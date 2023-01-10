ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

Chester County Hospital Recognized in 2023 U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Hospitals’ for Cardiovascular Care

Chester County Hospital has been recognized by The American College of Cardiology (ACC) as a featured hospital in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” insert. This year, the ACC recognized over 2,000 hospitals that are committed to quality and process improvement and participate in the National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) and/or ACC Accreditation Services. Of the 100 Pennsylvania hospitals recognized, Chester County Hospital has the most engagement with the ACC’s quality and process improvement programs, boasting the most registry participation, accreditations, and awards.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
aroundambler.com

Shapiro nominates Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services

Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Shapiro previously served with Dr. Arkoosh on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Arkoosh via Montgomery County’s communication office issued a statement on her nomination. I am...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro biography

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

Leck Waste Services Acquires Berks County Hauling Company

Leck Waste Services, a Pennsylvania based solid & liquid waste hauling and recycling company of commercial, industrial, and residential customers, has announced the acquisition of Johns Sanitation Inc., a Fleetwood Pennsylvania based solid waste hauling company. With this acquisition, Leck Waste Services will increase its solid waste collection division by adding 5,000 waste customers in Berks County Pennsylvania.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County Orthopedic Specialists names new CEO

The board of directors at Bucks County Orthopedic Specialists (BCOS) has selected Timothy B. Rimmer as the new CEO of the medical practice. With over 30 years of experience in health care management and administration, Rimmer succeeds CEO Randall Gross, who is retiring. Most recently, Rimmer was the CEO and...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church

READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
READING, PA
MONTCO.Today

North Penn School District Makes Groundbreaking Move to Lower Healthcare Costs, Attract New Teachers

Lansdale construction of the North Penn School District health center. A new health center for North Penn School District staff will be centrally located near Penndale Middle School in Lansdale. The regional service provider is part of the Montgomery County school district’s initiative to cut the cost of employee healthcare claims and recruit more staff amid retention struggles, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
LANSDALE, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy