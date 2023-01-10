Read full article on original website
DNR urges snowmobile riders to ride safely ahead of long weekend
Recent heavy snowfall has made for excellent snowmobiling conditions throughout the state, so the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to remind eager riders to make safety a priority. The upcoming long weekend coupled with moderate temperatures will kick an already busy season into high gear. “Opportunities to ride snowmobiles...
Minnesotans fish free with kids Jan. 14-16
DNR urges everyone to take proper precautions on the ice. Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is Saturday, Jan. 14, through Monday, Jan. 16. During the three-day weekend, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.
