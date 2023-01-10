Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Raiders make massive Derek Carr decision
Given the current contract situation for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, everyone knew the team had a major decision to make shortly after the end of the NFL season. And now it appears the decision has been made that Carr will not return to the team next season. According to a report from league Read more... The post Raiders make massive Derek Carr decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Russell Wilson reportedly could cost Denver Broncos’ chance at Sean Payton
Word around the NFL is that if the Denver Broncos can’t land Sean Payton to be their next head coach,
Kyle Shanahan Not Happy With Christian McCaffrey Snub
The San Francisco 49ers' season really turned around when they acquired Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers during the season. That's what makes some recent snubs for McCaffrey so frustrating for head coach Kyle Shanahan. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Shanahan addressed the ...
Future is Bright for Steelers Young Offensive Core
At season’s end, the oldest starters on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense were Mason Cole, their 26-year old center. Cole signed as a free agent prior to the season and replaced the underwhelming Kendrick Green at that position. Think about that for a second. The Steelers overhauled their offensive...
‘Not Nervous! Cowboys Say ‘We’re Dialed In’ for Playoffs at Bucs
The Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will do battle on Monday night in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs at Raymond James Stadium. ... and Cowboys Nation seems a bit nervous about it all. How about the Cowboys themselves?. "We are focused, we dialed in and ready...
Bills Add Cole Beasley to Active Roster for Playoffs
Cole Beasley will be available for the Bills’ playoff run after being elevated from the practice squad, the team announced Thursday. The 33-year-old veteran returns to the Buffalo lineup after a 2022 season that saw him retire with the Buccaneers—and then unretire and join the AFC East champions.
Joe Mixon Doubles Down On ‘Big Dogs’ Statement: ‘It Can Be Bulletin Board Material For Anybody’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are two-time reigning AFC North champions and ready to defend their AFC crown over the next month. All the past year's accolades give this team great reason to be confident, specifically running back Joe Mixon, who doubled down on his bold statement from last week.
Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II Voted to NFLPA All-Pro Team
For the first time and very unlikely the last, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II was selected as a first-team All-Pro by the NFLPA. Voted upon by his peers, Surtain joined Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay as the cornerbacks on the NFLPA’s inaugural All-Pro Team. The NFLPA All-Pro Team is...
Browns Amari Cooper was a top 10 Wide Receiver in the NFL According to This Metric
Amari Cooper gave the Cleveland Browns one of the best seasons from a wideout in recent times. Cooper finished in the top 10 of DYAR to give him one of the better seasons in the league. Cooper finished seventh, with 301. Defense-adjusted yards above replacement is a metric used to...
Which Free Agents Should the Jets Bring Back in 2023?
It's that time of the year when players clean out their lockers in the Jets' locker-room. High hopes in August have been dashed by a last place divisional finish in January. Now one of the main questions becomes which of the Jets free agents should the team bring back next season?
Bills Moves: Micah Hyde & Jamison Crowder to Return?
It speaks volumes about the depth of the Buffalo Bills that they have experienced such a successful season while enduring the sort of injury issues and general beyond-their-control drama that makes Sean McDermott a leading candidate for NFL Coach of the Year. Having said that, reinforcements may be coming to...
Colts’ 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Raheem Morris
The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season. Ultimately,...
Chargers WR Mike Williams (back) questionable vs. Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams is listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s night’s AFC wild-card playoff game against
Major Upheaval Could Strike Passing Attack Again
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ passing game never clicked with any consistency following the Davante Adams trade. Another major transition could be required in 2023 even if Aaron Rodgers returns at quarterback. Receiver Allen Lazard, who led the team with 60 receptions and 788 receiving...
Why Bears Having First Pick Makes it More Likely Bryce Young Goes No. 1: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... On face value, it didn't look good for Bryce Young, one of two former Alabama Crimson Tide players who have a chance to be selected first in the 2023 NFL Draft.
49ers GM John Lynch on departure speculation: “No, I’m good”
When news broke that San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters had turned down interview requests from the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals, it sparked speculation about the future of general manager John Lynch. Does Peters see an opportunity to slip into the 49ers' general manager role? Is Lynch...
Joe Burrow Praises Home Monday Night Football Crowd
CINCINNATI — The pregame environment last Monday night against Buffalo was untouchable. Just ask Joe Burrow. “I know the fans will come out, ready to go. That atmosphere on that Monday night game that we didn't, unfortunately, end up playing,” Burrow said on Wednesday. “That was the best atmosphere pregame I've ever been a part of. So we're gonna need that again on Sunday.”
Three Free Agents Steelers Must Re-Sign
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have eight unrestricted free agents on defense and will need to bring at least a few from that list back in 2023. But atop the candidates sit three players who's return means the Steelers avoid any setbacks in trying to take this group to the next level.
