12.7% of all childhood asthma cases in the United States. Since the 1800s, gas stoves have been used to cook food in American homes, so they are not new. Over a century after their inception, an estimated 40 million homes...
What to know about the study behind the push to ban gas stoves
A member of the Consumer Product Safety Commission set off an uproar when he said this week that the agency would consider banning gas stoves on the grounds that they pose health risks.
Are gas stoves bad for your health? Here's why the federal government is considering new safety regulations
Natural gas has been marketed for decades as a clean fuel, but a growing body of research shows that gas stoves can contribute significantly to indoor air pollution, as well as climate change.
Washington Examiner
Agency to consider federal ban of gas stoves over health hazards
A federal agency will weigh plans to regulate and even ban natural gas stoves in the U.S., a top official said, over research showing a link between harmful air pollutants and the popular household appliances. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. said in an interview published Monday his...
Phys.org
Mapping out key sources of emissions for climate change mitigation
Different regions of the world and different sectors of activity emit various amounts of greenhouse gases and other air pollutants affecting climate change. Knowing the details of these contributions can help policymakers decide where to focus their efforts to meet their targets regarding the Paris Agreement. This treaty, signed in 2015, set goals to limit global warming well below 2°C and pursue efforts to limit the increase to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels, to avoid dangerous impacts of climate change.
TechCrunch
Climate benefits of killing gas stoves aren’t what you think, but the health benefits are
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering banning the appliances in an effort to reduce harmful indoor air pollution, according to a tweet by commissioner Rich Trumka Jr. and comments he gave to Bloomberg. “This is a hidden hazard,” Trumka told the news organization. “Any option is on the...
Gas Stoves Causing Kids Asthma in New York State
New York State is really going to town in the 'banning' department. It seems like all of last year, we have heard about all of the things that are going to be banned in the near future in New York. Gas appliances are on the list and it might be...
The Weather Channel
Gas Stove Ban Possible In U.S., Federal Official Says
A federal official said earlier this week that a ban on gas stoves in possible. Critics quickly fired back. Cooking indoors with gas stoves has been connected to health hazards. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The...
American Gas Association rebuts gas stove ban: 'No scientific evidence'
The American Gas Association (AGA) has responded to reports that federal authorities in the United States may restrict gas stoves due to concerns about the health of citizens by calling the proposed ban "reckless" and "misguided."
pv-magazine-usa.com
NREL study shows how Mexico could reach its goal of 35% clean electricity by 2024
The U.S. government’s diplomatic engagement with Mexico on renewables came into view this week as Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tweeted that “Mexico’s abundant clean energy resources” could power the nation “more than 100x over.”. Granholm pointed to a study by the National Renewable...
Phys.org
Half a million lives could be saved yearly by replacing wood and charcoal stoves in Africa
Half a million lives could be saved each year in sub-Saharan Africa by taking action to reduce reliance on traditional wood- and charcoal-burning stoves, a new study shows. Researchers at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm today published an open-source, data-based tool that local policymakers across the region can use to cost-effectively correct what the researchers call a "market failure" in delivering alternatives to traditional cooking methods.
