Pottawattamie County adopting Beaver Bounty Program

(Pottawattamie Co) A new program for Pottawattamie County is aimed at helping mitigate damage created by beavers in Southwest Iowa.

Today, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors approved a motion to adopt the Beaver Bounty Program. The program allows participants that harvest beavers for their pelts during trapping season to be paid $25 per beaver harvested in Pottawattamie County. The season ends April 15th.

The Beaver Bounty Program is one that’s been used by other counties in Iowa, including nearby Shelby County since 2012. To receive a reward, participants must adhere to rules and regulations of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and follow specific steps outlined by Pottawattamie County.

Participants will be required to complete a claim form detailing the location and date of harvest and, if applicable, landowner permission to trap on the landowner’s property. Participants will also need to complete a W9, allowing Pottawattamie County to issue payment.

Conservation Director Mark Shoemaker told the Supervisors this morning that once a beaver is harvested, they can contact a Park Officer.

Pottawattamie County has budgeted a total of $5000 for the program. Once the $5,000 is expended there will be no more payments issued for the season. Prior to implementation, Pottawattamie County Conservation officials contacted the IDNR. The IDNR has no concerns with the program. Pottawattamie County officials plan to evaluate the effectiveness of the program this season, before considering if the program will continue in the future.