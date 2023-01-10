DNR urges everyone to take proper precautions on the ice. Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is Saturday, Jan. 14, through Monday, Jan. 16. During the three-day weekend, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO