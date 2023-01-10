A Harrison woman is has been charged with a Class Y felony count of 1st degree battery for stabbing another person with a box cutter. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Harrison Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing near the campus of North Arkansas College. Upon arrival, officers located a box cutter in the front yard. After it was stored as evidence, officers attempted to speak with the female victim at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center but was unable to due to receiving medical care for her injuries.

HARRISON, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO