Chester County Hospital has been recognized by The American College of Cardiology (ACC) as a featured hospital in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” insert. This year, the ACC recognized over 2,000 hospitals that are committed to quality and process improvement and participate in the National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) and/or ACC Accreditation Services. Of the 100 Pennsylvania hospitals recognized, Chester County Hospital has the most engagement with the ACC’s quality and process improvement programs, boasting the most registry participation, accreditations, and awards.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO