phillyvoice.com
Most Bucks, Montco residents involved in CDC study have moderate to high levels of 'forever chemicals'
A study on PFAS exposure in Bucks and Montgomery counties is underway — and early tests have already flagged high levels of "forever chemicals" in some residents' bloodstreams. The research is part of a larger, national investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention into the relationship between...
King of Prussia Home to One of the Nation’s 40 Largest Healthcare Systems
King of Prussia’s Universal Health Services ranked number 28 on the Becker’s Hospital Review list of the top 40 largest health systems in the U.S. The health services company earned this placement for having over 400 facilities across the country, Puerto Rico, and even the U.K. Becker’s also...
Montco Gets More Than $50K in Funding for Urban Agriculture Projects
Pennsylvania is investing to eliminate food deserts and grow urban infrastructure. Agriculture Secretary Russel Redding announced the recipients for the $520,219 Pennsylvania Farm Bill Urban Agriculture Grants, according to a press release.
Mercury
Richard Greist will remain free, but must continue care privately on outpatient basis
WEST CHESTER — Richard Greist will continue the freedom from forced life at Norristown State Hospital he won last year, but must do so only under the care of his longtime private psychiatrist, according to a Common Please judge’s order. On Wednesday, Judge William P. Mahon signed an...
Montgomery County Data Show It as Outlier in Statewide Population Trends Driven by the Pandemic
Analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data on 2021–2022 Pennsylvania population trends show significant shifts as residents relocated to what they presumed to be safer locales. But Montgomery County bucked that trend, as reported by Michael Tanenbaum at PhillyVoice.
Chester County Hospital Recognized in 2023 U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Hospitals’ for Cardiovascular Care
Chester County Hospital has been recognized by The American College of Cardiology (ACC) as a featured hospital in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” insert. This year, the ACC recognized over 2,000 hospitals that are committed to quality and process improvement and participate in the National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) and/or ACC Accreditation Services. Of the 100 Pennsylvania hospitals recognized, Chester County Hospital has the most engagement with the ACC’s quality and process improvement programs, boasting the most registry participation, accreditations, and awards.
aroundambler.com
Shapiro nominates Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Shapiro previously served with Dr. Arkoosh on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Arkoosh via Montgomery County’s communication office issued a statement on her nomination. I am...
Bristol Electronics Manufacturer Secures Location Through Purchase of Local Business Complex
A Bucks County company has recently made their home in the area by finalizing the purchase of a well-known business building. Paul Schwedelson wrote about the transaction for the Philadelphia Business Journal. TESCO, an electronics manufacturer based in Bucks County, recently acquired a large portion of the Grundy Commons, a...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro biography
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
Montgomery County Is About to Get a Shipment of Something That Will Delight Some, Challenge Others
A large shipment is scheduled to arrive soon at a service center in Miquon. Its delivery will delight area sweets fans but perhaps represent a challenge to residents who resolved to peel pounds in 2023.
In 2022, Drexel Hill’s Helicopter ‘Miracle’ Caught the Attention of the World
News outlets and social media echoed the sentiment of Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt, calling the controlled landing of a helicopter in Drexel Hill Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, “an absolute miracle on Burmont Road.”. The word “miracle” showed up a lot in stories worldwide on the landing....
wasteadvantagemag.com
Leck Waste Services Acquires Berks County Hauling Company
Leck Waste Services, a Pennsylvania based solid & liquid waste hauling and recycling company of commercial, industrial, and residential customers, has announced the acquisition of Johns Sanitation Inc., a Fleetwood Pennsylvania based solid waste hauling company. With this acquisition, Leck Waste Services will increase its solid waste collection division by adding 5,000 waste customers in Berks County Pennsylvania.
Proposed central Pa. shopping center that would include Wawa hits roadblock: Report
Convenience store chain, Wawa, the largest private company in Pennsylvania (according to Forbes) has big plans for central Pennsylvania, where it plans to open as many as 40 locations. But one of the first locations Wawa announced in central Pennsylvania has apparently run into a roadblock because on Monday night,...
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County Orthopedic Specialists names new CEO
The board of directors at Bucks County Orthopedic Specialists (BCOS) has selected Timothy B. Rimmer as the new CEO of the medical practice. With over 30 years of experience in health care management and administration, Rimmer succeeds CEO Randall Gross, who is retiring. Most recently, Rimmer was the CEO and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church
READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
North Penn School District Makes Groundbreaking Move to Lower Healthcare Costs, Attract New Teachers
Lansdale construction of the North Penn School District health center. A new health center for North Penn School District staff will be centrally located near Penndale Middle School in Lansdale. The regional service provider is part of the Montgomery County school district’s initiative to cut the cost of employee healthcare claims and recruit more staff amid retention struggles, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Local Firefighters Lauded for Their Heroism in Massive Buckingham Township Fire
One of the firefighters poses with Lola, the black lab saved from the fire. A recent fire in Bucks County had a happy ending when firefighters worked to save the lives for a few four-legged friends stuck in the blaze. Members of the Midway Volunteer Fire Company worked to save...
Former Sacred Heart Hospital Building in Norristown Sells for $22.5 Million
1430 Dekalb Street, Norristown, site of the former Sacred Heart Hospital. The Sacred Heart Hospital building in Norristown has sold to an undisclosed, out-of-state purchaser for $22.5 million. Ryan Mulligan reported the purchase in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The five-story structure’s current tenants work for the Montgomery County Department of...
Like Much of Northeast US, Philadelphia and Its Surrounding Suburbs Are in a Snow Drought
The current snow drought will leave Boathouse Row not looking this picturesque anytime soon. Snow lovers and ski area owners throughout the region are experiencing an unusually subdued winter, writes Ian Livingston for The Washington Post. The cause? A prolonged snow drought. While the mountains in the west are covered,...
Large Regional Bank Closing 4 Philadelphia-area Branches and 4 in NJ
Customers of a large regional bank will have fewer locations to make their financial transactions at in the near future. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the parent company of Santander Bank has filed to close a total of 13 branches, including four in and around Philadelphia, four in Central Pennsylvania, and another four in New Jersey.
