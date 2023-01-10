Read full article on original website
Michigan’s first rail-bike adventures will roll this summer near Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - A new kind of low-key outdoor adventure is being planned for Northern Michigan this summer. It’s designed to bring together people who like to pedal, and those who just love the scenic railroad corridors that crisscross this vacation hotspot. Wheels on Rails, the first rail-biking...
Learn to feed winter birds at virtual DNR class
Ready to join the joyful world of backyard birdfeeding?. A new virtual workshop from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will teach people about feeding backyard birds in winter. The class is scheduled for Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will learn which birds are likely to...
Snowmobilers: How far north you have to go to find good snow base
While it may not seem really wintry, snow data shows you don’t have to get out of Michigan to find snowmobiling conditions. Right now it comes down to you’ll have to cross the Mackinac Bridge to find enough snow for snowmobiling. Here are the current snow cover amounts...
New fish advisories warn of PFAS in Lake Michigan and Huron smelt
LANSING, MI — Michigan officials advise people to limit how much rainbow smelt they eat from the Great Lakes and some inland lakes due to elevated PFAS contaminant levels. In new guidance released Thursday, Jan. 12, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said contaminant testing on Lake Huron and Lake Michigan fish warranted new restrictions on rainbow smelt, a small species sought by anglers and stream dippers.
fox2detroit.com
Do Not Eat Fish: MDHHS updates guidelines for eating rainbow smelt, carp from some Michigan lakes
(FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released new guidelines Thursday regarding how much carp and rainbow smelt people should eat from certain lakes. These recommendations are based on chemical levels found in these bodies of water, including elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in smelt and elevated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in carp. These chemicals can build up in fish and in people who eat the fish.
abc12.com
Enrollment in Boy Scouts programs explodes around Lower Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Boy Scouts programs are growing in popularity quickly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Boy Scouts Michigan Crossroads Council, which encompasses the Lower Peninsula, registered nearly 9,650 new participants in 2022. Enrollment in scouting programs grew by 50% last year to more than 27,000 members.
Bizarre January warm-up coming to Michigan, Great Lakes Region
We often have small stretches of mild weather here in Michigan in January. The coming warm stretch will probably be thought of as bizarre by most Michiganders. We have always called a couple of days warming above 32 degrees in January the “January Thaw.” For over 30 years as a meteorologist people have asked me if I think we will have a January thaw. We usually do have a January thaw in Lower Michigan with one to three days with afternoon temperatures warming into the mid-to-upper 30s.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 150 store closings, 10 in Michigan
Bed Bath & Beyond added more stores to its list of planned closures on Tuesday, which were initially announced in September. The company expects to close 150 stores, including 10 in Michigan. Closure dates have not been released. The company said the plan includes laying off about 20% of its...
13 Town Names That Don’t Sound Like They Belong In Michigan
Although I was born and raised in Michigan, the Great Lakes State constantly keeps me guessing! Just when I think I've learned all there is to know about the Mitten-- I learn something new. We all know the major points of interest on our "handy" map of Michigan: Detroit, Lansing,...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan
Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
Why is it So Cloudy in Michigan in Winter?
If you think it has been a long time since you have seen the sun shining, you’d be right. For most of Northern Michigan, it has been at least two weeks that we have had at least 50% sunshine. Dec. 28, 2022, was the last time there was any...
Weekend weather: Stop the presses! We get some sunshine
This weekend looks great if you need to drive anywhere across Michigan or the Great Lakes. We even get one day of the bright orange ball in the sky. The wind will pick up out of the southwest Saturday night and bring us warmer temperatures Sunday. Here is the precipitation...
Michigan Town Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
WLUC
Move Over Michigan: Marquette County prosecutor explains history, logic of ‘Move Over’ law
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County prosecutor explained the importance of Michigan’s ‘Move Over’ law. Prosecutor Matt Wiese said every second counts. “You’re driving a steel machine down the road that could weigh a ton or two tons,” said Wiese. “A split-second can make all of the difference in the world.”
WLUC
Local, commercial farmers see egg price increase in Michigan
SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Whether you get your eggs from a local farm or the grocery store, the average cost per dozen has increased over the past year. According to the Michigan Farm Bureau, this time last year, commercial eggs were just under $2 a dozen. Now a dozen is nearly $5.
Meijer revamps mPerks rewards program: Here's what's new
Meijer has upgraded its longtime mPerks program with options for customers to earn additional savings. Customers can now receive more personalized rewards to save on products and earn points on every dollar spent, including points on qualifying prescription fills. “Meijer is committed to providing value and convenience for our customers, and the changes...
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Michigan Will Break The Bank
I'm a big guy that loves to eat. I'm fine with grabbing something cheap like a Hot N Ready from Little Ceasers. But sometimes you want to go out for a nice meal. Last year, my wife Lindsey went out for an incredible dinner at The Chop House. We were...
Carvana, Michigan reach deal that leaves used car megastore without license in state
Used-car megastore Carvana said Wednesday it is back to "business as usual" in Michigan, but state officials say not quite because the company's Novi location is no longer a licensed dealership. But Michigan car buyers can make a purchase with Carvana online and get a car. Carvana and the state reached a settlement as part of an ongoing dispute over the state's assertion that Carvana committed violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which Carvana admitted to doing. ...
thelivingstonpost.com
While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state
For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
michigan.gov
Ten questions about radon, a cancer-causing gas found in one of four homes in Michigan
January is Radon Action Month in Michigan, when Michiganders are encouraged to learn more about this environmental hazard and test their homes during the heating season. EGLE staffers Nicolas Luciani (l) and Leslie E. Smith III at EGLE radon booth. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas. You cannot see,...
