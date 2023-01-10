Report: US agency considering restrictions or ban on gas stoves over health concerns

Appliance manufacturers hit back after a US government official suggested the feds are considering a ban on gas stoves over alleged safety hazards. The Association for Home Appliance Manufacturers said there are “simple steps” consumers can take while they are cooking, such as opening a window, turning on a ceiling fan or using a range hood to mitigate any harmful emissions. The trade group, whose members include big US manufacturers like Whirlpool and General Electric as well as overseas companies like Samsung and LG, also notes that gas stoves are more budget-friendly. “For people who prefer gas, which is more affordable,...

