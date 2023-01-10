ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, AR

5newsonline.com

Lawsuit filed over Arkansas jail inmate's malnutrition death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to an article by the Associated Press, The family of a man who died from dehydration and malnutrition while being held in a west Arkansas jail filed a federal lawsuit Friday claiming jail staff ignored his medical and mental health needs. Larry Eugene Price...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers

A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
PERRY COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas judge voids Cherokee Nation license to build casino

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge voided a state panel’s decision to allow the Cherokee Nation to build a casino in the state, ruling on Thursday that the license was issued in violation of the state’s constitution. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox struck down...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Harrison woman arrested for theft in Baxter County

A Harrison woman was arrested on theft charges from a Mountain Home business for not paying for items she bagged in a self-checkout. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department was dispatched to a local business for a report of a shoplifter. Upon arrival, officers apprehended 36-year-old Stephanie Mathis of Harrison for theft of property.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Bones found within blocks of where a man was reported missing years prior

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are in a wooded area near Holly Street and Oakland Avenue after skeletal remains were found by a dog Tuesday night. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police tells 5NEWS that officers received a call just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, about a dog finding skeletal remains in the area.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Newton County man charged for assault after threatening with a gun to a man’s face

A Newton County man has been arrested after threatening another man with a gun during an altercation. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a possible aggravated assault on county road NC 2800. The caller reported an unidentified male punched her nephew in the face and pointed a rifle at him after he asked the individual what he was doing on their property.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Harrison woman charged for stabbing person with box cutter

A Harrison woman is has been charged with a Class Y felony count of 1st degree battery for stabbing another person with a box cutter. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Harrison Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing near the campus of North Arkansas College. Upon arrival, officers located a box cutter in the front yard. After it was stored as evidence, officers attempted to speak with the female victim at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center but was unable to due to receiving medical care for her injuries.
HARRISON, AR
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas River commercial tonnage up almost 3% in 2022

A more than 16% gain in outbound shipments and gains in sand, gravel, rock and iron/steel shipments resulted in a 2.94% gain in commercial tonnage shipped on the Arkansas River in 2022, according to figures from the U.S. Corps of Engineers. For the year, the Corps reported 11.011 millions tons,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Judge revokes Cherokees’ Pope County casino license; fight at Arkansas Supreme Court looms

This article was updated Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 5:40 p.m. A judge has stripped Legends Resort and Casino and Cherokee Nation Businesses of the license to operate a casino in Pope County. The long-awaited ruling will be appealed to the Arkansas Supreme Court, which will again decide the fate of Arkansas’ fourth and, for […] The post Judge revokes Cherokees’ Pope County casino license; fight at Arkansas Supreme Court looms appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
POPE COUNTY, AR
kuaf.com

With Cemeteries, Country Stores Historians Gather Stories of Ghost Towns

On a road trip, drivers might roll past a place with a community building, cemetery, a couple of houses and a couple old buildings. Some of these areas used to be bustling, but as industries left and community hubs such as schools closed, they faded. Historians are looking into towns no longer in their heyday such as Sulphur Springs in Yell County.
YELL COUNTY, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Free beekeeping workshop begins Jan. 30 in Fayetteville

Ever wanted to learn to keep bees? A free opportunity to do just that is coming up in Fayetteville. The Northwest Arkansas Beekeepers Association will host a free two-part class in Fayetteville from 6-9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 and Monday, Feb. 6. The class will be held at Don...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ksgf.com

Teacher Charged With Inappropriate Relationship With Student

(KTTS News) — A teacher at Green Forest High School has been arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student. 45-year-old Dustin Lee taught English at the school. KY3 says Lee is charged with sexual assault, internet stalking of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.
GREEN FOREST, AR
