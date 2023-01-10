ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Jackson Citizen Patriot

New fish advisories warn of PFAS in Lake Michigan and Huron smelt

LANSING, MI — Michigan officials advise people to limit how much rainbow smelt they eat from the Great Lakes and some inland lakes due to elevated PFAS contaminant levels. In new guidance released Thursday, Jan. 12, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said contaminant testing on Lake Huron and Lake Michigan fish warranted new restrictions on rainbow smelt, a small species sought by anglers and stream dippers.
fox2detroit.com

Do Not Eat Fish: MDHHS updates guidelines for eating rainbow smelt, carp from some Michigan lakes

(FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released new guidelines Thursday regarding how much carp and rainbow smelt people should eat from certain lakes. These recommendations are based on chemical levels found in these bodies of water, including elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in smelt and elevated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in carp. These chemicals can build up in fish and in people who eat the fish.
abc12.com

Enrollment in Boy Scouts programs explodes around Lower Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Boy Scouts programs are growing in popularity quickly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Boy Scouts Michigan Crossroads Council, which encompasses the Lower Peninsula, registered nearly 9,650 new participants in 2022. Enrollment in scouting programs grew by 50% last year to more than 27,000 members.
The Ann Arbor News

Bizarre January warm-up coming to Michigan, Great Lakes Region

We often have small stretches of mild weather here in Michigan in January. The coming warm stretch will probably be thought of as bizarre by most Michiganders. We have always called a couple of days warming above 32 degrees in January the “January Thaw.” For over 30 years as a meteorologist people have asked me if I think we will have a January thaw. We usually do have a January thaw in Lower Michigan with one to three days with afternoon temperatures warming into the mid-to-upper 30s.
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan

Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WLUC

Local, commercial farmers see egg price increase in Michigan

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Whether you get your eggs from a local farm or the grocery store, the average cost per dozen has increased over the past year. According to the Michigan Farm Bureau, this time last year, commercial eggs were just under $2 a dozen. Now a dozen is nearly $5.
The Detroit Free Press

Meijer revamps mPerks rewards program: Here's what's new

Meijer has upgraded its longtime mPerks program with options for customers to earn additional savings. Customers can now receive more personalized rewards to save on products and earn points on every dollar spent, including points on qualifying prescription fills. “Meijer is committed to providing value and convenience for our customers, and the changes...
The Detroit Free Press

Carvana, Michigan reach deal that leaves used car megastore without license in state

Used-car megastore Carvana said Wednesday it is back to "business as usual" in Michigan, but state officials say not quite because the company's Novi location is no longer a licensed dealership. But Michigan car buyers can make a purchase with Carvana online and get a car. Carvana and the state reached a settlement as part of an ongoing dispute over the state's assertion that Carvana committed violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which Carvana admitted to doing. ...
thelivingstonpost.com

While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state

For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
