Mid-Hudson News Network
Troopers’ union headquarters raid has ties to Hudson Valley
ALBANY – Members of the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) raided the Albany headquarters of the New York State Troopers PBA on Tuesday afternoon. The raid took place at the same time, less than a block away, from where Governor Hochul was giving her State of the State address. Two Hudson Valley residents have involvement with the raided office.
Popular Colonie Pet Store Will Close For Good Later This Month
Another one of our bigger chain stores in the Capital Region is getting ready to close up shop at one location. You may recall us reporting earlier this month that our Upstate New York Sears Hometown stores were winding down their business with liquidation sales to close in the near future and that Bed, Bath & Beyond in Glenmont will also be closing for good in February. A popular national pet store chain is now joining the list of unfortunate closures.
Nonprofit to open new thrift shop in Ballston Spa
A local nonprofit, Gateway House of Peace, is opening up a new Gateway House thrift shop in Ballston Spa. The organization expects to be opening sometime in February.
Best fine dining restaurants near Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for an upscale restaurant in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best fine dining restaurants around Albany, according to Yelp.
After 2 Years Popular Toy Store Moving Out of Crossgates Mall
After a two-year run, a popular toy store inside Crossgates Mall will be closing. This comes on the heels of Crossgates Mall adding another store inside the old Williams Sonoma. It moves to the mall from Stuyvesant Plaza where Different Drummers Kitchen called home for thirty-five years. Which Store is...
New Albany Pizzeria Raising Neighborhood Pizza Biz to New Level
Downtown Albany is getting a new pizzeria that is replacing a former one. But the new pizza place is completely different from what was once there. The owners say that they are taking a neighborhood pizzeria to the next level while keeping it affordable. Where Is The New Pizzeria Opening?
Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State
Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
DNA on jacket a match to Samantha Humphrey, 2 others
Schenectady, N.Y. (News10)-News10 has learned that three sets of DNA were detected on a jacket which was discovered in the area where 14-year-old Samantha Humprey was last seen. Sources close to the investigation tell News10’s Anya Tucker that one set of DNA is a match to Samantha. Police say the Schenectady High School student was […]
Schenectady restaurant closing after 55 years
Riccitello's Restaurant is set to close after 55 years in Schenectady. Owners Lewis and Donna Riccitello made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 6.
NYSP: Gloversville woman arrested over forged check
A Gloversville woman has been ordered to appear in Northampton Town Court after she allegedly cashed a check made out to someone else.
Glens Falls PD investigating attempted armed robberies
The Glens Falls Police Department is currently investigating a string of alleged attempted armed robberies. The suspect allegedly showed a gun to multiple victims demanding money on multiple occasions.
Passenger in car that struck hanging bobcat on I-88 shares his story
DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An unexpected and gruesome encounter Monday night is still fresh in the mind of Andrew Noble, a passenger in the vehicle that struck a bobcat that had been hung from an overpass along Interstate 88 in Schenectady County. “This was next-level kind of bad news mischief,” he said. Noble was in […]
State Police Special Investigations Unit raids NY Troopers PBA headquarters
Albany — The State Police Special Investigations Unit on Tuesday raided the headquarters of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association and the nearby office of its related Signal 30 Benefit Fund, which has raised millions of dollars for charitable causes. It’s unclear whether the raid also targeted...
15-year-old stabbed in Albany Tuesday night
The Albany Police Department is confirming with NEWS10 that a 15-year-old male was stabbed in Albany. Police say he is currently in stable condition.
Free food fridge opens 11th fridge in Capital Region
Honest Weight Food Co-op, a local organic grocery store, has created their 11th free food fridge in the Capital Region. Starting January 10, anyone can stop by the free food fridge and take what they need.
