Report: US agency considering restrictions or ban on gas stoves over health concerns

Gas stoves could be banned, here’s why
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves due to pollutants that cause respiratory and other health issues.
American Gas Association fires back on potential gas stove ban: 'Not substantiated by sound science'
The American Gas Association pushed back against a potential gas ban calling the removal of the appliance "reckless" and "not substantiated by sound science."
Gas stove ban? Here’s why the federal government could take the cooktops away this winter
Well, if you do, be aware that it might just be bad for your health, and because of that the government is looking into doing away with them altogether. According to multiple reports, the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a federal ban on such stoves because several scientific studies have shown that they have a negative impact on health, particularly, of children.
Gas stove ban 'on the table' for federal agency: reports
A federal agency is considering pursuing a ban on gas stoves because of the harmful nature of the particulate matter the appliances emit and health concerns.
Federal government to consider banning gas stoves with ‘hidden hazards’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rudy Gardner has been cooking with gas for as long as she can remember. “My biggest cooking is during the holidays,” the Orange Mound mother told FOX13′s Consumer reporter Kate Bieri. The 67-year-old doesn’t cook every day, but when she cooks a family recipe,...
White House: Biden won't ban gas stoves, but their 'emissions' can be 'hazardous'
Gas stoves won't be banned any time soon, but they do emit hazardous missions that could present "indoor air quality hazards," the White House said Wednesday.
What to know about the study behind the push to ban gas stoves
A member of the Consumer Product Safety Commission set off an uproar when he said this week that the agency would consider banning gas stoves on the grounds that they pose health risks.
Rumor of a federal ban on gas stoves raises a furor
Furor on social media and mainstream media reports of a threat to ban the use of natural gas for cooking erupted Monday when a federal official told Bloomberg that gas stoves could be banned because they are unsafe. Monday, Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg: “This is...
Joe Manchin says potential gas stove ban a 'recipe for disaster'
Sen. Joe Manchin is criticizing a potential ban on the production of new gas stoves by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission as a “recipe for disaster.”
newsnationnow.com
Safety commissioner: ‘We are not banning gas stoves’
(NewsNation) — Richard Trumka Jr, a U.S. Consumer Product Safety commissioner, clarified on Twitter that the federal agency is not actually banning gas stoves and any new regulations would apply only to new appliances. “To be clear, CPSC isn’t coming for anyone’s gas stoves. Regulations apply to new products....
Fossil fuel-backed lawmakers are freaking out over possible ban on gas stoves to protect children
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Climate and public health advocates on Tuesday welcomed comments by a federal official teasing a potential ban on new gas stoves amid a growing body of peer-reviewed research warning that the appliances threaten the warming planet and human health.
Biden administration: We have no plans to ban gas stoves
A Biden administration official said Wednesday there is no ban on the sale of new gas stoves in the works, after a colleague’s Monday comments raising the possibility sparked backlash from conservatives. "I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the has no proceeding to do so," Consumer...
Gas stove manufacturers push back on talk of a ban
Appliance manufacturers hit back after a US government official suggested the feds are considering a ban on gas stoves over alleged safety hazards. The Association for Home Appliance Manufacturers said there are “simple steps” consumers can take while they are cooking, such as opening a window, turning on a ceiling fan or using a range hood to mitigate any harmful emissions. The trade group, whose members include big US manufacturers like Whirlpool and General Electric as well as overseas companies like Samsung and LG, also notes that gas stoves are more budget-friendly. “For people who prefer gas, which is more affordable,...
American Gas Association rebuts gas stove ban: 'No scientific evidence'
The American Gas Association (AGA) has responded to reports that federal authorities in the United States may restrict gas stoves due to concerns about the health of citizens by calling the proposed ban "reckless" and "misguided."
We're not taking away your gas stove, regulator tells CNN
The federal government isn't going to take away your gas stove, a top consumer regulator told CNN on Wednesday.
californiaglobe.com
The Tangled Government Web Behind the Push to Ban Gas Stoves
We know that California is pushing to become the first state to ban natural gas heaters, water heaters, and furnaces by 2030, a policy of the California Air Resources Board, entirely made up of appointees by the governor. Now the federal government wants to ban gas stoves. They claim “U.S....
U.S. regulators hinted at a possible ban on gas stoves. The debate boiled over.
Seemingly overnight, the gas stove in nearly one of three homes in the country became an appliance of controversy, bringing possible comparisons to cigarettes on one side and accusations of government overreach on the other. The fight started when a commissioner for the Consumer Product Safety Commission, or CPSC, said...
House passes bill to ban oil sales to China
The U.S. House of Representatives has approved legislation to ban the sale and export of crude oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China.
Your questions about a possible gas stove ban, answered
CNN's Matt Egan talks to a US Consumer Product Safety commissioner about why "everything's on the table" when it comes to gas stoves, but any ban would apply only to new gas stoves, not existing ones.
