Arkansas dumping of hundreds of deer carcasses prompts investigation: reports
A landowner in Arkansas reported to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office that someone illegally dumped hundreds of deer carcasses on his property.
Clarksville man faces jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses
A Clarksville man is facing jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses.
Lawsuit filed over Arkansas jail inmate's malnutrition death
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to an article by the Associated Press, The family of a man who died from dehydration and malnutrition while being held in a west Arkansas jail filed a federal lawsuit Friday claiming jail staff ignored his medical and mental health needs. Larry Eugene Price...
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers
A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
Police find ‘possible human remains’ in Fayetteville
Police are investigating after finding what may be human remains in a wooded area of a Fayetteville residential neighborhood.
Arkansas teacher arrested for ‘possible inappropriate behavior’ with student
A Green Forest English teacher was arrested following accusations of "possible inappropriate behavior" between him and a student.
Arkansas judge voids Cherokee Nation license to build casino
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge voided a state panel’s decision to allow the Cherokee Nation to build a casino in the state, ruling on Thursday that the license was issued in violation of the state’s constitution. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox struck down...
Harrison woman arrested for theft in Baxter County
A Harrison woman was arrested on theft charges from a Mountain Home business for not paying for items she bagged in a self-checkout. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department was dispatched to a local business for a report of a shoplifter. Upon arrival, officers apprehended 36-year-old Stephanie Mathis of Harrison for theft of property.
Bones found within blocks of where a man was reported missing years prior
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are in a wooded area near Holly Street and Oakland Avenue after skeletal remains were found by a dog Tuesday night. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police tells 5NEWS that officers received a call just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, about a dog finding skeletal remains in the area.
Fort Smith residents urging city officials and animal control to ‘step up’
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As Jayne Alford’s family enjoyed the long Thanksgiving weekend of 2022, her normally quiet neighborhood near Free Ferry and 46th Street was met with commotion. “I heard a loud sound and I knew what had happened,” Alford recalled. Alford says while standing in...
Newton County man charged for assault after threatening with a gun to a man’s face
A Newton County man has been arrested after threatening another man with a gun during an altercation. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a possible aggravated assault on county road NC 2800. The caller reported an unidentified male punched her nephew in the face and pointed a rifle at him after he asked the individual what he was doing on their property.
Harrison woman charged for stabbing person with box cutter
A Harrison woman is has been charged with a Class Y felony count of 1st degree battery for stabbing another person with a box cutter. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Harrison Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing near the campus of North Arkansas College. Upon arrival, officers located a box cutter in the front yard. After it was stored as evidence, officers attempted to speak with the female victim at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center but was unable to due to receiving medical care for her injuries.
Johnson County Sheriff enters not guilty plea against drug and firearm charges
Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens, 57, entered a plea of not guilty Tuesday against firearm and drug charges.
Arkansas River commercial tonnage up almost 3% in 2022
A more than 16% gain in outbound shipments and gains in sand, gravel, rock and iron/steel shipments resulted in a 2.94% gain in commercial tonnage shipped on the Arkansas River in 2022, according to figures from the U.S. Corps of Engineers. For the year, the Corps reported 11.011 millions tons,...
Backstory Indicates TeSlaa, Arkansas Perfect Marriage in Quest for Respect
It's a story Razorback fans have seen plenty of times in Brandon Burlsworth and the Morgan brothers, but can it have the same fairy tale ending?
Man sentenced in Fort Smith gets 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking
A California man was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison for drug trafficking in a sentence handed down in federal court in Fort Smith on January 11.
Judge revokes Cherokees’ Pope County casino license; fight at Arkansas Supreme Court looms
This article was updated Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 5:40 p.m. A judge has stripped Legends Resort and Casino and Cherokee Nation Businesses of the license to operate a casino in Pope County. The long-awaited ruling will be appealed to the Arkansas Supreme Court, which will again decide the fate of Arkansas’ fourth and, for […] The post Judge revokes Cherokees’ Pope County casino license; fight at Arkansas Supreme Court looms appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
With Cemeteries, Country Stores Historians Gather Stories of Ghost Towns
On a road trip, drivers might roll past a place with a community building, cemetery, a couple of houses and a couple old buildings. Some of these areas used to be bustling, but as industries left and community hubs such as schools closed, they faded. Historians are looking into towns no longer in their heyday such as Sulphur Springs in Yell County.
Free beekeeping workshop begins Jan. 30 in Fayetteville
Ever wanted to learn to keep bees? A free opportunity to do just that is coming up in Fayetteville. The Northwest Arkansas Beekeepers Association will host a free two-part class in Fayetteville from 6-9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 and Monday, Feb. 6. The class will be held at Don...
Teacher Charged With Inappropriate Relationship With Student
(KTTS News) — A teacher at Green Forest High School has been arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student. 45-year-old Dustin Lee taught English at the school. KY3 says Lee is charged with sexual assault, internet stalking of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.
