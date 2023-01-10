Chilton Christian Academy has announced that the school will be closed on Jan. 12 as strong winds and potential storms are predicted. “These weather fronts that bring with it high winds and storms are difficult in their timing as we do not know how quickly they will move through the state,” according to a statement posted on the school system’s social media page. “Based upon the information shared here, we have chosen not to put our families on the roads, especially those who drive 30 minutes or more, nor take a chance that with the winds we lose power to the buildings.”

JEMISON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO