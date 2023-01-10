Wilbert Ludwig Obituary

(Cass Co) Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken told the Board of Supervisors this morning that the bridge on Pella Road should open this week. The bridge, about one quarter of a mile east of 765th Street, suffered a partial structural collapse under the weight of a crane in September. Wolken said the beams arrived for the deck last week and he shared pictures of the progress with the board. Wolken said it has cost about $120,000 in labor and materials to replace what fell in. The Supervisors asked Wolken if he has made any progress with the insurance company and Wolken said he is working with MidAmerican Energy.

CASS COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO