riograndeguardian.com
STHS McAllen continues to provide support through its Trauma Survivors Network Program
SOUTH TEXAS HEALTH SYSTEM MCALLEN CONTINUES PROVIDING SUPPORT FOR THOSE INVOLVED IN TRAUMATIC EVENTS AND THEIR CAREGIVERS THROUGH ITS TRAUMA SURVIVORS NETWORK PROGRAM. Offered in partnership with the American Trauma Society, the support group remains the only support group of its kind south of San Antonio. It’s a surprising statistic:...
riograndeguardian.com
Physician-Led Healthcare for America: Why DHR should be allowed to expand (into Brownsville)
EDINBURG, TEXAS – Physician-Led Healthcare for America has registered its support for DHR Health’s application to expand services. In a letter sent a letter to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the group points out that over 200 hospitals across the nation feature some form of physician ownership. The letter was penned by the group’s president, Dr. Frederic Liss, MD.
riograndeguardian.com
Podcast: How Harlingen became more development friendly
HARLINGEN, Texas – Builders, developers, engineers and surveyors say they like what is happening in Harlingen these days. The City of Harlingen, led by Mayor Norma Sepulveda, has streamlined procedures so that is easier to build in the city, representatives of the building community say. Before Mayor Sepulveda took...
valleybusinessreport.com
OmniTRAX and BRG Contribute $100,000 to Brownsville
Eleven Brownsville non-profit organizations are the recipients of $100,000 from OmniTRAX and its affiliate railroad, Brownsville & Rio Grande International Railway LLC. As part of OmniTRAX’s annual commitment to local communities, OmniTRAX and BRG collaborated with the Port of Brownsville to identify a broad collection of local nonprofit recipients that provide critical resources for the people of Brownsville.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Diaz: Edinburg is growing so fast; there’s a groundbreaking or ribbon-cutting every day
EDINBURG, Texas – Edinburg City Council member Daniel ‘Dan’ Diaz says his city is expanding so fast it is hard to keep up with all the events related to that growth. That, perhaps, is not surprising because, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Edinburg is the fastest growing city in the Rio Grande Valley, with a population now greater than 100,000.
McAllen residents address improvements in the community
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — “I just hope the city takes it and doesn’t shelve it. Like she said they, you know, as possible because I think they’ve done a lot of that in the past.” Said Ann Tafel a resident of McAllen. Longtime residents like Tafel gathered at the McAllen Public Library. They heard from […]
La Joya appoints new city attorney
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of La Joya appointed a new city attorney at its board meeting Tuesday. Attorney Isaac V. Sulemana was appointed the new city attorney, according to the city’s Facebook page. La Joya Mayor Isidro Casanova administered the Oath of Office. Sulemana has experience with Hidalgo County such as being […]
Ollie’s grand-opening nears for Harlingen store, but what is it?
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The wait is almost over. The much-anticipated opening of the major discount store Ollie’s has been set in Harlingen. On Wednesday, signs could be seen posted on the doors, which were open, granting a view of a team of workers gathering for a meeting inside. “A new Ollie’s is opening on […]
cityofedinburg.com
It's Time Texas' Kickoff Ceremony
EDINBURG, TX – It’s time to get moving! The City of Edinburg is excited to participate in this year’s It’s Time Texas (ITT) Community Challenge alongside organizations across the state to promote a healthier, active lifestyle for members of our community. City officials will host a...
Abbott appoints Harlingen man to Texas Workforce Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed a Rio Grande Valley man to the Texas Workforce Commission. Albert Trevino, of Harlingen, will serve with the commission for a term set to expire Feb. 1. The commission is charged with overseeing and providing workforce development services to employers and job seekers in Texas. […]
anjournal.com
Nearly 6K attend New Year’s celebration in City of Pharr
— A night full of festivities marked the first-ever New Year’s Ball Drop in the City of Pharr, welcoming nearly 6,000 residents and families from across the Rio Grande Valley.“It was truly a memorable night for our community and those who joined us to celebrate the new year,” said Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, M.D. “The evening was truly magical and I am proud of the hard work of our city employees and staff who made sure our first-ever City of Pharr New Year’s Ball Drop was a great suc- cess.” Hernandez said attendees enjoyed their experience while at the event.”Everyone ...
anjournal.com
McAllen marathon named after him set for Jan. 21
Sad and tragic still. How else to describe the heart attack that caused the death of McAllen City Commissioner Scott Crane, 50, back in December 2014 after he fell ill during his attempt to run the city’s 26.2-mile marathon. Renamed in his honor the following year, the Scott Crane Run, it’s time once again, Jan. 21, to both run and remember the man after whom the Boston-qualifier is named. This year, in fact, is the run’s 10-year anniversary.We remember many people throughout our lifetimes, but those who are taken from us during the prime years of their life — wham,
Hidalgo County reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported 10 deaths related to COVID-19 across the past three days. Additionally, the county reported 940 new cases during that same time period, between Jan. 6 and 9. Of the 940 were 342 confirmed and 598 probable cases. This raises the total number of cases in Hidalgo County […]
KRGV
Efforts underway to finish Nolana Loop expansion
Efforts are underway to finish expanding Nolana Loop. Nolana Loop is no stranger to traffic, especially east of Raul Longoria Road — that's where the road converts from five lanes to only two. Elizabeth Lara owns a business on Nolana, just east of there. She has been there for...
KRGV
Human trafficking awareness event held in Raymondville
Every year, thousands of people are victim of human trafficking. It's a problem that Willacy County leaders are addressing. "Human trafficking could be happening in our backyards, and we're not even aware of it," Gloria Cortez, the victim advocate for the county's district attorney's office said. "If we can raise awareness, educate the community, you know somebody maybe needs just a sign."
Edinburg PD respond to accident involving school bus
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating an auto accident that happened Thursday afternoon involving an Edinburg CISD school bus. Authorities responded to the intersection of Canton Road and 24th Street around 2 p.m., according to a press release from the City of Edinburg. Upon arrival, officers observed an Edinburg CISD school bus and […]
Nightly Sioux Road underpass closures scheduled this week
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Temporary closures of the Sioux Road underpass in Pharr will take place nightly this week. The closures come as a result of the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project. The closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Detour signs will be in place to help drivers navigate. All […]
News 12
Brownsville residents fight to save local mural dedicated to 9/11 victim
A group of Brownsville neighbors is fighting to keep up a mural in their neighborhood dedicated to a 9/11 victim. For the last 37 years, Jestine Roper has watched all sorts of fruits, flowers and veggies grow in her local community garden, including a large mural that immortalizes some of the garden's founding members.
Mata sentenced for deadly 2020 stabbing in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Hidalgo man was sentenced to state jail in connection to a deadly 2020 stabbing. Cornelio Mata Jr. was sentenced Wednesday to 33 years in state jail after pleading guilty to a charge of capital murder by terror threat/other felony, according to Hidalgo County records. An indictment charged Mata with fatally […]
Jessica Tetreau prepares to run for Brownsville mayor
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville City Commissioner Jessica Tetreau-Kalifa announced her intentions Tuesday to campaign for mayor. “I am very excited to have picked up a campaign packet for my intention to run for mayor of the city of Brownsville,” Tetreau told ValleyCentral. Tetreau is currently serving on the city commission for district 2, for […]
