Clanton, AL

Clanton Advertiser

Commission looking into possible road blockage

The Chilton County Commission listened to public comments regarding a blockage on County Road 161 at its meeting on Jan. 10. Amanda Bittinger, a resident with property on CR 161, presented the commission with multiple documents and maps showing the road was a county road being illegally blocked, denying her access to her property.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

City of Fultondale looking to grow

FULTONDALE, Ala. — The city of Fultondale was hit hard by a deadly EF3 tornado almost two years ago. They're now working to rebuild new developments for the future. Fultondale High School is one of the major projects they're working on right now. City officials are working on a...
FULTONDALE, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Higgins becomes licensed engineer for Clanton

Clanton’s director of utilities Stanley Higgins has taken the next step in his career by completing his Professional Engineers License from the Alabama Board for Engineers and Land Surveyors. Higgins completed his engineering degree at the University of Alabama in Birmingham, but had never pursued the license. “(I) never...
CLANTON, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Deeds

The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Jan. 5-11. Karen S. Gay and William H. Gay to Karen S. Gay for $10 for Section 26, Township 23 North, Range 14 East. Karen S. Gay and William H. Gay to Karen S. Gay for $10 for Section 26, Township...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Damage Reported After Possible Tornadoes in West Alabama

Some residences have been destroyed, trees and power lines are down and other damage reports are coming in after possible tornadoes moved through West Alabama Thursday morning. No serious injuries or loss of life have been reported as of 10:45 a.m. Thursday, but crews are heading out now to evaluate...
HALE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Humane Society closes second location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society has closed its recently-opened second location. The shelter on Bell Road was only open for nearly 17 weeks. Lea Turbert, spokesperson for the humane society, says they were able to open that location with grant funds. “So, the grant money is what...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

CCA cancels in-person classes ahead of potential inclement weather

Chilton Christian Academy has announced that the school will be closed on Jan. 12 as strong winds and potential storms are predicted. “These weather fronts that bring with it high winds and storms are difficult in their timing as we do not know how quickly they will move through the state,” according to a statement posted on the school system’s social media page. “Based upon the information shared here, we have chosen not to put our families on the roads, especially those who drive 30 minutes or more, nor take a chance that with the winds we lose power to the buildings.”
JEMISON, AL
WSFA

Glovis Alabama LLC looks to fill 65 positions ahead of expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- Glovis Alabama, one of the Montgomery Hyundai plants’ biggest parts suppliers, is looking to fill upwards of 65 positions in anticipation of its 2023 plant expansion. According to Glovis, there are about 55 hourly team member positions and 10 salary positions ranging from specialists to managers....
MONTGOMERY, AL
aarp.org

Broadband Expansion in Alabama: Make Your Voice Heard

The ability to connect to high-speed internet (also called "broadband") is more important than ever, and Alabama is preparing to take in millions of dollars to address expansion of this important utility. High-speed internet access is critically important to Alabama's communities in order to help residents access employment opportunities, education and job training, business development, and access to telehealth.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

City of Moody gives go-ahead for large entertainment center near I-20

MOODY, Ala. — A new facility geared toward family entertainment is planned to open in Moody in the near future. According to a news release, the city of Moody's city council voted on Jan. 9 to join with Signature Developments, LLC, and Starz events, LLC, to build a new entertainment center near the Interstate 20 interchange.
MOODY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Senior Connection honors local law enforcement

Senior Connection held their Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Jan. 9 in conjunction with National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Law enforcement officer for multiple municipalities in Chilton County attended the event. (SENIOR CONNECTION | CONTRIBUTED)
Clanton Advertiser

Martin Luther King Jr. parade scheduled

Community members will honor Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy with a parade and program on Jan. 16. Organized by Robert and Lucy Binion, the parade will line up in Clanton City Park at the playground at noon with the parade starting at 1 p.m. Robert Binion said participation is open to everyone, and he has enjoyed working with those who have been a part over the years.
CLANTON, AL

