ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

‘Love and Laughter’ brings R+B stars Dru Hill and Silk to Orlando’s Addition Financial Arena

By Matthew Moyer
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ms0Gy_0k9oJkWM00
Silk are coming to Orlando as part of the Love and Laughter package tour

A quartet of R&B heavyweights are teaming up next month to bring a night of "Love & Laughter" to Orlando.

Headlners Dru Hill (with Sisqó!), Silk, Sunshine Anderson, and Changing Faces converge on Additional Financial Arena near UCF next month for a one-off show with hits to spare.

The tour blends a newer artist — Anderson — with the classic sounds of the other three headliners. And the chance to possibly hear both "We're Not Making Love No More" and "Freak Me" live on the same night is enticement enough.


Love & Laughter happens on Friday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster .


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Americana leading lights Jordan Foley + the Wheelhouse are ready to roll out a lot of new music

In the past several years, Jordan Foley has built a reputation on stage as one of the leading young lights in Orlando’s Americana scene. His biggest strides came with the solidification of his full band, Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse. Now, all that impressive stage mileage will finally coalesce on their first album as a unit. This Friday (Jan. 13), Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse will launch the release campaign for their self-titled debut album with the drop of opening single “Loners.” The six-song, Thomas Wynn-produced collection will be rolled out on streaming services as a steady series of singles that’ll run through the summer, culminating in an Aug. 19 release concert at Will’s Pub.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Young jazz stars Michael Feinberg and Tal Cohen team up for a one-off gig at Timucua Arts in Orlando

Orlando is currently in the very lucky position of being home to young jazz up-and-comers like Thomas Milovac, Syoma Klochko, Ryan Devlin and Keegan Matthews, which gives us an up-close seat to see possible futures of jazz. And this weekend, we can get an up-close seat at more far-flung possible futures, when the Timucua Arts Foundation house hosts a unique collaborative evening between jazz upstarts Tal Cohen and Michael Feinberg. Miami-based pianist Cohen is a Grammy-winning firebrand who is gaining rave reviews by the bucketful for his sonic hybridization of jazz licks with traditional Jewish music and swing to spare.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Southern Culture on the Skids bring roots-rock chaos to Orlando’s Will’s Pub on Sunday

For all the academic praise heaped on artistic evolution, there’s something to be said for not f*cking with a golden formula. So thank god for acts like Southern Culture on the Skids, who, through four decades of existence, are smart enough to know that their campy and rollicking take on American roots rock has been spot-on this whole damn time. Orlando garage-rock legends the Tremolords, too, know something about staying true.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Little Lazy headlines a night of young musicians all along the I-4 corridor at Stardust Friday

Little Lazy, Liquid Pennies, The Bums, Sad Halen: This bill of Little Lazy, Liquid Pennies, The Bums and Sad Halen is nice sampler of under-the-radar indie talent from the I-4 corridor. Orlando will be repped by the excellent shoegaze rock of Sad Halen, the jaunty indie pop of the Bums and the celebratory blues rock of Little Lazy. St. Pete’s Liquid Pennies will bring some welcome freak and fuzz with their cloud-riding psych rock.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Goatwhore, Caveman Cult, Herakleion and Intoxicated gave Winter Park's Conduit a baptism of fire

You can read more about what I saw inside at the opening weekend of new concert venue Conduit elsewhere on this site, but here's what happened onstage on Sunday, Jan. 8. It’s hard to call it a warm-up when a night kicks off full-throttle with a double dose of thrash metal like this one did, but so it was. Orlando band Intoxicated rocketed things right out the gate with a dark crossover-thrash broadside led by impressively diabolical vocals. New Orleans’ Herakleion were even tighter in their death-thrash blitzkrieg. Next up was Miami's own Caveman Cult.
WINTER PARK, FL
Orlando Weekly

Nomadic Photo Ark rolls into Parramore this weekend with Snap! Orlando to take portraits of community members

"Portrait of US," a living story archive, is setting up shop in Central Florida this weekend with a traveling photo darkroom in tow. Photographers Monica Jane Frisell and Adam Scher have converted a cargo trailer into their Nomadic Photo Ark, which they’ve been motoring across the country in since July 2021, collecting audio stories and photos across the United States. In collaboration with Snap!
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center has a lot to live up to, but often misses the mark

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical opened in Manhattan in late 2019, years after many of the “Queen of Rock & Roll”’s paler and/or maler peers had already been immortalized as jukebox musicals. With a compelling life story and classic musical catalogue, Turner deserves a bio-musical as good as Jersey Boys or Beautiful. But even though the touring company visiting Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center through Jan. 15 comes direct from the Great White Way — where the show just closed last August — and boasts a blazing lead performance, Tina fails to take Turner’s triumphant tale higher on stage than the Oscar-nominated film What's Love Got to Do With It? did on screen back in 1993. The show starts off with great promise, as director Phyllida Lloyd stages a gripping dreamlike sequence set to “Sound of Mystic Law” and “Nutbush City Limits,” showing how the spirited young Anna-Mae Bullock (Ayvah Johnson) suffered an abusive father, and was abandoned by her mother (Roz White) to be raised by her gentle Gran (Ann Nesby) in rural Tennessee.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

50+ Orlando Area Black-Owned Restaurants and Shops to Support

The mission of our publication has always been to inspire couples to spend quality time together by exploring the many amazing things our city has to offer. But we're equally dedicated to supporting and uplifting our local Orlando community as... The post 50+ Orlando Area Black-Owned Restaurants and Shops to Support appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Disney World to modify park pass requirement for passholders

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World will revise the park pass reservation requirement for annual passholders in the coming months, the company announced Tuesday. Disney World will revise the park pass reservation requirement for annual passholders. Passholders will be able to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Central Florida Scottish Highland Games goes down in Winter Springs all weekend

Get ready to bust out those kilts and pretend that you actually enjoy bagpipe music — it’s once again time for the Central Florida Scottish Highland Games. For 45 years now, the event has been celebrating Scottish tradition and culture in Winter Springs. Complete with athletic competitions, dancing, music, art, food and sundry explorations of centuries-old Gaelic heritage, this is shaping up to be a fun weekend for attendees. Vendors will be on hand selling a variety of Scottish goods, including hand-crafted jewelry, carved wood art, kilt accessories (naturally) and even info regarding personal tours of the Scottish highlands.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
lazytrips.com

22 Best Road Trips From Orlando

There is no place like Orlando, Florida, one of the most exciting cities in America. On top of all its theme parks, sunny weather, and outdoor activities is its proximity to other top American destinations. You can reach some incredible destinations on a road trip from Orlando, like Ocala National...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
908
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy