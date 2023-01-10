ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IA

Wilbert Ludwig Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
Wilbert Ludwig, 73, of Greenfield passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral services are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Related
Western Iowa Today

Joann Nielsen Obituary

Funeral Services for 79 year old Joann Nielsen on Audubon will be Friday, January 13th at 10:30 AM at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. Family will meet with friends Thursday, January 12th from 5PM to 7PM at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Burial will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. The Kessler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Robin Thomsen Obituary

A Memorial Service for 86-year-old Robin Thomsen of Elk Horn, will be held on Monday, January 16, at 11:00 a.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kimballton. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 16, at the church before the service. Burial will be held at the Graceland Cemetery in Avoca.
ELK HORN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Patricia Jane Knudson Obituary

Funeral services for 83 year old Patricia Jane Knudson, of Harlan, Iowa, will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Altamont Baptist Church in Harlan. Burial will be in Cuppy’s Grove in Harlan. Public visitation is Saturday, January 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at...
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Connie Edwards Obituary

Celebration of Life Services for 70-year-old Connie Edwards will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Greenfield United Methodist Church, with a luncheon immediately following the service. Burial will be at a later date in the Bryant Cemetery northwest of Fontanelle. Pastor Melinda Stonebraker will officiate the service.The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
GREENFIELD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Edward Leinen Obituary

Mass of Christian Burial for 73 year old Edward Leinen, of Des Moines, Iowa, will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Our Lady of Fatima in Portsmouth, Iowa. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Portsmouth. Visitation is Friday, January 13 from...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mila Crees Obituary

Newborn Mila Crees, of Harlan, Iowa, passed away January 10, 2023. All services are private. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her parents, Travis and Elle Crees of Harlan, IA; maternal grandparents, Rob and Tami Kloewer of Harlan, IA; paternal grandparents, Dan and Natalie Crees of Harlan, IA; maternal great-grandmothers, Jan Kloewer of Harlan, IA, Marie Pibal of Ankeny,IA, Betty Jo Royal of Harlan, IA; paternal great-grandparents, Dan and Jean Bieker of Harlan, IA, Joan Crees Lauritsen of Harlan, IA, aunts, uncles, other family and many special friends.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Stuart Police file charges in Burglary of Daycare

(Stuart) Stuart Police have filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Brittani Nicole Kinney and 45-year-old Joseph Kendrick Reusswig, both of Des Moines, for their alleged involvement in a December 27th, 2022 burglary of a daycare facility in Stuart. On December 28th, Stuart Police were made aware of a burglary that had...
STUART, IA
Western Iowa Today

One person transported to the hospital following an accident in Red Oak

(Montgomery Co) An Elliott woman was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Red Oak Wednesday afternoon. The Red Oak Police Department says Tammy Glasgo, of Elliott, was driving a 1997 Honda Accord and stopped at the stoplight at Broadway and Cherry Street. Brent Davis was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and stopped behind the Honda. Davis began to move forward when he noticed the vehicles in the turn lane moving and struck the rear of the Honda while Glasgo was waiting for the green light.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Democrats Donate to Mollett Park Wellmark Foundation Matching Assets to Community Health Grant

(Atlantic) The Cass County Democrats donated $200 to the Wellmark Foundation Matching Assets to Community Health Grant for the Mollett Park Community Garden Expansion. The project will increase access to healthy foods by expanding available edible landscaping and community gardens, and building new raised garden beds. In addition, educational signage will be installed regarding the benefits of growing, harvesting and consuming fresh produce. A shared produce stand will be installed for all community members to use.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County adopting Beaver Bounty Program

(Pottawattamie Co) A new program for Pottawattamie County is aimed at helping mitigate damage created by beavers in Southwest Iowa. Today, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors approved a motion to adopt the Beaver Bounty Program. The program allows participants that harvest beavers for their pelts during trapping season to be paid $25 per beaver harvested in Pottawattamie County. The season ends April 15th.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 27-year-old Laura Lee Lagois, of Sioux City, on Friday on a Union County warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense. Lagois was taken to the Union County Jail where she was released after seeing the Magistrate.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bridge on Pella Road in Cass County to open soon

(Cass Co) Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken told the Board of Supervisors this morning that the bridge on Pella Road should open this week. The bridge, about one quarter of a mile east of 765th Street, suffered a partial structural collapse under the weight of a crane in September. Wolken said the beams arrived for the deck last week and he shared pictures of the progress with the board. Wolken said it has cost about $120,000 in labor and materials to replace what fell in. The Supervisors asked Wolken if he has made any progress with the insurance company and Wolken said he is working with MidAmerican Energy.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report Two Arrests

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested two people in separate incidents. Police arrested Nikolus Brenton Schooling on Tuesday in the 4500 block of East Market Street for Possession of a Controlled Substance-methamphetamine. Officers transported Schooling to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond. Police arrested 35-year-old...
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair City Council Votes to Return Brad Wendt to his Role as Police Chief

(Adair) The Adair City Council voted to return Police Chief Brad Wendt to his duties at Wednesday’s meeting. Last Month, a Federal Grand Jury in Des Moines returned an indictment on December 14, charging Wendt with unlawfully obtaining and possessing machine guns. The accusation is merely an allegation, and Wendt is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
ADAIR, IA
KCCI.com

Arrest made in Des Moines hotel shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in the hospital Monday after a shooting at a Des Moines hotel. A Polk County deputy in the area heard what sounded like shots fired around 6:00 a.m. The sound came from Baymont Inn and Suites, 4685 Northeast 14th St., according to the Polk County Sheriff's office.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Special Meeting set to appoint member to Audubon City Council

(Audubon) The Audubon City Council has opted to fill their vacancy by appointment. An opening on the council arose when Nick Weihs moved out of city limits. City Clerk Joe Foran says an appointment will be made during a special meeting on January 23rd. “Basically they are just going to pull the name. They have three candidates and they feel that all three candidates are very qualified so they are just going to pull the name out of a hat.” The appointee will fill the seat until an election in November.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

