Read full article on original website
Related
hackernoon.com
Creative AI ‘Shakes’ the Core of Humanity and Requires a Broader Discussion About Ethics
For the past decade AI has been about automating the most mundane and repetitive tasks. Humans were still in charge of doing the creative work and the thinking. The boundary between humans and machines was clear. Machines can compute but humans write the algorithm. Or AI can help fix a photo that a human took. That type of automation brought a lot more opportunities than challenges. As a society, it held a promise that if we were able to utilize it properly, it would free up more time for relationships, self expression and creativity. Those things that give us meaning, things that are the core of our humanity.
The Head of L’Oréal’s Tech Incubator Talks Innovation Strategy
There’s a hard truth about being the face of innovation for the world’s largest beauty company. It’s not the rigorous travel schedule packed with digital culture and tech shows, such as this week’s CES, to represent L’Oréal. Managing that while directing development to pioneer new forms of hardware and software can make for a mother lode of multitasking, but breaking new ground is also exciting. Good thing, too, because whatever inspiration is left needs to fuel new concepts and creative solutions, ensuring a steady stream of ideas worthy of the company’s high-profile pipeline for inventive products.More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc...
Influencer Marketing Trends for 2023: What the Industry Experts Are Saying
2023 is promising to be a year of rise and fortune for the influencer marketing industry. The industry grows year by year: from 2016 to 2022, its average annual growth rate was 46.9%. In 2023, the industry is predicted to reach $17.4B. You can compare it to $15.2B in 2022.
Ethical Design for Growth Marketing in Digital Commerce
Growth marketing is the philosophy of taking into consideration the best of design, marketing, technology, product principles, and data to build a product/ service for the customers. Ethical design is designing a website built on the values that the brand stands for that could cover aspects like fairness, honesty, and inclusivity. When the two meet, it sets the stage for how customers develop trust towards brands.
What Is Web3? - Is Web3 Really Web3?
Web3 refers to the third generation of the World Wide Web. It aims to empower individuals and organizations through decentralized technologies such as blockchain and peer-to-peer networking. Web3 technologies have the potential to revolutionize a wide range of industries, from finance and healthcare to supply chain management and more. People...
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
The Rise of AI Like Chatgpt and Other Chatbots Could Lead to Mass Unemployment
As the world becomes increasingly reliant on technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots have emerged as key players in many industries. But with the rise of these advanced technologies comes the potential for mass unemployment, as AI and chatbots are able to automate tasks that were previously performed by humans.
TechCrunch
Singapore-based Supermom helps parenting brands navigate a post-cookie world
The Singapore-based startup announced today it has raised an oversubscribed Series A of $8 million SGD (about $6 million USD) led by Qualgro, with participation from AC Ventures. Supermom currently has a presence in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand, and plans to expand into more markets. More than 200 consumer brands use Supermom for marketing research, including Kimberly Clark, Procter & Gamble and Philips.
CoinTelegraph
90% of businesses adopting blockchain technology, data
The crypto and blockchain space has had a turbulent past year, but that is not stopping users and enterprises from looking into the industry. A new survey from CasperLabs and Zogby Analytics revealed that the sentiment around blockchain adoption is especially positive among enterprises. The poll was conducted via 603 business enterprise “decision makers” in the United States, the United Kingdom and China.
Meet Noonies 2022 3x Winner: Zevi Reinitz Most Valuable Marketer & Greatest Storyteller
“Things are only impossible until they’re not.”–Captain Jean-Luc Picard. A HUGE congratulations to Zevi Reinitz, Head of Product Marketing at Livecycle who cleaned up at this year’s Noonies with 3 prestigious Tech-Marketing awards including Most Valuable Marketer, Greatest Storyteller, and Contributor of the Year, 🎉 🎉🎉
nextbigfuture.com
AI Model Trained With 174 Trillion Parameters
The BaGuaLu AI system used the Chinese Sunway exaflop supercomputer to train the largest AI model with over 174 trillion parameters. The miraculous capabilities of neural net AI systems like ChatGPT (AI generate novel text and stories) and Dall-E (AI generate novel pictures) and Alphafold2 (protein folding) comes from the growth of the AI models. Going to 100 trillion parameters means you can do things like take all of the text data of the internet or all of the pictures or all of the videos and learn from those massive datasets.
Experts from Okta, Deloitte, and Verizon share how technology enables the future of work in a safe and collaborative way
Okta's CIO Alvina Antar says that retention issues stem from employees not feeling connected to their company. Collaborating with coworkers can help.
8 Benefits of Computer Vision in the Security Industry
One of the most useful types of AI for the physical security industry is computer vision. Eight of the most significant benefits of computer vision in security are biometric authentication, finding people of interest, improved weapon detection, faster responses to suspicious situations, helping understand crowd behavior, virtual fencing, vehicle identification, and streamlining security footage reviews.
The Noonification: Use This 7-Step McKinsey Framework to Solve Any Problem (1/10/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. How Artificial Intelligence Swayed The Midterm Elections - And...
Welcome to the World of Artificial Intelligence Programming
Artificial intelligence programming consists of using artificial intelligence to write computer code. Instead of manually programming algorithms and instructions to perform a given task, you use AI to automatically generate code that will accomplish that task. There are several ways to use AI in programming. One of the most common approaches is to use neural networks to generate code.
Most CEOS in new survey predict short recession
A new survey released Thursday found that the top worry for most CEOs in 2023 is a recession or an economic downturn. The Conference Boards’s C-suite outlook for 2023 showed that most CEO’s are bracing for a recession in 2023 and listed it as their top external concern, compared to last year when most CEOs […]
Reduce Javascript: Master the Basics
By Ignatius Sani @Iggy.Ignatius is skilled in a range of full-stack and web technologies, including Ruby on Rails, React, and React Native.
Empty ‘Ghost Banks’ Are Costly Side Effect Digital Transformation
Empty bank branches dotting Argentina are visually underscoring the nation’s transition to digital banking. The world is currently undergoing an unprecedented transformation driven by changing consumer preferences and technological advances that has seen a rise in automated chatbots and future-fit digital engagements taking the place of once critical in-person interactions across industries.
techxplore.com
New study explores artificial intelligence in fashion
The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the fashion industry has grown significantly in recent years. AI is being used for tasks such as personalizing fashion recommendations for customers, optimizing supply chain management, automating processes, and improving sustainability to reduce waste. However, creative processes in fashion designing continue to be...
wealthinsidermag.com
Andy Overstreet Helps Brands Scale with Overstreet Marketing Group
Digital marketing has not only helped brands reach global customers but has also boosted customer interaction and engagement to keep brands in the limelight. Furthermore, it is the most cost-effective, efficient, and rapid marketing medium for reaching highly targeted customers. Given all of the advantages of digital marketing, it is understandable that brands will flock to digital platforms to grow their businesses, making it an extremely competitive space for any new brand to gain recognition. This is where proven marketing techniques and expert strategies work to help businesses go from zero to global brands. Overstreet Marketing Group is one such marketing agency that offers customized services to businesses of all sizes and niches.
HackerNoon
8K+
Followers
21K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0